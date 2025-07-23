From NFL to Foster Care Reform: A Healing Mission Fueled by Regenerative Nutrition

📝 Interview Summary

Join me for one of my most powerful, heartfelt interviews yet—with former NFL player and Super Bowl champion Heath Evans and his powerhouse partner and CEO of VICERA, Chrissy Evans. More than a product line, VICERA Nutrition is a mission-driven movement dedicated to helping people reclaim their health through regenerative, organic, glandular-based supplementation—while using the business itself as a vehicle for a greater good: rescuing vulnerable foster children and restoring dignity to family life in America.

From Chrissy’s courageous 150+ lb healing journey, to Heath’s NFL-tested commitment to performance and integrity, to their dream of building a billion-dollar company for the sole purpose of transforming the foster care system—this episode will shift your understanding of health, purpose, and impact.

Learn why VICERA’s regeneratively-sourced A2 whey protein, glandular thyroid blend Ignite, and deep cellular hydration formulas are not just supplements, but soul-aligned technologies for personal and planetary regeneration.

🔥 What You’ll Discover

🌱 Why regeneratively organic ingredients are the only future-forward option for real health



💪 How glandulars, collagen, and creatine support metabolism, muscle, hormone balance, and gut repair



💧 Why structured hydration is the foundation of healing and performance



🧬 How nutrition can reprogram your thyroid, endocrine system, and even your mind



🛡️ How VICERA is structured to fund foster care reform, not just make profits



🎁 GreenMedInfo Exclusive: 25% Off Sitewide + Bonus offer for Subscription Customers

We're excited to offer the GreenMedInfo community a rare 25% sitewide discount on the entire ViCera line—just for tuning in.

🛒 Use code GMI25 at checkout → viceranation.com

✨ Bonus Savings: Subscribe to your favorite products for an extra 10% off, locking in up to 32.5% total savings.

⚠️ ViCera doesn’t run discounts like this often. This is a special, limited-time offer in support of our shared mission: regenerate body, soil, and spirit.

Plus: Download the FREE ViCera Diet Guide — Your 3-Phase Blueprint for Animal-Based Living

Ready to reboot your metabolism, reset your hormones, and nourish your family with real food?

Download ViCera's FREE 32-page Diet Reset Guide—your all-in-one resource to begin (or deepen) an animal-based lifestyle rooted in regeneratively sourced meat, A2 dairy, seasonal produce, and nutrient-dense beef organs.

This beautifully designed plan includes:

A 30-day nutrition blueprint

Meal ideas and shopping lists

Lifestyle tips and tracking tools

Family-friendly guidance to make this a sustainable way of life

🧭 Whether you're optimizing energy, shedding fat, or rebuilding your health from the inside out, this guide is your starting point.

👉 Download it now — and experience the difference that real nourishment makes.

Regenerate Your Health. Restore the Soil. Rescue the Future.

By supporting ViCera, you're investing in more than your well-being. You're helping to restore regenerative farming, support foster children, and revitalize our collective vitality

🛒 Shop now → viceranation.com

🎁 Use code GMI25 for 25% off sitewide

📦 Note: ViCera is U.S.-based and does not yet offer international shipping—but it’s coming soon!

