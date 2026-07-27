Sayer Ji's Substack

Sayer Ji's Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Crixcyon's avatar
Crixcyon
2h

Science based medicine DOES NOT EXIST. No scientist in their right mind would say that medicines (vaccines and drugs) are anything but toxic poisons as that is what they are mostly made of. In no universe can these products be called medicines which would imply they are healthy for the body to consume. Nothing could be farther from the truth. The body never requires toxic poisons for any purpose.

Reply
Share
1 reply
Mary's avatar
Mary
2h

The truth is always a threat to liars. Pick your subject. I'll listen to Sayer Ji over an liar who opposes him medically.

Reply
Share
3 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Sayer Ji · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture