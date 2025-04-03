Tallahassee, FL - April 3, 2025

Guest contributions by Maija Hahn and Aimee Villella McBride

On March 26, 2025, the MAHA Florida Coalition for Health Freedom gathered at the Florida state historical capitol for a pivotal legislative day, urging lawmakers to prioritize medical autonomy and transparency. Drawing from the priorities of President Donald J. Trump and Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and their executive order Make America Healthy Again (MAHA), the coalition—representing 11 health freedom groups and tens of thousands of Floridians—pushed a slate of bills to protect health choices and promote a healthier future for the state.

A Day of Action and Impact

The MAHA Florida Coalition Legislative Day featured a press conference on the historic Capitol steps, testimony on key bills, and meetings with lawmakers. Aimee Villella McBride, executive director of Global Wellness Forum, noted the impact:

"We had a strong turnout of energized advocates who made a meaningful impact through our press conference, compelling testimony on critical bills, and meetings with representatives. These efforts built crucial relationships, helping many health freedom bills move out of committee toward full floor votes. We remain laser-focused on securing freedom for the Sunshine State."

Maija Hahn, Florida Chapter co-leader of Children's Health Defense and Vice President of Research & Education for Autistic Children's Treatment (R.E.A.C.T.), led the coalition's efforts. After moving her family to Florida in 2023 for its health freedom stance, she said:

"I am committed to doing everything in my power to ensure Florida remains a safe haven for families to raise healthy children, where parental rights are honored and protected." Her statement reflected the coalition's resolve.

Florida Surgeon General Dr. Joseph Ladapo addressed advocates on the Capitol’s historic steps, unveiling SB 1270 to end vaccine and mask discrimination—a key coalition priority. Representative Kevin Steele spoke on SB 56 and HB 477, addressing his and Senator Garcia’s weather modification bill aimed to safeguard environmental and public health from unregulated atmospheric chemical spraying. Representative Monique Miller highlighted her MAHA-aligned bills, including SB 1362 and HB 149 (Cody's Law), which streamline Medicaid claims for adverse vaccine and drug reactions. The coalition also backed bills on vaccine transparency, parental rights, and food safety.

Alexandra Hill, another co-leader with the Children's Health Defense Florida Chapter, praised the lawmakers' response: "Connecting with Representatives, Senators, and their staff was an incredible aspect of last Wednesday's MAHA Coalition day. They intently took notes, looked up progress on bills, and kindly set several appointments prior to allow us to have extra time to communicate our concerns. I am also thankful for the incredible constituents who came out to commit their time to exercise their 1st Amendment rights as citizens!"

Nurse Nicole, a registered nurse and also co-leader with the Children's Health Defense Florida Chapter, emphasized the stakes:

"As a medical advocate, it is both an honor and a duty to give a voice to the voiceless. I witness daily the devastating effects of toxins and vaccines on our communities—including death—and I'm determined to see change."

Tanya Samuels, R.E.A.C.T.'s President, explained their involvement:

"As advocates, we recognize the importance of having clean water and healthy food to protect our special needs populations from the toxic chemicals currently in our food and water supply."

Momentum Grows as Session Deadline Looms

With Florida's 60-day legislative session ending May 2, 2025, urgency mounts. Post-event, several MAHA-backed bills have now been heard and passed out of committees and subcommittees, signaling the day's success.

Hahn stressed:

“We now have many of our bills being heard in upcoming committees, and we hope that our people will continue to call and email and even make the trip to Tallahassee to testify”.

As floor votes approach, the coalition is poised to influence state health policy. "The MAHA bills are filed, but it will take all of us across the state to urge our lawmakers to turn them into law.”

_________________________________________________________________________

The MAHA Florida Coalition Legislative Day 2025 included: Children's Health Defense Florida Chapter, Global Wellness Forum, MAHA Action, Research & Education for Autistic Children's Treatment (R.E.A.C.T.), Stand for Health Freedom, World Council for Health Florida, Florida Naturopathic Physicians Association (FNPA), Freedom Keepers, American Health Action, and Council on Domestic Relations.

The Coalition is incredibly thankful to Centner Wellness, which funded buses to transport advocates statewide. We extend our gratitude to Leila Centner and Centner Wellness for their support of this impactful day to preserve and protect our freedoms in Florida.

"Never doubt that a small group of thoughtful, concerned citizens can change the world." - Martin Luther King Jr.



Learn more about future campaigns at www.Globalwellnessforum.org and www.Standforhealthfreedom.com