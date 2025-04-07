(14:06) Reinette Senum - Presentation

(23:54) Christian Oesch & Hansjörg Grether - Fiber Lab Results

(51:02) Jay Reynolds - Chemtrail History

(1:04:14) Jim Lee - Presentation

(2:08:38) Summary

Panel Participants

USA

Reinette Senum, President, Founder of GenSeven & Save Our Skies - Her Substack

Jim Lee, Researcher & Consultant climateviewer.com

Jay Reynolds, Chief Engineer & Researcher

Switzerland

Hansjörg Grether, Dipl.-Ing. – Application Chemist

Christian Oesch – President, Swiss Association WIR

In a recent international webinar hosted by the Twist Association and Hay TV, environmental researchers, activists, and concerned citizens from over 30 nations gathered to address the complex topic of geoengineering and atmospheric pollution. The second half of the event featured an in-depth contribution from Jim Lee, founder of ClimateViewer.com, whose work has long explored the intersection of military weather modification, pollution, and public disinformation.

Lee’s remarks stood out not only for their scientific rigor but for their rare balance—acknowledging the realities of both covert experimentation and mainstream environmental degradation, without defaulting to either paranoia or denial.

“I know that secret government programs have existed—and probably do today,” Lee said. “At the same time, I also know that I can predict contrail formation with 90% certainty.”

A History We Cannot Forget

Before addressing the present, Lee reminded the audience of the past. From MK-Ultra to Operation LAC (Large Area Coverage), from Project SHAD to chem-bio testing on U.S. cities, the historical record is filled with verified examples of unethical, and sometimes lethal, government experimentation on unsuspecting populations.

Lee didn’t shy away from this.

“I know that secret government programs have existed—and probably do today,” he said.

But he urged the audience to consider a broader framework. Instead of focusing solely on covert activity, he encouraged activists to engage with what is verifiable and actionable—specifically, the vast and growing environmental impact of commercial aviation.

“I can predict contrail formation with 90% certainty,” he noted. “Which one is more important for me to focus on?”

Rather than dismissing concerns about clandestine operations, Lee invited the audience to balance historical awareness with pragmatism. Addressing the widespread, measurable effects of aviation-induced cloud cover, he argued, offers a strategic path forward that doesn’t require abandoning legitimate skepticism.

“I'm not telling you not to chase [those things]… I'm telling you to also be pragmatic.”

Persistent Contrails and the "Haystack"

The core of Lee’s current focus is not denial of geoengineering—it’s a shift in tactical priority. His research into atmospheric pollution has led him to a pressing and demonstrable issue: the impact of modern aviation on cloud formation, solar radiation, and climate feedback loops.

“If I can prove that 40 million flights a year are creating clouds that block sunlight,” he said, “then that’s where I’m going to focus my energy.”

Lee referred to this as identifying the “haystack” (widespread, legal but harmful activity) instead of chasing only the “needle” (unconfirmed or covert operations). He pointed out that persistent contrails are creating extensive, climate-altering cloud cover—a form of unintentional geoengineering that remains largely unregulated.

“The people who benefit from the chemtrail conspiracy are the airlines,” Lee argued. “Every time we chase the boogeyman without evidence, we let massive polluters off the hook.”

Misinformation and Mental Health

The panel also explored the human toll of environmental disinformation. Moderator Christian O. shared the emotional testimony of individuals experiencing panic, depression, and even suicidal thoughts over concerns about artificial weather modification.

Lee acknowledged the depth of those feelings, but urged viewers to redirect fear into informed action.

“Fear is a mind killer,” Lee said. “It does not make you an effective activist.” “If the people that are scaring you online… do not offer you a solution, they are not an activist. They are an infotainer.”

This distinction, he said, is key for a movement that hopes to achieve meaningful change. While some content creators build large followings by amplifying anxiety, Lee emphasized that true advocates are the ones focused on evidence, dialogue, and potential remedies—even when those remedies are imperfect.

Intellectual Integrity and Openness

Perhaps the most powerful part of Lee’s message was his personal example of intellectual honesty. Early in his research, he believed strongly in the widespread existence of chemtrails. But instead of insulating himself in an echo chamber, he deliberately engaged critics and skeptics like Jay Reynolds and Mick West through the Metabunk forum.

“They challenged a lot of what I thought,” he said. “And I changed my mind. That’s what learning looks like.”

Lee’s humility was matched by his clarity: Always a student, sometimes a teacher, never an expert. That framing invites others to question, revise, and grow—without losing sight of the environmental crises that demand urgent attention.

Where Do We Go From Here?

The webinar ended with a consensus that public education, pragmatic policy, and scientific cooperation are essential to turning concern into change. Viewers were encouraged to share the discussion with local officials, explore verified research, and support efforts to enforce environmental standards like the Clean Air Act.

“I want to see the sun again,” Lee concluded. “And we can make that happen—but only if we focus on what we can change.”

Key Takeaways:

Historical government programs have involved unethical and covert weather and chemical experiments. This reality is not disputed.

Persistent contrails and increased aviation-related cloud cover are altering the environment in real, measurable ways.

Misinformation is causing psychological distress and undermining legitimate activism.

Activism must be solution-oriented , evidence-based, and open to self-correction.

Focusing on visible, verifiable problems like unregulated airline emissions may offer the clearest path forward.

