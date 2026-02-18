[IMAGE: Georgia O’Keeffe, “Jimson Weed/White Flower No. 1” (1932).

“Nobody sees a flower — really — it is so small it takes time — we haven’t time — and to see takes time, like to have a friend takes time.” ~ Georgia O’Keeffe

Last week, I published The Strongest Medicine I Know — an essay about beauty as ontology, written from the inside of a grief I could no longer outrun. The Epstein files had opened something in me that investigation alone could not close. Two days later, on Valentine’s Day, I published The Fold — a meditation on love as structure, on the sacred geometry of what comes after the veil lifts.

I thought I had found my footing.

Then my investigation became the top story on X. Millions of views. The town crier and investigative reporter in me were summoned back. And because the work matters — because children matter, because the architecture of impunity must be named — I answered. Two more installments in as many days. Back inside the files. Back inside the machine.

I am writing to you now from the other side of that. Tired in a way that sleep does not fix. And reaching, again, for the medicine that has never failed me — not because I am avoiding the darkness, but because I have learned, now, in my body, that the darkness will consume the instrument if the instrument does not also feed itself.

So today I want to talk about flowers.

I know. Stay with me.

Useless Beauty

I used to think of flowers as useless.

I don’t mean I disliked them. I mean I genuinely couldn’t understand the point. Someone hands you a bouquet — a bundle of dying plant organs, wrapped in cellophane — and you’re supposed to be moved? You put them in water. You watch them wilt. You throw them away. The whole ritual struck me as a kind of collective performance, something we all agreed to pretend was meaningful because Hallmark told us to.

Maybe it was the man in me. Or my Venus in Virgo — love expressed through acts of service, not sentiment. What is it for? If I can’t use it, I can’t feel it.

Flowers were, to my mind, the most superfluous thing in the world. Beautiful, sure. But superfluous.

I was wrong — in the way that only someone who is about to learn something fundamental can be wrong. Not at the edges. At the root.

Because here is what I could not see then, and what the last two weeks have burned into me: useless is another word for untouched. What cannot be used cannot be exploited. What serves no function cannot be instrumentalized. What exists for no one’s purpose remains — by definition — innocent.

And innocence is what we have been fighting for. It is what was stolen in those files. Not just bodies. Not just childhoods. But the quality of existing without being for something — without being raw material for someone else’s appetite. The flower has never been for anything. It blooms because blooming is what it is. That is its power, and it is precisely the power that predation seeks to destroy: the unbearable fact that something beautiful exists and owes you nothing.

The superfluous, it turns out, is the sacred. And the sacred is what we are trying to protect.

The Study That Changed My Mind

Much of the body of my work has been building evidentiary bridges between worlds — medicine and spirituality, science and sacred geometry, the peer-reviewed and the perennial. I do this because I have learned that certain truths cannot enter certain minds without a passport. The passport is evidence. Primary references. Validated sources. Peer-reviewed studies. Not because evidence is the highest form of knowing — it isn’t — but because for many people it is ‘scripture,’ and the only door that opens for them.

So when I tell you that flowers are not what you think they are, I want to take you through that door first.

At my alma mater — Rutgers, The State University of New Jersey — a psychologist named Jeannette Haviland-Jones ran a study that should have rewritten how we understand human nature. It was published in 2005 in Evolutionary Psychology under the title “An Environmental Approach to Positive Emotion: Flowers.” The paper opens with a line that stopped me cold:

For more than 5,000 years, people have cultivated flowers although there is no known reward for this costly behavior.

Five thousand years. No known reward. And yet every civilization, on every continent, in every era, has done it. We breed them, tend them, arrange them, give them to each other at birth and death and everything in between. We do this compulsively, universally, and — according to every model of evolutionary fitness — irrationally.

Haviland-Jones wanted to know why. So she designed three experiments across ten months.

In the first, women were given one of three gifts: flowers, a fruit basket, or a candle. The researchers filmed the moment of receipt and coded the facial response using the Duchenne smile — the involuntary “true” smile that engages not just the mouth but the muscles around the eyes. It cannot be faked. It is the body’s honest signal that something has reached you.

The flowers produced a Duchenne smile in one hundred percent of recipients.

Not most. Not a strong majority. All of them. Every single person. Every age group. No other stimulus in the history of emotion research — not candy, not money, not gifts of any kind — had ever achieved that number.

In the second study, a single flower was given to men and women in an elevator. The normal behavior in an elevator — as anyone who has stood in one knows — is to maximize distance from other bodies. The flower reversed it. People moved closer. They made eye contact. They spoke. One flower undid the fundamental geometry of stranger avoidance.

In the third study, flowers were given to elderly participants. They reported better moods — and their episodic memory improved.

But here is what struck me most. The researchers wrote, with something close to bewilderment, that in all their years of studying emotion, they had never received hugs, kisses, thank-you notes, or photographs from participants. Not for candy. Not for doughnuts. Not for decorated shirts, gift certificates, or direct monetary payment.

The flowers were different.

The Superfluity Is the Thesis

Why? What does the flower know about us that we’ve forgotten about ourselves?

I think the answer lives inside the very quality I once held against it. The flower’s uselessness. Its superfluity. Its absolute, unapologetic refusal to serve any function that a rational mind would call necessary.

The flower doesn’t feed you. It doesn’t shelter you. It doesn’t protect you from predators or regulate your temperature or store calories for winter. It is, from the perspective of strict survival logic, extravagant waste — an organism pouring its energy into color, scent, symmetry, and form when it could be investing in sturdier roots.

And that is precisely why it matters.

There is a question that sits at the foundation of all philosophy, all theology, all honest inquiry: Why is there something rather than nothing?

The depressed existentialist hears this question as an accusation. Why bother? The universe is indifferent. Meaning is a projection. We are alone with our atoms and our dread.

But the mystic — and I use this word not as ornament but as diagnosis — the mystic hears the same question and recognizes it as the most staggering fact there is. That existence is. That something showed up at all. That out of the infinite probability of nothing, here we are — sentient, breathing, capable of being moved to tears by a cluster of petals.

The nothing was more probable. The something is gratuitous. And the flower is its proof.

Look at what the universe did. It didn't stop at hydrogen. It didn't stop at carbon. It didn't stop at the first replicating molecule, or the first cell, or the first organism capable of metabolizing light. It kept going. It produced scent when no scent was required. Color when gray would have sufficed. The logarithmic spiral of the nautilus, the hexagonal lattice of the honeycomb, the five-petaled symmetry of the wild rose — all of it excess. All of it the cosmos overshooting function and landing in beauty.

This is what I call the benevolent superfluity of the universe. Not that beauty is added to reality as decoration. But that beauty is reality’s way of being. It is the signature of a universe that did not have to exist and chose — if that word can be used for something so primordial — to be gorgeous.

The flower is the distillation of that choice.

The Great Inversion

I said the flower doesn’t feed you. I was wrong about that too.

The flowering plants — the angiosperms — are the basis of almost everything we eat. Every grain. Every fruit. Every vegetable that sustains human civilization. Rice, corn, tomatoes, peppers, almonds, coffee, chocolate — all of them are flowers, fruited.

And I want you to hear what that word means. A fruit is not a category in a grocery store. A fruit is the ripened ovary of a flower. The flesh of a peach is swollen ovarian wall. The seeds inside it are fertilized eggs. When you bite into an apple, you are eating the reproductive body of a plant — its most intimate tissue, the organ it built to carry its future.

This is not poetic license. It is botany.

The flower offers its reproductive flesh to you. And in return, you carry its seeds forward — in your gut, in your waste, across distances the rooted plant could never travel on its own. This is the oldest covenant in the living world: I will nourish you with my most vital substance, and you will disperse my offspring.

✦

But it goes further than nourishment. Far further.

The plant kingdom asked the animal kingdom to become its legs — to carry its reproductive future across landscapes it could never cross on its own. And in exchange, it didn't just offer calories. It offered hormones. Actual mammalian hormones — estrone, testosterone, progesterone — not analogs but the identical molecular species your own glands produce, first identified in pomegranate seeds by Heftmann and colleagues in 1966. In ovariectomized animals — mammals whose ovaries have been surgically removed — pomegranate extract partially replaces ovarian function itself, restoring estradiol levels, rebuilding bone density, regenerating reproductive tissue. The fruit is not merely supportive of your endocrine system. It is continuous with it. Your ovary, outsourced to an orchard.

One kingdom said: carry my children. The other said: feed my glands. And for over two hundred million years, they have kept this promise — each conferring reproductive fitness on the other, each dependent on the other’s flourishing for its own. Neither exploits. Both propagate. Both endure.

This is not a transaction. It is a romance — the longest love affair in the history of life on earth. A mutualism so total, so ancient, so woven into the molecular grammar of both kingdoms that we cannot say where the plant ends and the animal begins. Your hormonal architecture was shaped by fruit. The fruit’s dispersal strategy was shaped by your appetite. You did not merely evolve (or were co-created) alongside the flowering plants. Your physiologies merged into each other.

And the microRNA research confirms what the hormones already whisper: the conversation between kingdoms is not limited to chemistry. It is informational.

In 2012, a research team led by Lin Zhang discovered that microRNAs from rice survived human digestion, entered the bloodstream, and directly regulated the expression of human genes. The finding was controversial — replication debates followed, as they should with any claim this radical. But the broader literature has only expanded since then, with dozens of studies now documenting cross-kingdom gene regulation through dietary plant miRNAs.

As I explored in my recent essay on the pomegranate — a fruit whose internal structure mirrors the human ovary so precisely that ancient physicians prescribed it for fertility millennia before modern science confirmed the molecular basis — the doctrine of signatures is not superstition. It is the intuitive recognition of a love affair written into the very structure of both bodies. The plant that looks like your organ is in conversation with your organ. It always has been.

The flower is not just beautiful to you. At the level of molecular communication, it is part of you. Its RNA is in conversation with yours. Its geometry is mirrored in your cells. The homology is not metaphor. It is biology. It is a two-hundred-million-year-old love letter, still being written, in every piece of fruit you eat.

Think of the butterfly that lands on the flower that looks exactly like it — the orchid mimicking the bee, the passionflower wearing the crown of its pollinator’s body. We call these “adaptations,” and they are. But they are also something else. They are the universe rhyming with itself. The same pattern expressing itself across kingdoms, across scales, across the supposed boundary between self and world. A cosmic wink. A recognition so deep it precedes language.

The Flower of Life

There is a geometric pattern that has been found carved into the walls of the Temple of Osiris at Abydos, Egypt. It has been found in the Forbidden City of Beijing, under the paw of the Guardian Lion. It has been found in Phoenician art, in Indian temple carvings, in the synagogues of Galilee, in the notebooks of Leonardo da Vinci.

It is called the Flower of Life.

Nineteen overlapping circles arranged in six-fold symmetry, forming a pattern that looks — unmistakably — like a flower. Within it, nested like Russian dolls, are the Seed of Life, the Egg of Life, the Fruit of Life, all five Platonic solids, and the Tree of Life. It contains, in a single flat image, the geometric vocabulary of the entire known universe.

And it is fractal. It contains itself at every scale. Zoom in and the pattern repeats. Zoom out and the pattern repeats. The same structure whether you are looking at cell division, crystal lattice, molecular bonding, or the large-scale filamentary structure of the cosmos. This is scale invariance — the property of appearing the same at every level of magnification. And it is the signature of reality itself.

This is what I have spent years trying to articulate: that beauty is not subjective preference. It is not cultural conditioning. It is not a happy accident of neural wiring that happened to survive natural selection. Beauty is the structure of reality expressing itself. The sacred geometry that the ancients recognized in the flower is not imposed on nature. It is nature, disclosing its own deep architecture to anyone with eyes to see. It is the very structure of the aether, from which all things emerge.

The Flower of Life is not named after flowers by coincidence. It is named after flowers because the flower is the living expression of this geometry — the biological enactment of the pattern that underlies all form, all dimension, all scale. The five petals of the wild rose encode the pentagram. The six petals of the lily encode the hexagram. The spiral of the daisy head encodes the Fibonacci sequence. These are not analogies. They are instances of the same underlying mathematics made flesh — made petal, made scent, made color.

When you hold a flower, you are holding the Flower of Life in its incarnate form.

Georgia O’Keeffe Knew

She painted them enormous. Not because she was interested in scale for its own sake, but because she understood that we had stopped seeing them. A flower on a table is small enough to ignore. A flower seven feet tall, filling a canvas, spilling past the frame — that, you have to reckon with.

O’Keeffe said she painted flowers because they were cheaper than models and they didn’t move. But what she did with them was something else entirely. She opened the flower. She went inside it. She painted what you would see if you could slow down enough to actually enter the architecture of a blossom — the folds, the gradients, the impossible softness of a petal curving into darkness.

She saw what the flower actually is. Not a decoration. A disclosure. A form so honest in its beauty that it becomes a portal — into color, into geometry, into the structure of attention itself.

Indeed, Ikebana (or kadō, "the way of flowers") is the traditional Japanese art of flower arrangement. My partner has taught me through her careful exercise of this incredible practice that when she arranges flowers in a room with care and intention, the entire room subtly yet palpibably changes. Not metaphorically — the space shifts. Ask anyone who has ever brought flowers into a hospital room, a grieving home, a space heavy with stagnant energy. The flowers do something. They pull. They transmute. They interact with the emotional field of a space in ways that our instruments are only beginning to measure but that our bodies have always known.

You change the water not because the stems need fresh water — though they do — but because you are participating in a relationship. You are tending. You are in dialogue with a living form that is, even in its dying, radiating beauty. And in that tending, something in you reorganizes.

This is the territory that Bach's flower essences point toward — healing that operates not at the level of chemistry but of resonance, of pattern, of what the ancients called the subtle body. A territory the essay can only gesture toward here. But your body already knows it. You knew it the last time you brought flowers into a room and felt the room say thank you.

The Ontology of the Necessary

I began this essay by calling flowers the most superfluous thing in the world.

I was building toward an ontology of the unnecessary — a philosophical framework for why useless beauty matters. But the essay refused to stay there. Because at every turn, the unnecessary revealed itself as the most necessary thing of all.

The superfluous flower feeds the world. The decorative petal encodes the mathematics of creation. The useless scent carries molecular information across kingdoms. The gratuitous beauty of a blossom produces the only 100% positive response rate in the history of emotion research.

This is not an ontology of the unnecessary.

It is an ontology of the necessary.

The most necessary thing there is.

Because beauty is not what’s left over after survival is secured. Beauty is why survival matters. It is the thing you fight for. Not territory. Not resources. Not abstract security. You fight for what you love. For what moves you. For what calls you into the fullness of your own existence.

Why are we here? Not the cosmic question posed in the abstract — but the urgent, daily, practical question. Why do we get up? Why do we struggle? Why do we endure the darkness, the exposure, the heartbreak of being alive in a world that seems, some days, engineered for cruelty?

Because of this. Because of beauty. Because of the experience — not the concept, the experience — of being alive in a universe that didn’t have to be beautiful and chose to be anyway.

[Pictured above: One of my surviving pen and ink drawings from twenty years ago: Orchid Moon]

The Greeks had a word for it: enthusiasmos. To be filled with God. Not as doctrine. As energy. The divine entering the body as inspiration, as drive, as the irrepressible movement toward life. That is what the flower models. It doesn’t bloom because blooming is strategic. It doesn’t produce color because color confers competitive advantage. It blooms because blooming is what it is. Its self-expression is its service. There is no separation between the flower’s beauty and its function. They are the same act.

Joseph Campbell understood this. When he said follow your bliss, he was not recommending hedonism. He was describing navigation. The bliss is the signal. It is the body’s recognition that it is aligned with the structure of the real. The hero’s journey is not a path away from the world. It is the path deeper into it — through the darkness, through the ordeal, and back again, carrying the elixir. And the elixir, every time, is the same: the direct experience of being alive.

“People say that what we’re all seeking is a meaning for life,” Campbell said. “I don’t think that’s what we’re really seeking. I think what we’re seeking is an experience of being alive.”

Not meaning. Experience. The felt sense of existence. The thing the flower gives you in the first five seconds — before thought, before interpretation, before the mind can intervene with its categories and comparisons. The Duchenne smile. The body saying yes before the mind has even formed a question.

The Sacred Foundation

And here I want to say something that may seem simple but that I believe is the most radical thing in this essay.

Self-love is the basis of all love.

I know. In certain traditions, this is heresy. Self-love is pride — the first deadly sin, the serpent’s whisper, the root of all corruption. We are taught to empty the self, to transcend the self, to mortify the self in service of something higher.

But this, I have come to believe, is the great inversion that has kept us from our own depth.

The flower does not bloom for anyone else. It does not perform its beauty for an audience. It does not sacrifice its color to prove its worth. It blooms because blooming is its nature. And in that act — that utterly self-referential act of being what it is — it feeds the world. It pollinates the future. It produces, in every human who encounters it, an involuntary experience of joy. And what follows from that blooming — its fruit — carries the etymology in its very name: fructus, from the Latin frui, to enjoy, to delight in. The fruit of the flower is, at root, joy made flesh. And this is not merely etymological. Anyone who has done a fruit mono-diet — as I advocate in my book Regenerate, using apples — knows that something unexpected happens on the second or third day. The body, unburdened of its usual digestive labor, fed nothing but the ripened ovary of a flowering plant, begins to feel something that has no pharmaceutical name. An uprush. A lightness that is not lightheadedness. A joy that seems to come from nowhere — or rather, from the fruit itself, as though the word remembered what it meant before we forgot.

The flower’s self-love and its service are not opposites. They are identical.

And so it is with us.

To find the beauty in yourself. To fall in love with the divine pattern that you are — not the ego’s inflation, not the narcissist’s hollow performance, but the genuine recognition of the sacred geometry that lives in your cells, your breath, your capacity for wonder — this is not sin. It is the prerequisite. You cannot give what you have not found in yourself. You cannot love the world from a place of self-contempt. The well must be full before it can overflow.

This is what onto-ethics promises. Not a set of rules imposed from outside. Not a moral code enforced by fear. But the recognition that at the root of our humanity is a divine calling — beauty, seeking to find and be in touch with itself. The structure of reality bending toward its own recognition. The cosmos looking at itself through your eyes and saying: a BIG Yes!

The flower has always known this.

Maybe it’s time we did too.

The Rutgers study referenced in this essay is: Haviland-Jones, J., Rosario, H.H., Wilson, P., & McGuire, T.R. (2005). “An Environmental Approach to Positive Emotion: Flowers.” Evolutionary Psychology, 3, 104–132.