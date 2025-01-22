On his first day, former President Trump made bold strides with executive orders focused on freedom and sovereignty. These pivotal moves included steps toward withdrawing the United States from the World Health Organization (WHO) and restoring free speech protections. The optimism surrounding these initiatives was palpable, offering hope for a future grounded in transparency and autonomy.1

However, Trump’s day two unveiling of the $500 billion Stargate initiative—focused on AI infrastructure and mRNA-based health solutions—has left many in the Make America Healthy Again (MAHA) movement profoundly disappointed. This juxtaposition of promising beginnings and contentious developments has sparked widespread debate.

Video Above: Trump’s announcement introducing Larry Ellison.

Video Above: Larry Ellison’s announcement of the new mRNA cancer vaccine push.

The Overinflated Claims of mRNA Vaccines

The inclusion of mRNA-based cancer vaccines within the Stargate initiative raises profound concerns. Critics point to overblown claims of efficacy and safety, as well as the harrowing lessons of COVID-19 mRNA vaccines, which include growing concern they have fueled a global epidemic of so-called ‘turbo cancers’:

Unprecedented Adverse Events: COVID-19 mRNA vaccines recorded the highest rates of adverse effects, including fatalities, of any vaccine platform, according to OpenVAERS.com. Suppressed data, and government and private sector collusion to silence vaccine injury (including US Surgeon General Vivek Murthy’s vaccine injury and death coverup) stories exacerbate public mistrust.

Lack of Success in Cancer Research: Despite claims, no mRNA platform has successfully addressed cancer. Clinical trials have often fallen short of expectations, showing limited efficacy and raising concerns about unintended side effects, such as immune system overactivation or carcinogenic risks. Critics argue that the platform's inherent instability and reliance on lipid nanoparticles pose additional hurdles to safe and effective implementation.

Ethical Concerns: Coercive measures related to mRNA vaccines deployed under an Emergency Use Authorization by the Pentagon during the pandemic have severely undermined faith in public health initiatives, sparking calls for greater accountability and transparency when it comes to novel, transgenic technologies co-developed by Pharma and DARPA.

Trump’s Reluctance to Acknowledge Warp Speed Harms

A major point of contention between Trump and the public—particularly the MAHA movement—is his reluctance to acknowledge the harms caused by Operation Warp Speed and the mRNA jabs. Despite mounting evidence of adverse events and failures, Trump has yet to openly address these issues. His stance contrasts sharply with Bobby Kennedy Jr.'s historical courage in speaking out about vaccine harms, a key factor in Kennedy’s immense public support. With Trump’s upcoming confirmation hearings, this issue may reach a breaking point.

Trump’s recent meeting with Bill Gates, a primary advocate of mRNA technology, has further fueled speculation. Critics, including Derrick Broze, highlight Trump’s previous withdrawal from the WHO as nominal, with redirected funds flowing to Gates’ GAVI initiative. These developments raise questions about potential connections and priorities within Trump’s administration this time around as well.2

The Danger of mRNA and RNA Interference Platforms in Agriculture

The rapid expansion of RNA-based technologies is not limited to medicine. In agriculture, these platforms threaten to blur the lines between health and food sovereignty:

Edible Vaccines: The concept of vaccines embedded in crops or livestock products raises alarms about informed consent and medical autonomy.

RNA Interference Corn: The EPA’s 2019 approval of Dow/Monsanto’s RNA interference corn exemplifies the unchecked spread of genetic tinkering with potential ecological and health consequences.3

Transparency Issues: Consumers remain largely unaware of the use of mRNA and RNA interference in food production, sparking calls for stringent labeling and oversight.

The hallmark of mRNA and RNAinterference technologies is they have off-target effects, many of which are unknown and likely unknowable, depriving those exposed of informed medical choice and consent. Furthermore, the development of self-amplifying vaccines egregiously removes any pretense of concern for health sovereignty, even engineering these systems into our very biosphere and food system - a pandora’s box that can not be closed again.

MAHA Movement’s Reaction

The Make America Healthy Again movement has been unequivocal in its opposition to these developments, as evidenced by the explosion of over 500,000 posts on X opposing them within only 12 hours after Trump’s announcement:

Devastating Risks: MAHA argues that the reckless promotion of mRNA technologies, both in vaccines and agriculture, poses a profound existential threat to public health and human rights.

Demand for Accountability: Advocates call on policymakers to prioritize transparency, accountability, and citizen involvement in shaping health and agricultural policies.

Demand for Accountability: Advocates call on policymakers to prioritize transparency, accountability, and citizen involvement in shaping health and agricultural policies.

Empowering Advocacy: Tools like Stand for Health Freedom's portal offer citizens avenues to demand justice and push back against overreach

Industry and Historical Context

Critics have drawn parallels between current developments and past controversies:

Larry Ellison and Theranos: Ellison’s involvement in the now-discredited Theranos—a company that raised billions for fraudulent blood-testing technology—raises concerns about due diligence and the potential for overhyped, underperforming ventures.

Moderna’s Questionable Trajectory: Before the pandemic, Moderna was criticized for its secretive management practices and lack of successful products. Industry insiders speculated it might become the "next Theranos." These warnings took on new gravity following the catastrophic outcomes of COVID-19 mRNA vaccines.

Trump’s GAVI Funding: Despite Trump’s withdrawal from the WHO, critics note his simultaneous allocation of billions to GAVI, the vaccine alliance founded by Bill Gates. This contradiction underscores concerns about transparency and potential conflicts of interest this time around, as well.2

The Case for Exploring Proven Natural Alternatives

If our government is truly committed to finding a cure for cancer, why not prioritize the 14,000+ peer-reviewed studies and 1,100+ proven natural chemopreventive and chemotherapeutic compounds that have shown significant promise? These studies highlight effective, non-invasive approaches that could revolutionize cancer treatment without the risks associated with mRNA technologies.5

Examples include dietary interventions, plant-based compounds, and integrative therapies that have demonstrated efficacy in achieving remission, even in late-stage cancers. Advocates urge decision-makers to support this underexplored research and embrace natural solutions that prioritize safety, sustainability, and accessibility.

The Stargate Initiative: Merging AI and mRNA Technologies

While the Stargate initiative’s focus on AI infrastructure has the potential to propel innovation, its inclusion of mRNA technologies amplifies existing concerns:

Ethical Risks of AI-Integrated Health Tools: Critics warn of potential misuse of AI technologies in public health, including overreach and loss of privacy. Corporate and Government Overreach: The involvement of high-profile tech companies like Oracle and OpenAI, combined with federal backing, raises alarms about conflicts of interest and centralization of power around ‘[technocratic oligarchs’. Public Distrust in mRNA Expansion: For many, the inclusion of mRNA technologies in the initiative only deepens skepticism, with critics calling for a moratorium until safety and efficacy are unequivocally proven. For instance, Stand for Health Freedom has a campaign calling for the immediate removal of mRNA COVID vaccines from the market due to their dangers.

The Broader Implications: A Call to Action for Public Health Freedom

We are at a crossroads in public health policy. The rushed deployment of mRNA technologies, without conclusive evidence of their safety or efficacy, poses significant risks to the public. The narrative pushed by corporate interests and complicit federal agencies has consistently ignored red flags, sidelined critical voices, and prioritized profits over people - and in the case of Trump’s latest, day-two announcement, his is no exception.

States cannot afford to sit idly by while federal institutions fail to protect the health and well-being of their citizens. It is imperative to enact immediate safeguards against these experimental technologies and demand accountability from those in power. The future of public health must not be dictated by reckless ambition and blind trust in unproven technologies.

A Federal Vacuum: The Urgent Need for RFK Jr.’s Leadership

Until Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is confirmed, there is no strong advocate within the federal administration to stand up to the powerful pharmaceutical lobbies and counter the deeply misguided priorities of previous and current administrations. While Trump has delivered on many of his promises, his administration—and others before him—has failed to demonstrate the awareness or moral courage needed to address the true threats to public health.

RFK Jr. is the leader we need at this critical moment. His commitment to transparency, accountability, and citizen-focused health policy makes him uniquely qualified to challenge the entrenched corruption that has eroded trust in our health institutions. Without him, we risk perpetuating a system that puts corporate interests above the safety and sovereignty of the people.

Call to Action: Confirm Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

At Stand for Health Freedom we’ve updated our call-to-action for Robert F. Kennedy Jr. You may have already written to your U.S. Senator regarding his appointment, but this fight is far from over. New members of Congress have been sworn in, and it’s critical to remind them that RFK Jr.’s confirmation is non-negotiable.

RFK Jr. embodies the principles of integrity and accountability. His leadership is vital to dismantling the broken systems that have jeopardized public health for too long.

The Work Begins After the Election

This crisis is a stark reminder that elections are only the starting line. We the People must stay engaged, vigilant, and ready to act. Our responsibility does not end with casting a ballot. We must continue to apply pressure, hold our elected officials accountable, and ensure that promises translate into real policies.

The vision of Make America Healthy Again (MAHA) must not remain a hollow slogan. It must be realized through concrete actions—executive orders, legislation, and state-level initiatives that put the health and freedom of the people first. This is not just a rallying cry; it’s a demand for a radical shift in governance that reflects the will of the people, not the interests of corporations.

Building a Global Movement for Health Sovereignty

For those who are ready to take this fight further, join the global movement to Make America Healthy Again and advance health sovereignty worldwide. Learn more about the Global Wellness Forum, which is mobilizing citizens around the globe to demand real change. Together, we can dismantle the influence of corrupt institutions and establish a framework for true public health freedom.

States Must Lead Where the Federal Government Has Failed

The federal government has consistently prioritized expediency and profit over caution and transparency. States must step in to protect their citizens by:

Banning or Restricting Experimental Technologies : Enacting laws to halt the deployment of mRNA technologies until their safety can be independently and conclusively proven.

Exposing Corruption and Demanding Accountability : Holding pharmaceutical companies and federal agencies to account for their negligence and misconduct.

Engaging Communities Directly : Ensuring that the public has a voice in shaping health policy, free from corporate manipulation.

Codifying Health Freedom into Law: Establishing state policies that prioritize the sovereignty of the individual over the unchecked power of corporations and federal agencies.

The Time to Act Is Now

This is not a time for half-measures or complacency. The stakes are too high, and the consequences of inaction are too severe. By confirming Robert F. Kennedy Jr., supporting state-led health protections, and joining the global movement for sovereignty, we can reclaim our health and our freedom.

This is our moment to stand up, push back, and ensure that public health policy is guided by truth, accountability, and the will of the people—not the interests of the powerful few.

