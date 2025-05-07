Revolutionizing EMF Protection

Join us for an in-depth conversation with Sayer ji & Brandon Amalani about cutting-edge EMF protection technology and its impact on health. Discover the revolutionary Blushield device, its roots in advanced electromagnetic theory, and how it offers unparalleled protection against harmful EMF exposure.

In this session, we explore:

The science behind coherent vs. non-coherent EMF and its effects on the body.

Insights from new peer-reviewed clinical research supporting Blue Shield’s effectiveness.

How the device leverages principles like scalar fields and sympathetic resonance for natural balance.

Learn how to safeguard your health while embracing innovative solutions grounded in natural principles. Don’t miss this fascinating discussion on wellness and technology!

