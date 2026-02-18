Sayer Ji's Substack

Sayer Ji's Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Nancy Sanders's avatar
Nancy Sanders
6h

I so agree with the indescribable and soul food of flowers. Only one of God's many gifts to calm the mind, refresh the soul, appreciate their beauty & the love of their Maker.

Reply
Share
JudyC's avatar
JudyC
6h

There is a reason my husband calls my garden my “Happy Spot”. Surrounded by blooms, and leaves and the myriad of insects and birds who inhabit my garden, I am the happiest. I’m a student of “belly botany”, the art of laying in your belly in the grass and enjoying the tiny world that few of us bother to notice. Appreciating Beauty is the thing that makes us uniquely human. No AI, no robot, no insane person, can stop and “smell the roses”.

Your essay was a work of art. You may be a scientist, but you have the soul of a poet! And now, maybe the soul of a gardener!

Reply
Share
42 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Sayer Ji · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture