Sayer Ji's Substack

Sayer Ji's Substack

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript

Revolutionizing EMF Protection

The Science Behind Blushield with Sayer Ji & Brandon Amala
Sayer Ji's avatar
Sayer Ji
May 07, 2025
Share
Transcript

Join us for an in-depth conversation with Sayer ji & Brandon Amalani about cutting-edge EMF protection technology and its impact on health. Discover the revolutionary Blushield device, its roots in advanced electromagnetic theory, and how it offers unparalleled protection against harmful EMF exposure.

In this session, we explore:

  • The science behind coherent vs. non-coherent EMF and its effects on the body.

  • Insights from new peer-reviewed clinical research supporting Blue Shield’s effectiveness.

  • How the device leverages principles like scalar fields and sympathetic resonance for natural balance.

Learn how to safeguard your health while embracing innovative solutions grounded in natural principles. Don’t miss this fascinating discussion on wellness and technology!

SAVE 10%>>>CLICK HERE TO PURCHASE & LEARN MORE ABOUT BLUSHIELD AND ITS BENIFITS!

Discussion about this video

© 2025 Sayer Ji
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture