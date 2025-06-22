Watch the entire interview here.

This morning, The Epoch Times released a timely and wide-ranging interview with me, where I explored the urgent realities of geoengineering, health sovereignty, and the deeper patterns MAHA was created to confront — including the growing consolidation of medical, agricultural, public health, and atmospheric modification systems under centralized, often unaccountable control.

Just two days earlier, on June 20, Governor Ron DeSantis signed SB 56 into law — making Florida the first U.S. state to criminalize atmospheric geoengineering and weather modification.

The timing wasn’t orchestrated — but the alignment is undeniable.

What we explored in that conversation is now unfolding in real time, through policy, public awareness, and rising grassroots momentum.

What This Interview — and This Law — Signal

In the interview, I described the growing influence of centralized control across medicine, food, health, and even the skies — a convergence that MAHA, the Make America Healthy Again movement, was created to expose and challenge. SB 56 is more than a legislative first. It’s a rupture in the official silence — and a sign that the public is waking up and beginning to act.

This is no longer about speculation. It’s about informed consent, clean air, and the freedom to say no to unaccountable experimentation.

What SB 56 Actually Does

Criminalizes unpermitted weather modification, including cloud seeding, aerosol spraying, and solar radiation management

Classifies violations as a third-degree felony, with penalties of up to $100,000 and five years in prison

Repeals prior state permissions for cloud seeding

Requires monthly reporting from airports beginning October 2025

Directs the Florida DEP to create a public portal for reporting suspicious atmospheric activity

This isn’t fringe legislation. It’s a structural response to widespread concern — and it’s inspiring similar action in over 32 other states.

The MAHA Map: It’s Not Just the Sky

In the interview, I offered a wider context. Weather modification is just one quadrant of a much larger map of technocratic control:

Medical : From mRNA therapies to pharmaceutical capture

Agricultural : Patented seeds, synthetic meat, and the collapse of regenerative practices

Health : Rising chronic illness tied to pollutants and nutritional erosion

Atmospheric: Experimental aerosols deployed without consent or oversight

SB 56 isn’t just a state law. It’s a signal that this convergence is now visible — and challengeable.

Key Points From the Interview

The historical military use of weather as a weapon — including Project Popeye

The role of aerosolized metals like aluminum, sulfur, barium, and titanium in “climate intervention” strategies

Natural solutions suppressed or ignored — including: Matcha’s effects on neuroregeneration and cortisol modulation Pomegranate’s hormone-supporting and artery-cleansing properties The informational role of food-based microRNAs

The systemic erasure of safe, accessible, natural alternatives in favor of patented, centralized interventions

What You Can Do Right Now

Florida’s law was not the product of elite interest — it was driven by citizen engagement. And that model can be repeated.

Tell your lawmakers to act

Use this simple tool to demand legislation like SB 56 in your state:

StandForHealthFreedom.com/actions/skies Sign up at GlobalWellnessForum.org

We’re supporting aligned legislation in dozens of states and preparing new resources now. Share the interview

With people ready to see the bigger picture — not just the symptoms, but the systems.

Final Thought

The interview went live today. The law was signed two days ago.

The overlap says something. What was once denied or dismissed is being documented, debated, and legislated.

This is more than policy. It’s a pattern. And it’s one we now have the power to confront — together.

