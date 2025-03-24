"24 States move to ban geoengineering our climate by dousing our citizens, our waterways and landscapes with toxins. This is a movement every MAHA needs to support. HHS will do its part."

— HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. (Source X post: https://x.com/sayerjigmi/status/1903966754520629325)

Today marks a historic breakthrough in the global movement to protect our skies, our sovereignty, and our health.

With 24 U.S. states now having introduced legislation to ban atmospheric geoengineering — including a soon-to-be filed bill from Michigan, the latest to join — the grassroots-led, people-powered Sky-Sovereignty Movement is achieving what many once thought impossible: awakening the nation to the silent, shadowy manipulation of our weather and skies.

This is no longer fringe.

This is no longer future.

This is now.

Our skies — and our children — can no longer be treated as collateral damage in unregulated experiments cloaked in climate "solutions." The spraying of our atmosphere with unaccountable aerosols, nanoparticles, and chemical agents violates bodily sovereignty, environmental sanctity, and human dignity.

What was once dismissed as conspiracy is now the subject of state-level policy, grassroots mobilization, and now — federal attention.

RFK Jr. and the MAHA Mandate

Secretary RFK Jr.’s public endorsement of this movement is a watershed moment. As the steward of the Department of Health and Human Services, his acknowledgment represents an unprecedented alignment between the Executive Branch and the grassroots uprising for clean air, blue skies, and sovereign health.

The MAHA Commission — “Make America Healthy Again” — was born to defend bodily autonomy, truth in science, and the unshakable connection between people and planet. This sky-protective movement is one of its clearest expressions.

We are the breath of a planetary awakening.

🌎 The skies are clearing.

📡 The awareness is rising.

⚖️ The tipping point has tipped.

A Coalition Unlike Any Other

This movement is not alone. We are backed by a national and international coalition — with members of the Global Wellness Forum, Stand for Health Freedom, Children’s Health Defense, Replenish Earth, the National Health Federation, the Health Freedom Defense Fund, and many others — representing tens of millions in the U.S., and hundreds of millions worldwide who rise for truth, transparency, and the right to breathe freely.

View the Global Wellness Forum Stop Geoengineering council.

This is Bigger Than Weather

This is a spiritual, biological, political, and ecological line in the sand.

We stand for:

🌬 Clean Air

🌦 Climate Integrity

🧬 Bodily Sovereignty

🌱 Planetary Stewardship

🕊 Peace through Truth

🚨 We Need Your Voice. We Need Your Action. We Need the Executive Branch to Stand Fully With Us.

While state-level bills lead the charge, we now call on the White House to take bold federal action:

✅ Demand a full audit and disclosure of all atmospheric modification programs

✅ Prohibit geoengineering without informed public consent and rigorous environmental safety assessments

✅ Enshrine the right to clean air as a fundamental human right

✅ Issue an Executive Order to Make America’s Sovereign Skies Blue Again (view the draft EO here and comment)

Let it be known:

🌤 America is reclaiming her skies.

🌍 The world is watching.

🌀 History is being made.

With resolve, clarity, and hope,

— Sayer Ji

Founder, GreenMedInfo

Chairman, Global Wellness Forum