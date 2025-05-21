Glyphosate (Roundup): Understanding Risks to Human Health

GreenMedInfo Senior Advisor Dr. Joel Bohemier sits down with Dr. Stephanie Seneff, senior research scientist at MIT. After receiving four degrees from MIT (B.S.. in Biophysics, M.S., E.E., and Ph.D. in Electrical Engineering and Computer Science), she has conducted research in packet-switched networks, computational modeling of the human auditory system, natural language processing, spoken dialogue systems, and second language learning. Currently a Senior Research Scientist (MIT’s highest research rank) at the Computer Science and Artificial Intelligence Laboratory, she has supervised 21 Master’s and 14 Ph.D. students. For over a decade, since 2008, she has directed her attention towards the role of nutrition and environmental toxicants on human disease, with a special emphasis on the herbicide glyphosate and the mineral sulfur.

For more information on Stephanie's work visit:

https://stephanieseneff.net

To purchace Toxic Legacy click here: https://bookshop.org/books/toxic-legacy-how-the-weedkiller-glyphosate-is-destroying-our-health-and-the-environment/9781603589291