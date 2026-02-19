Sayer Ji's Substack

Sayer Ji's Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
bb Comet's avatar
bb Comet
3hEdited

Everything they do is to protect the really important people. Randy Andy wasn’t one of them, don’t kid yourself. Andy was sacrificed, evidenced as he was arrested on his 66th birthday on the day near a Saturn-Neptune Conjunction at 0° Aries, a rare and powerful astrological event: Saturn and Neptune forming an exact conjunction at 0° Aries is the first time since thousands of years (corrected).

Reply
Share
1 reply
Karen Bracken's avatar
Karen Bracken
3h

Why after Gates vax program damaged many females in India would they ever have that beast even allowed to enter their country let alone give a speech for which he probably was paid to give. There was a time India had pressed charges against him for the damage his Gardasil program did to many Indian girls. Geeez.

Reply
Share
9 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Sayer Ji · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture