EXPOSED: Pharma’s Secret War on RFK Jr.

In a rare moment of candor, former FDA Commissioner—and current Pfizer board member—Scott Gottlieb recently sounded a chilling warning:

“What [RFK Jr.] is setting up is to declare in his autism report in the fall that there's a link between alum and autism… If he does that, that will open the door to litigation under the Vaccine Injury Compensation Program and create a whole wave of lawsuits that I think will drive a lot of vaccine makers out of this market.” — NBC

Gottlieb’s remarks weren’t just speculative—they were strategic. They revealed a profound panic within the pharmaceutical industry, not about science, but about exposure. If Kennedy’s findings gain traction, the resulting litigation could unravel decades of vaccine injury denial and corporate immunity.

The Exposed Plot: BIO’s $2M Black Ops Campaign

That panic has materialized into action. As reported on Brownstown Institute by James Lyons-Weiler, a leaked internal memo from the Biotechnology Innovation Organization (BIO), whose membership includes Pfizer, Merck, Novavax, Vaxcyte, and hundreds of biotech firms, outlines a $2 million plan—half its entire reserve fund—dedicated to silencing RFK Jr. and preserving the vaccine industry’s regulatory fortress.

But to understand the gravity of this plot, we must understand what BIO really is.

BIO is not just a lobbying group. It is the central command hub for the pharmaceutical and biotech industry—a syndicate of corporate power with over 1,000 member companies. Through its extensive committee infrastructure, BIO directly shapes FDA policy, vaccine approval pathways, global biosecurity strategy, and public perception campaigns.

Its Vaccines Policy Advisory Committee, composed of CEOs and division heads, interfaces directly with the CDC, FDA, and HHS. Its stated goal: to influence vaccine regulation, funding, and public trust initiatives. As BIO’s own documents describe:

“BIO interacts with government policy-making bodies… including the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the Food and Drug Administration (FDA)... and the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP).”

This is institutional capture at the highest level, and the RFK Jr. memo shows BIO doing exactly what it was built to do: protect its power base by any means necessary.

Key Elements of its Stated Covert Strategy include:

Legislative Targeting: Persuading lawmakers that “it is time for RFK Jr. to go.”

Influencer Activation: Enlisting political and media figures across the spectrum to discredit Kennedy’s platform.

Narrative Engineering: Launching the “Why We Vaccinate” campaign to sway hearts and minds with emotional messaging—not science.

These aren’t PR tactics. They’re information warfare. As detailed in another leaked memo from last year: “Exposed: CCDH CEO Imran Ahmed Orders 'Black Ops' to Target RFK Jr.,” the use of psychological operations, intelligence tactics, and censorship networks against Kennedy is no longer theoretical—it’s operational.

Verbatim Evidence of the Takedown Plan

“It’s time for RFK Jr. to go”

“It is time to go to The Hill and lobby that it is time for RFK Jr to go…”

This is not a debate. It’s a purge. A direct call for political extermination of a candidate using institutional leverage.

Attack the Circle, Not the Man

“More productive to target Makary and Trump Insiders vs RFK Jr.” “Target legislators and influencers (as opposed to directly with RFK Jr)”

This is asymmetrical warfare—surround and cut off the target by poisoning the well around him.

Deploy Controlled Voices to Simulate Public Consensus

“Dr. Oz can be public health voice of reason… Potential role educating the public.”

Dr. Oz, a media-friendly asset, isn’t being selected for his expertise—but for his malleability. The goal is not truth—it’s control of perception.

Exploit Fear to Subdue the Public

“Campaign needs to both inspire and frighten (potential outcomes)”

This is psychological warfare. The intent is to bypass rational discourse and use fear conditioning to shift public behavior.

Frame Dissent as a National Security Risk

“Reposition vaccines as national security assets.” “Focus on the national security benefit…”

Opposition becomes “dangerous.” Debate becomes “threat.” This is how democratic discourse is silenced under the cloak of patriotism.

Control the Language, Control the Narrative

“Change messaging from ‘protect’, ‘defend’… to ‘optimize’, ‘transparency’, ‘efficiency’.”

This is narrative laundering—dressing coercion in the language of progress to disguise the erosion of public autonomy.

Infiltrate the Base — Undermine from Within

“Focus attention and dialog on grassroots/state/local level (vs Federal)” “Engage conservative voices and grassroots influencers rather than federal figures like RFK Jr.”

They know RFK Jr.’s strength lies in the grassroots—so they’ve marked it as a battlefield. This is infiltration, not dialogue.

Conclusion: The Corporate Coup Disguised as Public Health

This memo is a strategic weapon—designed to eliminate dissent and shield pharmaceutical and regulatory power from scrutiny. RFK Jr. isn’t being debated—he’s being neutralized through psychological, political, and institutional coercion.

It’s not a health response—it’s a hit job.

Let the memo speak for itself. Then ask: What are they so afraid of?

The Battle for Public Health Sovereignty

What we are witnessing is not merely political opposition. It is an orchestrated effort to silence a popularly supported cabinet member whose message and mission threatens immensely powerful interests. The convergence of Gottlieb’s warning, various dark money funded black ops, and high-level academic smear campaigns underscores the existential threat RFK Jr. poses—not to science, but to institutional corruption.

This is a battle over the soul of public health policy. Will it remain a tool of corporate and governmental collusion—or will it be reclaimed by the people it purports to serve?

As the leaked BIO memo makes clear, the next phase of this campaign is to infiltrate the grassroots—to turn local influencers, community voices, and even trusted neighbors into unwitting agents of control.

But this movement doesn’t end with exposure—it begins with resilience.

