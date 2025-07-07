Playback speed
Who is Behind the TRANS AGENDA?

with Jennifer Bilek
Sayer Ji
Jul 07, 2025
Jennifer Bilek is an investigative journalist, a feminist and a leading voice really looking behind the curtain at who is pushing this TRANS AGENDA! In this interview, she discusses one of the most controversial subjects of our time: the massive effort to promote transgenderism and to push "gender-affirming care" on children. Everyone has heard of the documentary "What is a Woman" but that film didn't dare ask: "Who is behind this?"

