Twenty Years In The Making: A Multivitamin Grown, Not Synthesized

For most of the past two decades, my work has lived inside studies, databases, and long hours of reading. I would find a paper, follow its references, examine the mechanism, compare it with what came before, and try to understand what it meant for the human body. Then I would write.

That is how GreenMedInfo began, and it is how I have served this community for nearly twenty years, with over a billion views on our articled, research and content since its inception in 2008.

But even with these impressive stats, writing has its limits.

You can describe living nutrition, and gather tens of thousands of studies supporting the science of natural healing, and still never place the thing itself in someone’s hand. You can write about soil, fermentation, color- and sound-therapies, regenerative mushrooms, immortal stem cells, minerals, and plant intelligence, but eventually you want to see where it all begins. You want to stand in the field, put your hands into the soil, and watch the idea become something real. Something you can actually feel.

That is what you saw in the video above.

The Regenerate Men’s and Women’s Multivitamins contain more than forty food-derived nutrients, including fermented vitamins, peptide-powered minerals, functional mushrooms, botanicals, adaptogens, and superfoods - produced with organic, regeneratively certified and biodynamic ingredients and processes.

But the formula itself is only part of the story.

What matters just as much is where the ingredients came from, how they were grown, and what kind of living system produced them.

Check out our 40-second farm tour below.

Real Nutrition Begins in an Ecosystem

The formulas I developed with my team contain ingredients sourced from Heal the Planet Farm in Tennessee, a Regenerative Organic Certified® farm.

When you visit the farm, you feel the coherence and palpable happiness of the place before anyone explains it to you. The animals are connected to the soil. The soil is connected to the plants. The plants are connected to the people caring for them.

Everything belongs to the same living system. That is what regenerative agriculture looks like when it is more than a phrase on a label.

Modern nutrition tends to treat ingredients as though they appeared from nowhere. A vitamin becomes a chemical name. A mineral becomes a number. The story ends with the Supplement Facts panel - and the statements of weight (how many milligrams of each ingredient) tell you virtually nothing about QUALITY or INTENTION.

But nutrients do not begin on labels. They begin in ecosystems. Most supplements today are actually produced by the chemical industry, and share many of the same ingredients and processes as typical pharmaceutical manufacturing. As the saying goes, you should get your nutrients and vitamins from PLANTS and not a CHEMICAL PLANT. It’s true!

Healthy soil produces stronger and more nourishing plants. Stronger plants create healthier animals and people. The more intact the living system, the more bioenergetic and informational integrity the final food can carry.

A supplement should not ask the earth to become depleted or should draw from petroleum fertilizers and agrochemicals so that we can become nourished. The two should regenerate together, and your body should feel the difference.

The same principle shaped the nutrients inside these formulas. The vitamins are fermented, reflecting the ancient relationship between food and the microbiome. The minerals are paired with peptide-based carriers that help the body recognize and use them - what can best be described as ancient intelligence.

I often describe these peptides as biological or protein chaperones. They act almost like a zip code, helping carry the mineral toward the exact right places where it can inform, nourish, and vivify your physiology.

The Intelligence at the Growing Tip

One of the most remarkable parts of these formulas is something we call BIOSTEM.

At its center are meristematic cells, the undifferentiated cells found at a plant’s growing tip. They have not yet become a leaf, flower, root, or stem. They still hold possibility.

A tiny collection of these cells can contain the potential to generate an entire plant. They are life’s capacity to begin again.

This is the same principle represented by the Romanesco cauliflower on the cover of my book, Regenerate. Its spiraling geometry is not merely beautiful. It reveals the generative intelligence through which living form continues unfolding from a single organizing center.

In BIOSTEM, young plant tissues are paired with Chaga mushroom mycelium and cultivated under carefully designed conditions involving light, color, and sound.

That may sound unusual until we remember that living systems are constantly receiving information from their environment. Plants respond to light. Cells respond to rhythm. Organisms adapt according to the signals surrounding them.

Light and sound are not decoration in nature. They are inputs. I think of this as nature augmented through intelligent cultivation.

Not artificial intelligence. It’s what we call ancient intelligence.

From Research Into Living Form

For nearly twenty years, I have written thousands of articles, including on the body’s extraordinary capacity to renew itself when it is given the right conditions.

I finally have something I take daily, can give to my family, friends, and loved ones, and my incredible supporters (YOU!), that I feel proud, grateful, and beyond excited to offer the world!

They are a continuation of the research, the book, the Regenerate Masterclass, the farm, and the belief that healing the individual and healing the earth were never two separate projects. They are one and the same thing.

I could explain every ingredient and every sourcing decision here. There will be time for that. And if you have any questions please reach out to our team at support@regeneratecompany.com and they will help get them answered.

Today, I simply want you to see what has taken shape.

I have never been prouder of anything we have made.

Explore the Regenerate Multivitamin Line

Explore The Men's Multivitamin

Explore The Women's Multivitamin

To your health and regeneration,

Sayer Ji

† These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.