"Near the day of Purification, there will be cobwebs spun back and forth in the sky." ~ Hopi Prophecy referenced in the 1982 film Koyaanisqatsi

There is a quiet tension in the air. Some feel it as a whisper; others as a growing weight. For many, it begins with a glance upward: a grid across the sky, an unusual haze, a sun that no longer feels quite the same. What used to be blue is now gray-white, dull, refracted.

Is it just weather? Or is it something else?

In this article, I will explore what indigenous prophecy called “cobwebs in the sky,” and connect it to both modern scientific developments and the growing global concern about geoengineering and related atmospheric modification technologies, which includes the weaponization of the weather as as a plausibly deniable instrument of warcraft. This is not just a story about skies. It is a story about truth, sovereignty, health, and Earth itself.

What Are the “Cobwebs” in the Sky?

You may have noticed them:

Long trails left by planes that don’t behave like normal contrails

Wispy, artificial-looking clouds that fan out in geometric grids

A silver glare that dims the warmth and blueness of the sun

Rapid weather shifts that feel unnatural, erratic, or even weaponized

These phenomena are not figments of imagination—they are the visible aftermath of aerosol spraying operations. While some fall under publicly acknowledged programs like 'Solar Radiation Management' (SRM) or 'Stratospheric Aerosol Injection' (SAI), others operate in the shadows. These clandestine activities are believed to include the dispersal of biological agents, experimental pharmacological compounds, and potentially lethal toxic vectors—released into the atmosphere without the awareness, let alone the consent, of civilian populations.

The stated objective? To reflect sunlight in order to cool the Earth and mitigate climate change.



The method? Disperse fine particulates—including aluminum, barium, calcium carbonate, diamond dust, and sulfur—into the upper atmosphere to create a man-made sun shield.

But that’s not the whole picture.

In addition to these direct interventions, our skies are increasingly filled with aviation-induced artificial clouds—unintended yet significant byproducts of high-altitude commercial and military flights. These cloud systems contain fuel-derived chemicals, combustion byproducts, and heavy metals that can trap heat, scatter light, and distort the natural hydrological cycle.

Together, these practices contribute to a kind of global atmospheric veil—what scientists call “global dimming,” and which Dane Wiggington features in his documentary, well worth watching, by the same name: The Dimming —that interferes with light quality (increasing harmful UVC, decreasing beneficial UVB wavelengths), weather systems, crop resilience, circadian rhythms, and possibly even mental and emotional clarity.

And yet, despite overwhelming visual, environmental, and data-based indicators:

No government agency has taken full public accountability.

Grounding This in Science

Let’s speak plainly.

In 2015, the U.S. National Academy of Sciences issued a report calling for expanded research into climate intervention technologies , including SAI.

David Keith , a prominent figure at Harvard, has publicly discussed deploying stratospheric aerosol programs on a global scale—without the need for international approval.

A 2021 study published in Nature Climate Change warned that even a brief interruption of such programs (a “termination shock”) could trigger climate instability, which has lead some to predict agricultural collapse as a possible result .

View the Weather Modification History website for more research on the topic.

Moreover, independent environmental testing has revealed elevated levels of aluminum, barium, and strontium in air, water, and soil samples following intensive sky spraying events—correlated with spikes in respiratory illness, asthma, fatigue, and neurological symptoms. Even former President Donald Trump recently voiced concern over the possibility that “something being sprayed” in the atmosphere may be contributing to the dramatic rise in autism and related neurodevelopmental disorders—a statement that, while controversial, echoes the questions many scientists and citizens are now daring to ask.

This is no longer speculation.

This is unfolding, in real time. The skies have changed. And we are being conditioned not to notice.

The Prophecy of the Cobweb Sky

The image of a veiled sky, obscured by unnatural webs or silvery haze, appears—either directly or symbolically—in the oral traditions and prophecies of several Indigenous cultures, including the Hopi, Cree, Lakota, and Andean peoples.

While interpretations vary among elders and wisdom keepers, some accounts speak of a future time marked by spiritual disconnection, technological arrogance, and ecological imbalance—when humanity would drift so far from the natural world that even the sky would bear witness to the rupture.

These visions often include warnings that:

The sun would be veiled , no longer shining with its full clarity

The people would forget the rhythms of the real seasons

Plants and animals would no longer thrive as they once did

The air would feel heavy, and the stars would dim behind a veil

These stories were never meant to frighten—they were calls to remember.

And they did not end in despair.

Many of these traditions also speak of a time when a new generation would rise—referred to by some as the Rainbow Warriors. These souls, drawn from all nations, all bloodlines, and all walks of life, would respond to Earth’s cry not with weapons, but with wisdom.

Not by domination, but by truth, vision, prayer, and coherent action.

They would not be defined by race, nation, or ideology.

They would be known by their ability to:

See through illusion

Honor nature above convenience

And speak when silence becomes complicity

The Sky Remembers

The prophetic warnings have been spoken. The signs are visible. What once seemed implausible is now in plain sight.

But awareness alone is no longer enough. What matters now is what we do with it.

Across the United States, something significant is happening.

At least 32 states have introduced legislation aimed at investigating, restricting, or outright banning weather modification, atmospheric aerosol injection, and related geoengineering programs.

This isn’t fringe. It isn’t hypothetical.

It’s happening now.

Citizens are organizing.

Lawmakers and elected officials are responding.

Pilots, scientists, medical professionals, and community leaders are raising their voices.

Momentum is building.

What You Can Do Now

If this message stirs something in you, here are grounded, immediate ways to respond:

1. Stay Informed and Share Widely

→ Read and share the latest updates on the legislation here:

“We’ve Crossed the Tipping Point: 32+ States Take Action on Weather Modification”

2. Get Involved at the Local Level

→ Ask your representatives if they’re aware of geoengineering legislation. Offer data. Organize conversations. Show up.

3. Support the Work Already Underway

→ Align with organizations like Geoengineering Watch, ClimateViewer, Stand for Health Freedom, ZeroEngineering, and the Global Wellness Forum. This isn’t about agreeing on every detail—it’s about forming a coalition grounded in truth and health.

4. Nourish Your Field

→ Support your immune system. Engage in regular detoxification protocols, including powerful yet simple methods, like sweating through intense exercise or sauna. Connect to the Earth. Clear your mind and protect your dreams. We are living in altered atmospheres, both physically and psychically.

5. Root Your Resistance in Sacred Action

→ Ceremony, prayer, and coherence are not passive—they are active tools of resilience. When directed toward collective wellbeing, they become a spiritual shield and signal.

This is no longer about proving whether something is happening.

This is about what we choose to do now that we see it.

Sayer Ji

Founder, GreenMedInfo | Chairman, Global Wellness Forum