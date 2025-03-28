[View and download the PDF above with clickable links to the legislation here.]

A historic shift is underway.

As of this week, 31 out of 50 U.S. states—well over half the nation—have introduced legislation to ban or severely limit geoengineering and weather modification operations. Just days ago, on March 24th, that number stood at 24. Seven new states have joined in under a week, reflecting an undeniable groundswell of public awareness and political will.

And this is just the beginning.

Signaling imminent federal support for a geoengineering ban and/or investigation, acting HHS Secretary RFJ JKr. responded to our last update with the following comment:

"24 States move to ban geoengineering our climate by dousing our citizens, our waterways and landscapes with toxins. This is a movement every MAHA needs to support. HHS will do its part." — Robert F. Kennedy Jr. (Source X post: https://x.com/sayerjigmi/status/1903966754520629325)

Only 4 days later, we have officially moved past the tipping point.

What was once taboo is now becoming mainstream policy. This is not just about protecting air, soil, and water. It’s about democratic consent. Bodily autonomy. Ecological sanity. And the right to truth.

🚨 Now: A Congressional Inquiry Is Within Reach

This grassroots revolution is not confined to the states. We are now closer than ever to a full-scale federal investigation into these secretive programs.

Stand for Health Freedom—a key ally in this movement—has just released a major legislative call to action, urging Congress to launch an inquiry into geoengineering/weather modification practices.

🔗 Take action now and share this widely:

👉 www.StandforHealthFreedom.com

We need millions of voices. This isn’t a petition; it’s a dynamic action you can take to directly reach your Senators and get a response—it’s also a line in the sand. A declaration that we will no longer tolerate covert operations altering our environment, and adversely affecting our health, without informed consent, oversight, or accountability.

🌎 This Is the People’s Moment

With 31 states on board, more in the pipeline (including the great state of California!), and an unprecedented national momentum behind us, we have a sacred responsibility to amplify this movement and drive it across the finish line.

📢 Share the Stand for Health Freedom action page with your networks, your communities, your elected officials.

📢 Call your state legislators and thank them—or demand they take action.

📢 Use Social Media to share this substack, the action, and the X post on the topic as far and widely as possible.

📢 Stay loud. Stay visible. Stay united.

The sky is no longer the limit. It’s the beginning.



Please share the X thread below, and tag and comment and DM others! We need this to go viral and reach MILLIONS! Victory is within reach!

Share the X thread: https://x.com/sayerjigmi/status/1905419538738676053

In solidarity,

—Sayer Ji

🕊️ For updates, resources, and ongoing coverage, make sure you're subscribed and sharing this Substack.

🔁 Let’s make history—together.