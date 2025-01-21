Read the Executive Order here.

The Power of Grassroots: A Historic Milestone in Preserving US Sovereignty

Today, we celebrate an extraordinary triumph for sovereignty, health freedom, and the power of grassroots advocacy. After years of tireless efforts, the United States has officially exited the World Health Organization (WHO), marking a pivotal moment in our nation's history. This monumental decision, solidified by a presidential executive order on January 21, 2025, is a testament to the unyielding determination of everyday citizens and organizations committed to safeguarding our freedoms.

A Collective Voice for Freedom

The journey to this historic milestone was fueled by the relentless work of grassroots organizations like Stand for Health Freedom (SHF), the World Council for Health (WCH), Children’s Health Defense (CHD), the National Health Federation, NaturalNews.com, The Greater Reset, and many other organizations and individuals (please join www.GlobalWellnessForum.org to formally join our global coalition). Among these were countless nameless heroes whose efforts contributed to this incredible achievement.

By the Numbers (Stand for Health Freedom):

436,950 emails sent to Congress

200,301 petition signatures collected

15,530 public comments submitted to the government

10,801 emails sent to state legislators

These staggering numbers from SHF alone provide a glimpse into the millions of actions taken by individuals across the nation to demand change. Each email, petition, and comment was a vital thread in the fabric of a movement that has forever altered the course of history.

Importantly, this grassroots movement was not confined to the United States. Organizations such as the World Council for Health (with organizations from 40+ countries represented) played pivotal roles in aligning and amplifying global efforts. These groups fostered coherence around shared values of sovereignty, transparency, and respect for individual rights, ensuring that this was not merely a national movement but a global stand for health freedom and autonomy.

Read their post: World Council for Health Responds to United States Government’s Proposed Withdrawal from the World Health Organization to learn more.

Why This Matters

The decision to withdraw from the WHO underscores a fundamental truth: health freedom is a cornerstone of individual liberty and national sovereignty. For too long, the WHO has wielded disproportionate influence over domestic health policies, often prioritizing global agendas over local needs and individual rights. This move reaffirms the principle that decisions impacting the health and well-being of Americans should be made by Americans, free from external coercion.

As the World Council for Health eloquently stated in its response to the withdrawal,

"The United States has taken a bold step toward restoring the balance of power and protecting the rights of its citizens. This decision sends a clear message to the world: sovereignty matters."

I posted my response to the WHO’s comment on the US exit on X as follows: "WHO: Perhaps if your largest private funder wasn’t the Gates Foundation, you could abandon any pretense of being an impartial global public health advocacy organization. The veil has been lifted, and We, the American People, through our democratically elected leadership, no longer consent to your tyrannical mandates or the laundering of influence that undermines both the health of the people and the planet."

The Role of Stand for Health Freedom

Stand for Health Freedom has been at the forefront of this movement, empowering individuals to engage with their representatives and make their voices heard. From orchestrating campaigns to providing actionable resources, SHF has been instrumental in uniting citizens around the shared goal of exiting the WHO. I am so incredibly proud and grateful for the organization I co-founded with Leah Wilson, Esq. and Dr. Joel Bohemier, and even more so to the hundreds of thousands of advocates who have taken millions of actions on our digital advocacy platform, contributing to over 70 legislative wins in only the past five years. Learn more by viewing our Impact Metrics here.

“This victory belongs to all of us,” said Dr. Joel Bohemier, co-founder of Stand for Health Freedom and senior adviser for GreenMedInfo.com. “It’s proof that when we act collectively, guided by principle and conviction, we can reclaim our power and shape the future we wish to see.”

Executive Director and co-founder Leah Wilson added: “Americans don’t want a global entity dictating how we care for each other and how we respond to potential public health threats. Together we made that clear. And today we celebrate Exiting the WHO. This move restores a big element of American sovereignty and we hope that will trickle down to greater individual sovereignty. Going forward it will take vigilance to make sure the WHO authority and presence is replaced with common sense, Constitutional public health policies at all levels of government.”

A Future of Freedom

As we celebrate this achievement, it’s crucial to recognize that this is not the end but a new beginning. The exit from the WHO opens the door for a renewed focus on community-driven health initiatives, transparency, and policies that honor the dignity and autonomy of every individual.

The success of this movement serves as a powerful reminder that grassroots action works. Together, we’ve shown that the collective voice of the people is stronger than any bureaucracy or global entity. As we move forward, let’s continue to build on this momentum, advocating for policies that uphold our values and protect our freedoms for generations to come.

Gratitude and Call to Action

This victory would not have been possible without the unwavering dedication of countless individuals and organizations. To everyone who sent emails, signed petitions, or engaged in advocacy efforts: thank you. You are the heartbeat of this movement.

Let’s carry this energy forward. Visit Stand for Health Freedom, the World Council for Health, and the www.GlobalWellnessForum.org (www.globalwellnessforum.org) to stay informed and engaged, and to learn about the growing, global collective coming together to support truth, justice, health, and freedom. Together, we can continue to protect what matters most.

This is our moment. Let’s make it count.