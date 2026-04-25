A small retrospective cohort study out of Japan tracked one cancer type, found 104 cases, and was converted within 48 hours into a synchronized global headline claiming HPV vaccines “cut cancer risk in half” for boys. Here is what the study actually showed — and what the ceaseless amplification is designed to make you forget.

We live in a time when simply questioning the safety or effectiveness of a vaccine has become, in the eyes of the conventional medical establishment and its media partners, an unconscionable act. And yet, were we to stop questioning, suspending our critical faculties and deferring medical decisions of life-and-death importance to a greater power — no matter how “evidence-based” that authority claims to be — we would actually be engaging in a faith-based practice. Hardly a defensible position from the perspective of rational, informed choice.

So let us ask some questions about the newest entry in the HPV vaccine canon.

On April 9, 2026, two researchers at the Nara Prefecture General Medical Center in Japan published a retrospective cohort study in JAMA Oncology examining whether the 9-valent HPV vaccine was associated with reduced cancer incidence in boys and young men. Within hours, a synchronized wave of coverage rolled through CNN, AOL, EMJ, the Times of India, the Jakarta Globe, AusDoc, the Tribune, 90.5 Exeter Today — each striking the same three notes in the same order: cuts cancer risk in half, not just for women, experts urge vaccination. Each featuring the same rotation of pre-approved expert voices. Each omitting the same inconvenient details.

This is not how organic news cycles move. And the study itself, when you actually read it, does not come within a hundred miles of the claims being hung on it.

What The Study Actually Contained

Kitano and Yoshida pulled records from the TriNetX global health database. They identified 615,155 males aged 9 to 26 who had received at least one dose of the 9-valent HPV vaccine between 2016 and 2024, and over 2.2 million who had not. The researchers then used a statistical technique to pair each vaccinated boy with an unvaccinated boy who looked similar on paper — same age range, similar background characteristics — to try to make the comparison fairer (i.e. propensity matching). They ended up with 510,260 boys in each group, matched up in pairs. They tracked these boys' medical records for as long as those records existed: some for only a year or two, the longest for about ten years.

The researchers tracked five HPV-associated cancers: head and neck, oropharyngeal, penile, esophageal, and anal.

Here is what the press will not tell you.

Four of those five cancer types produced zero events. In both arms. None. No penile cancer. No esophageal cancer. No anal cancer. Not in the vaccinated group, not in the unvaccinated group. The authors themselves note these malignancies are “exceptionally rare” in people under thirty, which raises the obvious question of why they were included in the study at all, if not to be cited later as cancers the vaccine “protects against.”

The entire celebrated 46% risk reduction derives from one cancer: HPV-associated head and neck cancer. And the absolute numbers there are staggering in their modesty: 40 cases in the vaccinated group. 64 in the unvaccinated group. One hundred and four total events in a cohort of more than a million young males.

This is the evidentiary foundation being wielded to vaccinate every boy on earth.

The Old Shell Game: Relative Versus Absolute Risk

When you read “cut cancer risk in half” in CNN, what does that mean to you as a parent? Probably something like: if I don’t vaccinate my son, his cancer risk is twice as high.

Now look at the actual numbers. The British Brief summary of the study puts it plainly: approximately 12.5 cases per 100,000 in the unvaccinated arm, 7.8 per 100,000 in the vaccinated arm. A difference of roughly 5 cases per 100,000 over up to ten years of follow-up.

The relative risk reduction is 46%. The absolute risk reduction is five one-thousandths of one percent. These are the same number, expressed two different ways, and one of them is systematically chosen for the headline while the other is systematically buried.

This is not new. Pharmaceutical communication has run on this rhetorical sleight for decades, with statin drug marketing an archetypal example of this manipulative practice. Relative risk for the headline. Absolute risk for nowhere. Number needed to vaccinate — that is, how many boys you would have to vaccinate to prevent a single case of cancer in this study’s follow-up window — will never, ever appear in a CNN piece about HPV. Because it would end the conversation.

The Latency Problem That Breaks The Entire Frame

HPV-associated cancers typically take twenty to thirty years to develop after the causal infection, if indeed HPV is causal at all (a question we will get to). The study’s own outside commentator, Dr. Glenn Hanna of Dana-Farber, acknowledged this directly in the Medscape writeup: latency is at least ten years and usually twenty-plus.

The study’s follow-up was up to ten years, in boys and young men aged 9 to 26.

Read that sentence again. The cancers this vaccine is marketed to prevent — the oropharyngeal and anal cancers that strike men in their 40s, 50s, and 60s — could not possibly have manifested in this cohort yet. What the study captured was the sliver of unusually early-onset cases, which the oncological literature associates with underlying immune compromise more than with ordinary HPV exposure.

Think carefully about what this means. The vaccine is being promoted on the basis of preventing cancers the study could not have observed. The 104 cases it did observe are a biologically distinct subset — the early-onset outliers — and the press has converted this into proof of what the vaccine will do across a man’s lifetime.

It cannot be. And anyone reviewing the paper honestly knows it.

This is not a new objection. Back in 2013, the gynecologist Dr. Christian Fiala pointed out the obvious absurdity: “No one has shown that the HPV vaccine actually reduces the rate of cervical cancer. Because cervical cancer develops decades after infection, it will take many years before such proof exists.” The manufacturers claim efficacy for 6 to 14 years. The cancer it is supposed to prevent arrives 20 to 30 years out. The arithmetic does not close.

Consider, also, that natural approaches to HPV-associated dysplasia and cervical tissue abnormalities are not even part of the conversation, despite remarkably effective approaches I have documented elsewhere, including on the HPV database on GreenMedInfo.com.

The Confounders Nobody Adjusted For

The CIDRAP coverage — one of the few pieces that actually engaged with the limitations — notes the authors could not adjust for high-risk sexual behaviors. They could not adjust for smoking, alcohol, nutritional status, socioeconomic position, immune status, prior infections, hormonal contraceptive exposure in partners, or any of the dozens of variables that actually drive cancer risk.

The populations that elect vaccination and those that do not differ systematically on these variables. The 46% “reduction” is what remains after you fail to control for everything else that differs between the two groups. This is not a minor methodological quibble. It is the reason retrospective cohort studies cannot answer the question did the vaccine cause this? They can only answer was vaccination associated with this? — and the conflation between those two statements is how much of modern epidemiology launders causal claims it has not earned.

The Deeper Question: Does HPV Even Cause These Cancers?

Here is where we enter territory the mainstream treats as heretical, so steel yourself.

The scientific truth, no matter how heretical it sounds, is that HPV by itself does not “cause” cervical cancer — as if anything in the universe were an effect of a singular cause. There are manifold environmental, nutritional, hormonal and lifestyle factors that determine whether an HPV infection proceeds to disease. Not least of these is the immune status of the ‘infected’ person.

Consider the basic natural history. Most HPV infections clear spontaneously. In a landmark 2004 study published in The Lancet, Moscicki and colleagues found that 61% of low-grade squamous intra-epithelial lesions regressed within 12 months, and 91% regressed within 36 months — without treatment, simply by observation.[1] A 2010 study in the European Journal of Obstetrics, Gynecology and Reproductive Biology found that CIN 2 lesions regressed in 74% of cases within a year of watchful waiting. A 2011 study in the Journal of Lower Genital Tract Diseases found that 70% of CIN 1 and 54% of CIN 2 lesions spontaneously regressed at 12 months.

In other words, the immune system — when left alone — does an exceptional job clearing HPV infection and reversing its cellular consequences. The vaccine industry has trained the public to regard this biological reality as a threat requiring pharmaceutical intervention. It is not. It is the baseline.

And what of the factors that genuinely drive cervical cancer progression? They are knowable, documented, and almost entirely absent from the vaccine conversation: oral contraceptive use,[2] immunosuppression, smoking, chronic stress, sex work, unprotected sex with multiple partners, nutritional deficiency. We know that B-vitamins, folate, indole-3-carbinol (found in cruciferous vegetables), curcumin, and lycopene are all associated with reduced HPV persistence and progression. We know that HPV-associated cervical cancer does not occur in an etiological vacuum. Natural immunity, nutrition, and chemical exposure — none of which have anything to do with a vaccine — are far more important than the viral presence the industry has made its totem.

Then there is the question of whether HPV causes cancer in the way the industry claims, at all.

The 2008 Nobel Prize that supposedly sealed this question — awarded to Harald zur Hausen — came under a serious cloud when it emerged that a Nobel Assembly member, Bo Angelin, sat on the board of AstraZeneca, which held patent rights to HPV vaccines. AstraZeneca also had sponsorship ties to Nobel Media at the relevant time. A Swedish anticorruption inquiry followed. No charges were filed, and the Nobel committee insisted Angelin was not involved in the patent decisions. But the financial entanglement is a matter of record, and the prize itself has been doing heavy evidentiary work ever since.

Beyond the Nobel, there is the work of Peter Duesberg, the UC Berkeley molecular biologist who discovered the first oncogene before he became professionally unacceptable for questioning viral oncogenesis. Duesberg has argued for years that HPV found in tumor tissue may be a passenger virus — “fossils” of prior infection carried along in cells that became cancerous for other reasons, rather than the driving cause. McCormack et al., in Molecular Cytogenetics, examined cervical carcinoma cells and found they contained new abnormal karyotypes — chromosomal reorganizations whose clonal pattern suggested the cancers originated from those karyotype changes, not from the virus.

This is not fringe speculation. This is published peer-reviewed work that the orthodoxy has chosen to ignore because engaging with it honestly would collapse the business model. Presence of viral DNA in a tumor does not, in itself, establish that the virus caused the tumor — a methodological point that would be unremarkable in any other branch of science but is treated as blasphemy here.

The Protective-Virus Possibility

And now the question that truly breaks the frame.

We know that some viruses reduce cancer risk. Attenuated measles virus is in active clinical trials as an oncolytic therapy for myeloma, ovarian cancer, and glioblastoma, because it preferentially kills cancer cells. Wild-type measles infection in childhood has been associated in multiple epidemiological studies with reduced adult risk of lymphomas and certain solid tumors. The febrile infections of childhood — broadly — correlate with reduced adult cancer incidence in the work of Albonico, Abel, and many others. This is why

The immune system does not develop in a vacuum. It develops in conversation with the viral and microbial ecology it encounters. Graham Rook’s “old friends” hypothesis proposes that immune systems starved of their evolutionary co-travelers become dysregulated in ways that increase cancer, autoimmunity, and cardiovascular disease.

Apply this framework to HPV. Most HPV infections clear without incident. Ninety percent, at minimum. The immune system sees the virus, responds, clears it, and is presumably shaped by the encounter in ways we have not characterized — because we have not designed the studies to ask. The subset of infections that do not clear — that progress to CIN and, in a far smaller fraction, to cancer — is marked by underlying immune vulnerability. Immunocompromised people develop HPV-associated cancers at dramatically higher rates. This is consistent with a model in which HPV is a marker and facilitator, and immune competence is the variable that actually matters.

What happens when we vaccinate hundreds of millions of adolescents against a near-ubiquitous virus that most of them would clear without consequence? We do not know. The studies have not been designed to find out. They have been designed to measure HPV-specific endpoints.

This is not a rhetorical flourish. It is a genuine scientific question that the architecture of funded research has refused to ask, because asking would imperil a multi-billion-dollar product line.

The Adverse Effect Signal The News Cycle Erases

None of the coverage of the Kitano study mentions that HPV vaccines have among the highest reported rates of serious adverse events of any vaccine in the WHO VigiAccess database and the US VAERS system. None mentions Primary Ovarian Insufficiency. None mentions POTS, CRPS, autoimmune conditions, menstrual irregularities, or the cohort of young women and men living with permanent disability after their shots.

The Tatang et al. 2022 analysis in Drugs — Real World Outcomes found 281 reports of premature ovarian failure in VAERS associated with HPV vaccination, median age 15.[3] Disproportionality analysis is not causation — the industry is quick to invoke this when the direction is inconvenient, and equally quick to forget it when the direction favors them. The Indian comparative trial of Cervavac and Gardasil, published in Lancet Oncology in December 2023, reported serious adverse events in approximately 1% of recipients.

One percent. In a study where the absolute cancer reduction, measured over ten years, is one-two-hundredth of one percent. Do the arithmetic yourself.

Who Benefits

I will be direct.

Gardasil is one of Merck’s most profitable products. The global HPV vaccine market is projected to pass $12 billion annually. The scientific establishment generating the evidence base is financially entangled at every level — grants, institutional partnerships, consulting fees, speakers’ bureaus, patent royalties, board positions. The regulatory bodies are staffed in significant part by industry alumni who will return to industry. The medical journals that publish favorable studies are financially dependent on pharmaceutical advertising. The public-facing “experts” in the synchronized news cycles are repeat performers with long histories of industry-aligned positions.

This is not conspiracy. This is organizational chart.

When a small Japanese retrospective cohort study with 104 events lands on a pre-built amplification infrastructure, produces synchronized global headlines within 48 hours, features the same pre-selected expert voices delivering the same pre-selected messaging — that is not news. It is a coordinated launch event for a product whose real name is your consent.

What Informed Consent Actually Requires

Informed consent is not a checkbox on a clipboard. It is a medico-ethical principle with legal weight, and it requires that the patient — or in this case the parent making decisions for a child — be presented with a proper weighing of risks and benefits. Failing to make the evidence available, or misrepresenting or concealing it, is not merely a communications failure. It is an ethical violation.

A parent considering this vaccine for a child has the right to know:

That the celebrated study found 104 cancer events total, in one cancer type, over up to ten years of follow-up in a cohort of a million-plus boys.

That the cancers the vaccine is marketed to prevent typically arrive 20 to 30 years after exposure and could not possibly have been captured in this follow-up window.

That the retrospective cohort design cannot distinguish causation from association.

That most HPV infections clear spontaneously, and most precancerous lesions regress without treatment.

That the causal role of HPV in cancer — particularly beyond cervical cancer — remains scientifically contested at the level of peer-reviewed publication, however settled the press presents it.

That adverse events of real severity are well-documented in pharmacovigilance databases and in the lives of injured recipients.

That nutrition, immune status, hormonal exposure, and lifestyle are far more predictive of HPV-associated disease outcomes than vaccination status.

None of this will reach you through CNN. None of it was present in the coverage of Kitano and Yoshida 2026. The machinery that surrounds this product is not designed to inform you. It is designed to enroll you.

Questioning Is Not Denial

The rhetorical move used against everyone who raises these questions is always the same: you are anti-science, you are a denialist, you are the next Jenny McCarthy. It was used against Katie Couric when she aired testimony from HPV-vaccine-injured families in 2013. It will be used against this essay. It will be used against anyone who reads the paper itself, notices that the emperor has rather modest clothes, and says so.

But questioning is not denial. Questioning is the active ingredient in science itself. And the unwillingness of the establishment to tolerate questioning — the sheer ferocity with which heterodox voices are professionally punished, the speed at which the news cycle closes around approved conclusions, the coordinated framing that arrives within hours of a study’s publication — is itself diagnostic.

When the science is strong, scrutiny strengthens it. When the scrutiny is forbidden, the science is not the thing being protected.

The Kitano and Yoshida study is a small, limited, retrospective data point that, honestly interpreted, tells us the 9-valent HPV vaccine may modestly reduce the already-rare incidence of early-onset HPV-associated head and neck cancer in young males over a decade of follow-up. That is what it says.

Everything else is marketing.

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Notes

[1] Moscicki AB et al. Regression of low-grade squamous intra-epithelial lesions in young women. Lancet 2004;364:1678-83. PMID: 15530628. 61% regression at 12 months, 91% at 36 months among 187 women with LSIL.

[2] Appleby P et al. Cervical cancer and hormonal contraceptives: collaborative reanalysis of individual data for 16,573 women with cervical cancer and 35,509 women without cervical cancer from 24 epidemiological studies. Lancet 2007;370:1609-21.

[3] Tatang C et al. Human Papillomavirus Vaccination and Premature Ovarian Failure: A Disproportionality Analysis Using the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System. Drugs Real World Outcomes 2022;9:79-90.

[4] Kitano T, Yoshida S. Nine-Valent Human Papillomavirus Vaccination and Related Cancers in Males. JAMA Oncol. 2026 Apr 9. doi: 10.1001/jamaoncol.2026.0496.