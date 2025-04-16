We are witnessing something extraordinary. After decades of denial, deflection, and derision, the U.S. executive branch—through the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA)—has formally opened a federal inquiry into geoengineering activities carried out by a private startup, Make Sunsets. The letter, issued April 14th by the Office of Air and Radiation, demands detailed disclosures on the company's deployment of sulfur dioxide into the atmosphere—a controversial solar radiation modification (SRM) tactic long derided as conspiracy when spoken aloud by the public.

“The EPA is evaluating whether Make Sunsets is subject to the Clean Air Act by adversely impacting air quality.”

— EPA, April 14, 2025

This is a first. And it matters.

From Fringe to Federal: The Tipping Point Has Come

For years, the idea that the sky was being tampered with—altered through weather and climate modification experiments—was taboo, ridiculed as tinfoil territory. But as I documented in “We’ve Crossed the Tipping Point”, this narrative is now rapidly transforming. The public is waking up. State legislatures, like in Florida and Tennessee, are proposing and passing bills to ban or criminalize these practices. And at the federal level, political courage is rising.

This inquiry follows the growing executive-level momentum I discussed in “Executive Momentum is Building”, where leaders like RFK Jr. are signaling an end to unaccountable, corporate-backed atmospheric experimentation.

Florida Signals Alignment

This week, Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier echoed the federal action, praising Senator Ileana Garcia’s legislation aimed at stopping climate engineering in the Sunshine State:

“The Free State of Florida’s economy is built on sunshine. This activity is exactly what Ileana Garcia’s legislation will prevent.”

— @AGJamesUthmeier, April 15, 2025

The coordination between federal and state action is unprecedented. The sky is becoming a political—and ethical—battleground. And Make Sunsets may just be the first domino to fall.

Counterpoint: Jim Lee’s Cautionary Perspective

Amid the celebration, it’s important to include critical voices like Jim Lee, founder of ClimateViewer and one of the most respected independent researchers of atmospheric modification. Jim offers a sobering counterpoint: while the EPA’s letter is a step forward, it may ultimately be more symbolic rather than systemic.

Lee views Make Sunsets as a relatively harmless distraction compared to the enormous, ongoing pollution caused by global aviation, which releases millions of tons of sulfur compounds annually, forming heat-trapping cirrus clouds.

Lee further cautions that states cannot legally regulate airspace, and that the federal laws currently on the books—like the Weather Modification Reporting Act and 15 CFR 908—are outdated and largely unenforceable.

Despite these limitations, Lee ultimately embraces the opportunity to redirect public focus toward verifiable science and meaningful reform:

“Now that I’m thinking about it, this is a huge win. Imagine a world where chemtrail people start talking about sulfur finally. That is actually geoengineering, after all.”

Our Skies, Our Sovereignty

Whether symbolic or seismic, this moment is real. The EPA’s inquiry into Make Sunsets marks a rupture in the thick cloud of denial that has long hovered over geoengineering and atmospheric modification. For decades, those raising questions about the manipulation of our skies were met with ridicule. Now, the federal government is not only acknowledging the practice—but investigating it.

This shift invites a deeper conversation—not just about climate control technologies, but about who holds the authority to alter the biosphere. Will our future be dictated by unelected technocrats and private startups, or shaped by informed, sovereign citizens demanding transparency and consent?

That question is being answered boldly in Florida.

Over 63,000 Floridians have already emailed lawmakers, flooding the State Affairs Committee with more public comments than any other issue in recent memory—more than double what similar federal-level efforts have generated. The message is resounding: Florida is done with weather modification. The bill will be heard tomorrow at the state capitol, and Global Wellness Forum representatives will be there.

👉 Take action now to defend Florida’s skies

But this isn’t only Florida’s fight.

Across the U.S., unauthorized atmospheric operations are being carried out under the guise of "climate mitigation’; moreover, aviation-induced artificial clouds contaminated with metals and combustion byproducts constitutes a massive health and environmental toxicity problem that needs to be addressed with equal concern and urgency. These acts occur without transparency, consent, or congressional oversight, risking our health, agriculture, sovereignty, and national security. Thirty-two states, including Tennessee and Florida, are rising up—but they cannot do it alone - and there are more on the way, including California, Oregon, and Colorado to name but a few.

👉 Call on Congress to investigate and take national action

Let’s ensure this isn’t just a moment—but the beginning of a movement.

Because the sky belongs to no one. And yet, it belongs to all of us.

And now, we rise to protect it.