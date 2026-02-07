View the X post dedicated to this story here.

Newly released DOJ documents reveal how Epstein received advance notice of a Gates–Obama Ebola meeting and was consulted on a private Obama fundraiser in the same week—days before health emergencies were transformed into permanent security governance.

Part IV of the Epstein Files Investigation Series

Part I: Breaking the Epstein Files: Illuminating the Network

Part II: Inside Project Molecule: JPMorgan, Power, and Reputation

Part III: The Switchboard: From Epstein to Mandelson

This article is based on newly released U.S. Department of Justice documents and presents a previously unreported synthesis of their implications for global emergency governance. All claims are grounded in the documentary record.

The Meeting

In the final week of September 2014, as the world fixated on reports that Ebola was spreading across West Africa, Bill Gates sent a remarkably candid email to Jeffrey Epstein. He laid out his entire itinerary for the following week: Monday in Washington, DC, “mostly seeing Executive branch people including the President on the budget and Ebola.” Tuesday in New York for Robin Hood Foundation events and a private dinner with Ray Dalio, Paul Tudor Jones, and other elite financiers. Wednesday at Cornell, Thursday in Boston. The tone was not that of a casual acquaintance. It was that of someone reporting to a trusted advisor. (DOJ: EFTA02386397)

Earlier that same day, Epstein had written to Gates: “When you are in for Robin Hood, perfect time for you to pitch DAF.” DAF—Donor-Advised Fund—is a tax-advantaged philanthropic vehicle that allows donors to park capital, maintain control, and shape outcomes while minimizing direct attribution and traditional oversight. Epstein was not being briefed. He was advising on timing, venue, and financial strategy.

Three days later, on September 28, a separate Obama connection surfaced through the same intermediary. Nili Priell Barak—assistant to former Israeli Prime Minister Ehud Barak—forwarded Epstein an invitation to a private, off-the-record reception with President Obama, scheduled for October 7 at a private townhouse. The invitation was explicit: “A direct back-and-forth off the record FRANK discussion with the President of the United States.” Funds raised would “benefit the DNC to retain control of important strategic 2014 races and laying critically important groundwork for 2016.” (DOJ: EFTA02713512)

Barak had declined the event. But that was not the point of the email. The point was the question Barak’s assistant posed to Epstein: the hosts—Bill White and Bryan Eure—were unknown to the former Prime Minister. Ehud would like to know if you have any information or knowledge about them and is it worthwhile to meet them next time he is in NY? Epstein was being asked to vet intermediaries for a former head of state in relation to presidential access.

The proximity of these two exchanges—within the same week—is what matters. In one thread, a private billionaire discloses to Epstein that he will meet the sitting President to discuss Ebola and federal budget policy. In another, Epstein is consulted about a private Obama fundraiser involving senior international political figures. Policy and politics. Health and elections. Finance and geopolitics. All converging through the same informal channel.

What Changed That Week

Between September 16 and September 19, 2014, Ebola crossed a threshold no disease had crossed before. On September 18, the United Nations Security Council unanimously adopted Resolution 2177 — the first time in its history that a public health crisis was formally classified as a threat to international peace and security. That language is not humanitarian. It is Chapter VII language — the same legal framework invoked for armed conflicts, sanctions regimes, and military interventions. The resolution was driven by U.S. Ambassador Samantha Power, who used the planned drawdown of UNMIL — the UN peacekeeping mission in Liberia — as the bureaucratic vehicle to reframe a health event as a security matter. It passed unanimously, with a record 130 co-sponsors. The next day, the General Assembly adopted Resolution 69/1, creating UNMEER — the first-ever UN emergency health mission. One day to securitize the crisis. One day to stand up the operational mission. The United States simultaneously announced military deployment to West Africa. Emergency funding authorities expanded. Policy timelines collapsed under urgency.

This was not merely a public health response. It was a formal reclassification of disease as a security domain. And with that reclassification came consequences that outlasted the outbreak itself: surveillance became prevention, early detection became justification, data collection crossed borders, and emergency authority outlived the emergency.

On September 21—four days before Gates emailed Epstein about his presidential meeting—a senior UN diplomat forwarded Epstein a revised concept paper for a “Nexus Centre for peace and health,” explicitly updated “taking into account the serious impact of Ebola.” The sender, Walter Kemp, wrote: “The world needs such a Centre more than ever.” The recipient who forwarded it to Epstein was Terje Rød-Larsen, then president of the International Peace Institute and former UN Under-Secretary-General. (DOJ: EFTA02683658)

This was not a temporary response to a temporary emergency. This was crisis-to-institution conversion in real time. Ebola was being used—explicitly, in documented correspondence—to justify the creation of permanent institutions merging health and security governance. And Epstein was a direct recipient of those plans.

Before the Crisis: The Architecture Already Existed

What the documents reveal most clearly is that Ebola did not create a new system. It activated one.

As I documented in Part II of this series, the initiative known as Project Molecule—developed within the JPMorgan–Gates–Epstein ecosystem—had already laid out an architecture that treated biology as infrastructure: surveillance networks across sovereign borders, vaccine capital positioned in donor-advised fund structures, pandemic preparedness as a standing investment category rather than an emergency response. The explicit budget line “$20M — Finance the surveillance network in Pakistan” was not aid to a ministry. It was the financing of governance infrastructure outside sovereign consent.

By March 2014—months before Ebola dominated headlines—Epstein was already coordinating with Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation staff and legal advisors on donor-advised fund strategy. Larry Cohen, a key intermediary, explicitly referenced “work on formulating a DAF strategy” in an email chain connecting Epstein, Gates Foundation executive Sally Darby, and financial architect Richard Henriques. (DOJ: EFTA02581813)

The financial plumbing was being arranged before the crisis narrative activated it. That is not illegal. But it is strategically consequential. When Ebola arrived as a political and security emergency months later, the instruments for positioning capital, structuring philanthropic deployment, and scaling surveillance were already in place.

The Surveillance Moment

On October 8, 2014—days after Ebola’s securitization—an email chain surfaced showing scientists at Weill Cornell Medical College pitching a pre-symptomatic Ebola detection system. The technology used multiplex PCR to identify pathogens from a single drop of blood before the patient showed symptoms or became contagious, with the goal of building micro-fabricated devices that could be powered by a cell phone. (DOJ: EFTA02592815)

The request was routed through Epstein. The scientists wrote explicitly: “I really appreciate your willingness to find a potential pathway to Bill Gates and the Gates Foundation.” Epstein responded that he would try—and then pivoted to discussing financial arrangements around splitting equity interests.

This was not just diagnostics. Pre-symptomatic detection at population scale is biological surveillance. It requires mass testing, data aggregation, reporting pipelines, and compliance enforcement. It enables isolation before illness, movement restriction before contagion, and governance before symptoms. The standards, the metrics, and the data custody are set by whoever funds and deploys the system.

The scientists involved were collaborating with USAMRIID (Fort Detrick), NIH, and CDC. The technology covered CDC-designated Category A biothreat agents—including all major viral hemorrhagic fever viruses and variola (smallpox). This was not a narrow clinical tool. It was dual-use biosecurity infrastructure.

Ebola as Political Leverage

Ten days later, on October 18, 2014, Epstein wrote to Kathy Ruemmler—then White House Counsel to President Obama: “I think ebola now plays a role, if it gets bad = bye bye senate for sure.” Ruemmler had been discussing a Senate confirmation fight with Epstein, noting the “WH pretty clearly has cold feet.”

This exchange is significant because it explicitly links disease escalation to domestic political outcomes at the presidential level. Ebola was not being discussed abstractly. It was being factored into Senate control calculations by the White House’s own legal counsel—in correspondence with a convicted sex offender who was simultaneously brokering access to the Gates Foundation, vetting Obama fundraiser hosts for foreign heads of state, and receiving UN institutional concept papers.

After the Emergency: The System That Never Stood Down

Ebola receded from headlines by mid-2015. But the governance it justified did not.

On April 30, 2015, Epstein sent two emails. The first, to an undisclosed recipient, read simply: “ipi ebola now in sept.” (DOJ: EFTA02501915) The second, to Terje Rød-Larsen at the International Peace Institute, reported: “andrea has not called svet re ebola.” (DOJ: EFTA02502119)

These are not commentary. They are operational status updates—tracking whether calls were made, referencing the IPI’s Ebola governance work, and signaling that Ebola remained an active institutional file months after the outbreak had subsided. The IPI’s Ebola governance research, it should be noted, was funded by the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation.

The same informal networks persisted for years. By 2017, Epstein was routing a potential $100 million investment into JPMorgan’s Global Investment Opportunities Group on behalf of a close associate. By 2018, he was arranging private dinner access between former Israeli Prime Minister Ehud Barak and the sitting President of the UN General Assembly—the official Epstein described as “the one that negotiates the Palestinian moves.”

The architecture Ebola legitimized did not dissolve when the crisis passed. It hardened into standing governance.

The First Emergency

Ebola was the first disease to formally justify the suspension of normal political and sovereign constraints on a global scale. It established the precedent that health emergencies warrant permanent security architecture, that biological surveillance constitutes prevention, and that crisis governance can be conducted through informal networks of private actors, philanthropic intermediaries, and unelected officials operating parallel to democratic institutions.

Later crises did not invent these mechanisms. They inherited them.

When the next global health emergency arrived—COVID-19—the playbook was already written: emergency declarations, fast-tracked funding, philanthropic intermediaries, surveillance infrastructure, DAF-style opacity, and minimal public oversight. The architecture that was activated during Ebola in 2014 had never been deactivated. It had been waiting.

What This Investigation Does—and Does Not—Claim

These documents do not prove that Ebola was engineered, that any single individual controlled outcomes, or that the actions described were illegal. They do not establish that Epstein directed policy, that Gates dictated emergency response, or that a centralized conspiracy orchestrated events.

What they do establish is this: crisis governance in 2014 relied on informal, unaccountable networks that bridged private capital, philanthropic institutions, executive power, and international diplomacy. Decisions that reshaped sovereignty, surveillance, and civil liberties were shaped in rooms the public never saw, by actors the public never elected, through channels that left no democratic trace beyond these emails.

Preparedness is not the problem. Pre-positioned profit without accountability is.

The question these documents force is not about any one person. It is about governance itself:

Who decides when an emergency begins?

Who decides when it ends?

And who governs in between?

Primary Sources

All documents cited are from the U.S. Department of Justice Epstein Files release:

EFTA02386397 — Gates–Epstein email re: presidential meeting, Ebola, DAF strategy (Sept 25, 2014)

EFTA02713512 — Obama private fundraiser invitation forwarded to Epstein via Ehud Barak (Sept 28, 2014)

EFTA02683658 — Nexus Centre concept paper revised for Ebola, forwarded to Epstein (Sept 21, 2014)

EFTA02581813 — DAF strategy coordination: Gates Foundation + Epstein (March 5, 2014)

EFTA02592815 — Pre-symptomatic Ebola detection routed through Epstein to Gates Foundation (Oct 8, 2014)

EFTA02501915 — Epstein references IPI Ebola governance (April 30, 2015)

EFTA02414318 — Lesley Groff scheduling Bill Gates dinner with Epstein (Nov 28, 2010)

