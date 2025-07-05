A seismic shift is underway in Washington, D.C.

This week, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (GA) announced on X she would be introducing a bold new federal bill that would make unauthorized weather modification and geoengineering a felony offense. The bill — co-sponsored by Rep. Tim Burchett (TN) — targets the unregulated release of substances into the atmosphere intended to alter weather, temperature, or sunlight intensity.

This development arrives as a critical inflection point: in this legislative session alone, 34 U.S. states have introduced or are considering geoengineering bans. While state-level momentum is powerful, this federal bill represents the strategic evolution of the movement — offering a unified, nationwide prohibition that would eliminate the need for a patchwork of state-by-state protections. It ensures that every American, no matter their state, is shielded from atmospheric tampering and unauthorized climate interventions.

Long dismissed as conspiracy, sky tampering is now officially on the Congressional docket — and it comes riding a wave of unstoppable momentum: from grassroots action and citizen-led state legislation, to rising federal recognition, including a major breakthrough on March 23rd, when Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr.publicly responded to my X post, declaring for the first time Executive Branch support for weather modification bans — fully aligned with the principles of the Make America Healthy Again (MAHA) movement.

This isn’t fringe. It’s not future. This is now.

Why Now? Context, Crisis, and Consensus

For decades, geoengineering has existed in a legal and scientific gray zone — discussed in academic journals, quietly funded by defense and tech interests, yet officially denied by federal agencies. Meanwhile, millions have watched the skies change: trails that linger unnaturally, cloud cover that spreads like haze, weather extremes that feel more manipulated than natural.

The consequences — from respiratory illness and crop disruption to diminished sunlight and erratic climate feedback loops — are no longer theoretical. They are real, measurable, and ignored at our peril.

As I documented in Are We in a Covert Weather War?, the U.S. military has long experimented with atmospheric manipulation, from Operation Popeye in Vietnam to Project Stormfury and Operation LAC — efforts that combined weather control with chemical exposure, often without public consent.

But today’s crisis extends beyond covert experiments.

In What We Can Prove, atmospheric researcher Jim Lee showed that the biggest threat to our skies may now be hiding in plain sight: commercial aviation. Jet fuel combustion from over 40 million flights a year creates persistent contrails that spread into sun-blocking artificial cloud cover — a form of unintentional, unregulated geoengineering with profound environmental consequences.

“Every time we chase the boogeyman without evidence,” Lee warned, “we let massive polluters off the hook.”

This is the dual edge of the crisis: covert climate manipulation alongside overt atmospheric pollution — both unaccountable, both unsustainable. Indeed, RFK Jr. publicly acknowledged the role of aviation fuel at the heart of the issue in his Dr. Phil interview below.

The Florida Precedent: Where the Sky Sovereignty Movement Took Flight

On June 20, 2025, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis signed Senator Ileana Garcia’s bill SB 56 into law, making Florida the first U.S. state to criminalize geoengineering. The law:

Outlaws weather modification without permission

Classifies it as a felony (5 years prison, $100,000 fine)

Repeals prior cloud-seeding authorizations

Requires monthly airport emissions reporting

Launches a state portal for sky activity reporting

But behind the scenes of this legislative triumph stood some of the movement’s most unwavering champions: Marla Maples, co-founder of the Global Wellness Forum, Aimee McBride, its Executive Director, and long-time activist and media expert Jacquie Jordan. Their leadership, coordination, and courage in Tallahassee, along with an amazing coalition of like-minded citizens you can learn more about here — providing expert testimony, galvanizing citizen participation, and helping shape the bill’s strategic path — were instrumental to SB 56’s success.

Pictured: Marla Maples (GWF Co-founder), Aimee McBride (GWF Executive Director), Florida Senator Ileana Garcia (Bill Sponsor), and Jacquie Jordan standing united for clean air and climate integrity in Tallahassee.

Their work exemplifies what this movement is all about: visionary women, uniting grassroots voices with legislative action, to defend the commons we all share — the sky.

A Federal Front: Congress Joins the Fight

Now, inspired by Florida’s success, the issue has landed in Congress.

Rep. Greene’s bill echoes SB 56 and seeks to prohibit any entity — private, governmental, or corporate — from dispersing substances into the atmosphere for the purpose of modifying weather or climate. If passed, it would establish a nationwide ban on geoengineering practices, from stratospheric aerosol injection to solar radiation management and cloud seeding.

The implications are historic: The U.S. federal government would no longer turn a blind eye to unauthorized atmospheric interventions.

RFK Jr. Lends His Voice — and Office

In March, HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. posted publicly:

“24 States move to ban geoengineering… HHS will do its part.”

Source

This marks a turning point — the first official support from a federal cabinet-level office. RFK Jr. has since directed internal reviews of atmospheric modification programs and signaled openness to further regulatory action. The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), under Lee Zeldin, has launched investigations into rogue operations like “Making Sunsets.”

RFK Jr.’s embrace of the MAHA (Make America Healthy Again) movement underscores the interconnectedness of bodily autonomy, environmental stewardship, and political sovereignty.

My Epoch Times Interview: Aligning the Moment

Just two days before Florida’s bill was signed, I was interviewed by The Epoch Times about geoengineering, the MAHA movement, and the broader pattern of centralized control over health, food, and climate.

In that interview, I warned of:

The suppression of natural, regenerative health options

The weaponization of our atmosphere

The collapse of informed consent in both medicine and environment

The timing was serendipitous — but the message was clear: This isn’t about conspiracy. It’s about consent.

What’s Happening in Our Skies?

Whether from experimental programs or commercial pollution, the sky we share is under assault:

Unpermitted weather modification is real and ongoing

Jet fuel-induced cloud cover is altering global climate feedback loops

Citizens are exposed without consent, recourse, or transparency

It’s time for Congress to act. And now — finally — it is.

This Is a Movement, Not a Moment — And It's Thanks to You

What began as grassroots frustration has now become legislative firepower — and that transformation is thanks to you.

Through Stand for Health Freedom, over 100,000 Floridians made their voices heard in the lead-up to SB 56’s passage. Their powerful civic platform made it simple, strategic, and scalable for concerned citizens to take action — turning passive outrage into targeted political pressure. Emails flooded the inboxes of every Florida legislator. Phone lines lit up. Public hearings were packed.

And it worked.

Stand for Health Freedom’s infrastructure — combined with the clarity and courage of everyday citizens — created an unignorable wave. Legislators felt the pressure, heard the truth, and voted with the people.

Now, that same energy is powering a federal wave. Stand for Health Freedom has relaunched its campaign nationwide (already logging close to 50,000 emails sent!) — making it just as easy to contact your members of Congress and demand they support the new federal ban.

This federal bill — backed by RFK Jr., championed by the Global Wellness Forum, and lifted by millions of engaged citizens through Stand for Health Freedom — marks more than a political moment.

It is a turning point:

☀️ Sky sovereignty — the right to clean, untampered air

⚖️ Legislative accountability — laws that reflect science and consent

🌍 Environmental awakening — a culture that honors life, not control

We are not victims.

We are not conspiracy theorists.

We are guardians of truth, health, and the sacred sky — and together, we are reclaiming it.

Dr. Joel Bohemier, Director and Co-founder of www.Standforhealthfreedom.com shared his excitement over the recent developments:

“Stand for Health Freedom strongly supports legislation to ban geoengineering and weather modification practices. The deliberate manipulation of our climate through chemical injections, cloud seeding, or solar engineering poses unacceptable risks to human health, ecosystems, and our fundamental right to a safe and predictable environment. These experiments have proceeded for far too long without meaningful public consent or transparency. The growing strength of our grassroots movement proves that Americans are demanding accountability and protection of their natural resources. Protecting our air, our water, and our skies is a matter of public trust and generational responsibility. We urge Congress to pass this ban and end these dangerous practices for good.”

Take Action Now

📨 Tell Congress to support the federal geoengineering ban

👉 Send your message here

🎥 Watch: My Epoch Times Interview

📖 Read: Are We in a Covert Weather War?

📊 Explore: Jim Lee’s work on aviation-induced cloud pollution

🌐 Join: GlobalWellnessForum.org

Amplify, comment, and share this announcement on X:

Sayer Ji

Founder, GreenMedInfo

Chairman, Global Wellness Forum

Global Wellness Forum

Uniting leaders, advocates, and citizens for health freedom, atmospheric integrity, and global wellness.