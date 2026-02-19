Three things happened this week that would have been unthinkable twelve months ago.

A former member of the British Royal Family was arrested. The General Counsel of Goldman Sachs was forced out. And the richest man in global philanthropy pulled out of his own keynote address rather than face questions about a dead sex offender’s emails.

None of these events occurred in isolation. All of them trace back to the same documentary record — the files released by the Department of Justice under the Epstein Files Transparency Act.

This series has reached millions of readers on X, trended as a top story on multiple occasions this week, and driven coverage that is now forcing institutional responses across three continents. The file numbers are circulating in places they were never supposed to reach.

A note before the details: no individual named in my reporting has been charged with a crime in connection with the matters I have investigated. All individuals are presumed innocent of any wrongdoing unless and until proven otherwise in a court of law. My work examines publicly released documents and offers analysis and opinion based on that record. It does not allege criminal conduct by any living person.

Here’s where things stand.

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor Arrested

Only minutes ago, Thames Valley Police arrested Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor on suspicion of misconduct in public office. He is in custody. Properties are being searched in Berkshire and Norfolk. It is the first arrest of a former member of the Royal Family in connection with the Epstein scandal.

The arrest relates to allegations that Andrew shared confidential government material with Epstein while serving as the UK’s trade envoy. He has consistently and strenuously denied any wrongdoing. No charges have been filed. Criminal proceedings are now active.

Ten days ago, on February 9, I published a document-by-document analysis of what the EFTA releases show about Epstein’s reliance on British institutional channels — diplomatic, royal, and law-enforcement. That article, The British Nexus Inside the Epstein Files, examines the publicly released correspondence with file numbers and verbatim quotes. It was completed and published before the arrest.

Read the full investigation: The British Nexus Inside the Epstein Files

Kathy Ruemmler Departs Goldman Sachs

On February 13, Goldman Sachs confirmed that Kathy Ruemmler — the bank’s General Counsel and former White House Counsel to President Obama — would be departing, effective June 30. The coverage that drove her exit focused on personal messages revealing intimacy with Epstein, including pet names and travel invitations.

But the story underneath the story has received almost no mainstream attention.

Yesterday I published a report based on federal exhibits showing that Epstein brokered a DOJ settlement on behalf of the Edmond de Rothschild bank, recruited Ruemmler for the engagement weeks after she left the White House, and — per his own email — collected a $25 million fee for doing so. The emails show him directing board decisions, editing DOJ-related documents, and coordinating strategy for years after the deal closed.

The question isn’t just whether Ruemmler was too close to Epstein. It’s how a convicted sex offender with no law license positioned himself at the intersection of a European banking dynasty and the American justice system — and what the Department of Justice knew about who was coordinating the other side of its own negotiation. No allegation of wrongdoing is made against Ruemmler; the report presents the documentary record and raises questions that have not been publicly addressed.

Read the full report: Epstein’s $25 Million Email

Bill Gates Cancels India Keynote

This morning, the Gates Foundation announced that Bill Gates would not be delivering his scheduled keynote at the AI Impact Summit in New Delhi. The foundation offered no explanation beyond ensuring “the focus remains on the AI Summit’s key priorities.”

The withdrawal follows weeks of scrutiny over EFTA documents showing a degree of coordination between Gates and Epstein that is more detailed than previously acknowledged — including draft emails, written by Epstein to himself and never sent, in which he claims to have facilitated sexual encounters for Gates. Gates has strongly denied these claims as “false” and has stated he never visited Epstein’s island, never attended parties with him, and had no involvement in any illegal activities associated with Epstein. He has acknowledged that meeting with Epstein was “a serious error in judgment.”

Two days before the cancellation, the Gates Foundation India had publicly confirmed his attendance.

The pattern is now visible across sectors. Finance (Ruemmler, Goldman Sachs), monarchy (Andrew, the Royal Household), philanthropy (Gates, the Gates Foundation) — and in each case, the pressure is coming not from prosecutors or regulators in the first instance, but from the documentary record itself. The files are raising questions. Whether those questions lead to accountability, exoneration, or something in between remains to be seen.

Where the Series Stands

For those following the full investigation, here is where we are:

Part 1 — The Epstein files illuminate a 20-year architecture behind pandemics as a business model, with Bill Gates at the center.

Part 2 — The JPMorgan–Gates–Epstein pipeline: donor-advised funds, vaccine finance, and the architecture of pre-positioned profit.

Part 3 — The Switchboard: From Epstein to Mandelson to McSweeney to Ahmed — how a British political machine became America’s censorship engine.

Part 4 — Obama, Gates, and Epstein: The week emergency rule became global policy.

Part 5 — “None of Us Knew”: The classified Epstein intelligence trail that runs straight through Starmer’s defense.

Part 6 — Epstein’s $25 Million Email: Kathy Ruemmler, Ariane de Rothschild, and the Edmond de Rothschild DOJ settlement.

Part 7 — The British Nexus Inside the Epstein Files: How British diplomatic and law-enforcement infrastructure appears across the Epstein record.

Every piece is sourced to primary documents with file numbers. Every quote is verbatim from the releases. The series will continue as the documentary record warrants.

A Word About Balance

This work is heavy. I know that. Some of you have written to tell me it’s kept you up at night, or that you’ve had to step away and come back. I understand — I’ve lived inside these documents for weeks.

That’s why, alongside this series, I’ve been publishing pieces meant to restore something the investigative work can take from you. The feedback on these has been extraordinary — many of you have told me they’ve become a source of strength, protection, and even joy during a dark stretch of reading. If you haven’t seen them, or if you need them today, they’re here:

The Strongest Medicine — on the sacred architecture hidden inside your own physiology.

The Fold: A Valentine — on the geometry of love and what holds when everything else bends.

A Most Benevolent Superfluity — on the wild, unnecessary beauty that the universe insists on producing anyway.

The darkness in these files is real. So is everything else.

These are not conspiracy theories. They are federal exhibits, classified intelligence disseminations, and contemporaneous email correspondence — released by the United States Department of Justice, cited by file number, and now generating real-world consequences that are visible on the front page of every major newspaper in the world.

Where the documents raise questions, I have presented those questions. Where I have drawn analytical conclusions, I have identified them as such. No individual named in this series has been found guilty of any crime in connection with the matters investigated, and the presumption of innocence applies to all.

The documents have file numbers. And the file numbers are doing their job.

Thank you for reading, sharing, and supporting this work. It matters.

— Sayer

