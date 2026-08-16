The Ultimate Longevity Secret: And How it’s Been Growing in the Soil All Along

There was a moment during my conversation with Dr. Joel Bohemier when I realized we were no longer really talking about multivitamins.

We were talking about longevity itself.

Not longevity in the increasingly commercial sense of adding another molecule to a stack or chasing one more pathway, but something much older and more fundamental: what allows a living system to remain resilient, organized, adaptive, and capable of renewal over time?

I have spent close to twenty five years asking versions of that question. Long before GreenMedInfo existed, I was already investigating the difference between nutrients that come from living foods and their synthetic imitations. Over time, that inquiry expanded into soil, fermentation, the microbiome, mushrooms, light, mitochondrial biology, epigenetics, and the extraordinary intelligence embedded within nature.

The discussion above brought many of those threads together in a way I did not fully expect. And at the center of it was something very small: a plant cell that has not yet decided what it will become.

Food Is More Than Chemistry

One of the most important distinctions Joel and I discussed is also one of the simplest. A vitamin occurring naturally in food is not merely an isolated molecule. It exists within a complex of enzymes, coenzymes, minerals, peptides, flavonoids, pigments, and countless other constituents that developed together inside a living organism. That biological context matters.

This is why I have said for years that food is information. The source of a nutrient, how it was grown, the soil it came from, the organisms surrounding its roots, and even the conditions the plant experienced while growing are part of its biological story.

Fermentation adds another layer. Joel described it during the livestream as a kind of predigestion, transforming nutrients into forms the body can more readily recognize and use.

That philosophy became foundational to the Regenerate Men’s and Women’s Multivitamins. Both formulas are built around whole food nutrition, fermented vitamins, Peptide Powered Minerals™, functional mushrooms, botanicals, adaptogens, and regenerative ingredients rather than simply assembling a list of isolated compounds.

But the farm is not just a sourcing story. It may be one of the most important parts of the formula.

When the Soil Regenerates, Everything Changes

Joel and I had just returned from Heal the Planet Farm in Tennessee when we recorded this conversation. Years ago, much of that land was depleted. Today it is green, biologically diverse, and filled with healthy plants and animals.

The dominant agricultural model often treats soil as little more than a substrate into which inputs are added. Regenerative agriculture begins with a very different premise: the soil is alive.

Animals, microbes, fungi, roots, water, minerals, and plants participate in a continuous exchange. The health of one changes the health of the others.

During the livestream I described these multivitamins, in a sense, as a concentration of that entire living system. Each batch supports regenerative, organic, and biodynamic agriculture rather than being disconnected from the biological source that produced its ingredients.

This is also why I have never believed that healing ourselves and healing the planet are separate projects. Our bodies are extensions of the ecosystems that feed us. What happens to the soil eventually happens to us.

The Longevity Principle Inside BIOSTEM

If you have my book Regenerate, you have already seen the clue.

The Romanesco cauliflower on the cover reflects one of nature’s great organizing patterns, but what fascinated me just as much was what occurs at the plant’s growing tip. There we find meristematic cells, young undifferentiated plant cells that retain the capacity to generate new tissues and structures.

They represent one of biology’s most beautiful principles: life retains the ability to begin again.

BIOSTEM Cell Blend™ was inspired by that principle. Young plant tissues from turmeric, pomegranate, holy basil, noni, and other botanicals are brought together with mushroom mycelium, including melanin rich Chaga. During the conversation, Joel described how those young plant tissues are fed into the fungal system so the mushrooms can transform the plant compounds into smaller metabolites and bioactives.

Then comes the part that makes BIOSTEM especially unusual.

The growing organisms are exposed to specific light and sound inputs. The process uses the visible color spectrum and whole tone frequencies during cultivation. In the livestream, we discussed 444 Hz along with other frequencies and the colors of the spectrum.

That can sound unconventional until you remember that fungi and plants continuously respond to their environment. Light wavelength affects fungal development. Joel also referenced published research showing measurable changes in mycelial growth under low frequency sound, while higher frequency environmental noise can inhibit growth and spore formation.

This is what we mean when we talk about Ancient Intelligence.

Not overpowering biology, but working with the intelligence already present within it.

One Foundation, Designed Differently for Men and Women

The Men’s and Women’s formulas share the same foundational architecture, but we made deliberate distinctions between them.

Both are built around whole food vitamins, Peptide Powered Minerals™, mushrooms, adaptogens, and BIOSTEM. The Men’s formula includes KSM 66® Ashwagandha and additional zinc selected around male vitality and hormonal support. The Women’s formula adds Shatavari SRI 81™ and Maitake to create an additional layer oriented toward women’s hormonal balance, resilience, and long term vitality.

What matters to me, though, is that the formulas were not designed as a collection of disconnected ingredients. The body does not work that way. Stress affects sleep. Sleep affects energy. Energy affects hormones. Hormones influence cognition, metabolism, mood, and immune function.

The body is one system. Nutrition should respect that.

Why We Called It Regenerate

Toward the end of the livestream, Joel described the intelligence of the farm as something we tried to carry all the way through the product.

That stayed with me.

When I look at how these formulas came together, it does not feel like a conventional product development process. It feels more like a convergence of ideas I have been following for most of my adult life.

The research, the soil, whole food nutrition, fermentation, the microbiome, fungal intelligence, meristematic cells, light, sound, and the Romanesco on the cover of Regenerate all point back toward the same underlying principle:

Life already knows how to regenerate.

Our job is not to replace that intelligence. It is to support the conditions that allow it to express itself.

If you missed the livestream, I hope you will watch the replay above. Joel and I went much deeper into the formulas, the farming, the science, and why we believe the multivitamin category is ready for an entirely new standard.

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This is one of the most meaningful products I have ever had the opportunity to help bring into the world. After nearly twenty five years of writing about regeneration, it is extraordinary to finally be able to place some of those principles into your hands.

To your health and regeneration,

Sayer Ji

† These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.