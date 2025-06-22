My Epoch Times Interview Dropped Today — And Florida Just Banned Geoengineering
Why Florida’s bold new law — and the rising MAHA movement — mark a turning point for environmental and health sovereignty.
This morning, The Epoch Times released a timely and wide-ranging interview with me, where I explored the urgent realities of geoengineering, health sovereignty, and the deeper patterns MAHA was created to confront — including the growing consolidation of medical, agricultural, public health, and atmospheric modification systems under centralized, often unaccountable control.
Just two days earlier, on June 20, Governor Ron DeSantis signed SB 56 into law — making Florida the first U.S. state to criminalize atmospheric geoengineering and weather modification.
The timing wasn’t orchestrated — but the alignment is undeniable.
What we explored in that conversation is now unfolding in real time, through policy, public awareness, and rising grassroots momentum.
What This Interview — and This Law — Signal
In the interview, I described the growing influence of centralized control across medicine, food, health, and even the skies — a convergence that MAHA, the Make America Healthy Again movement, was created to expose and challenge. SB 56 is more than a legislative first. It’s a rupture in the official silence — and a sign that the public is waking up and beginning to act.
This is no longer about speculation. It’s about informed consent, clean air, and the freedom to say no to unaccountable experimentation.
What SB 56 Actually Does
Criminalizes unpermitted weather modification, including cloud seeding, aerosol spraying, and solar radiation management
Classifies violations as a third-degree felony, with penalties of up to $100,000 and five years in prison
Repeals prior state permissions for cloud seeding
Requires monthly reporting from airports beginning October 2025
Directs the Florida DEP to create a public portal for reporting suspicious atmospheric activity
This isn’t fringe legislation. It’s a structural response to widespread concern — and it’s inspiring similar action in over 32 other states.
The MAHA Map: It’s Not Just the Sky
In the interview, I offered a wider context. Weather modification is just one quadrant of a much larger map of technocratic control:
Medical: From mRNA therapies to pharmaceutical capture
Agricultural: Patented seeds, synthetic meat, and the collapse of regenerative practices
Health: Rising chronic illness tied to pollutants and nutritional erosion
Atmospheric: Experimental aerosols deployed without consent or oversight
SB 56 isn’t just a state law. It’s a signal that this convergence is now visible — and challengeable.
Key Points From the Interview
The historical military use of weather as a weapon — including Project Popeye
The role of aerosolized metals like aluminum, sulfur, barium, and titanium in “climate intervention” strategies
Natural solutions suppressed or ignored — including:
Matcha’s effects on neuroregeneration and cortisol modulation
Pomegranate’s hormone-supporting and artery-cleansing properties
The informational role of food-based microRNAs
The systemic erasure of safe, accessible, natural alternatives in favor of patented, centralized interventions
Epoch Times Interview
What You Can Do Right Now
Florida’s law was not the product of elite interest — it was driven by citizen engagement. And that model can be repeated.
Tell your lawmakers to act
Use this simple tool to demand legislation like SB 56 in your state:
StandForHealthFreedom.com/actions/skies
Sign up at GlobalWellnessForum.org
We’re supporting aligned legislation in dozens of states and preparing new resources now.
Share the interview
With people ready to see the bigger picture — not just the symptoms, but the systems.
Final Thought
The interview went live today. The law was signed two days ago.
The overlap says something. What was once denied or dismissed is being documented, debated, and legislated.
This is more than policy. It’s a pattern. And it’s one we now have the power to confront — together.
