On January 20, 2025, President Trump issued the executive order "Restoring Freedom of Speech and Ending Federal Censorship," a courageous move that directly addresses the unjust actions of federal agencies over the past four years. This landmark decision is not only a triumph for the First Amendment but also a profound vindication for individuals who were wrongfully accused of spreading "disinformation," including RFK Jr., Dr. Joseph Mercola, Dr. Sherri Tenpenny, myself, and the rest of the so-called "Disinformation Dozen” (aka ‘the Trusted Twelve.’)

The Executive Order: A Bold Step Toward Justice

The new executive order prohibits federal agencies from pressuring social media platforms to censor content. It also mandates an investigation by the Attorney General into any federal overreach that may have violated citizens' free speech rights. This action acknowledges the systemic abuse of power that silenced dissenting voices, particularly in the realms of health and science, during the pandemic.

For those of us who faced relentless defamation and censorship, this executive order is more than a legal remedy—it is a moral acknowledgment of the injustices perpetrated against us. The very authorities who accused us of spreading dangerous misinformation were, in fact, guilty of suppressing truths about the risks associated with mRNA vaccines. Documents reveal that U.S. Surgeon General Vivek Murthy, in coordination with Big Tech and the Stanford Virality Project, actively and knowingly suppressed reports of vaccine injuries and deaths. These efforts aimed to protect pharmaceutical interests while vilifying those who raised alarms about myocarditis, pericarditis, clotting disorders, and other adverse effects linked to mRNA vaccines.

The Vindication of the Disinformation Dozen

The "Disinformation Dozen," identified in a widely publicized but deeply flawed report by the Center for Countering Digital Hate (CCDH), were accused of being responsible for a significant portion of so-called "anti-vaccine" content online. President Biden even announced during a press conference that these 12 U.S. citizens were responsible for the majority of vaccine misinformation online, and said they are “killing people with misinformation.”

This narrative, amplified by media outlets and government officials, was used to justify censorship and defamation. However, recent revelations have shown that the claims against us were baseless, and the real misinformation came from those in positions of authority.

The individuals who deserve official vindication include:

Joseph Mercola Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Ty and Charlene Bollinger Sherri Tenpenny Rizza Islam Rashid Buttar Erin Elizabeth Sayer Ji Kelly Brogan Christiane Northrup Ben Tapper Kevin Jenkins

Each of these individuals has faced relentless attacks on their credibility, businesses, and personal lives. Some have faced threats against their life, and black operations (conducted by bodies like NATO), as well as lawfare. Yet, their commitment to sharing vital information in the face of overwhelming adversity remains steadfast. This executive order is a critical step toward restoring their reputations, the reputations of many others who have been targeted, censored or deplatformed, and ensuring accountability for those who defamed them.

The Role of Media and Collusion

The media played a significant role in perpetuating the "Disinformation Dozen" narrative. Internal documents have revealed that platforms like Facebook and Twitter, under pressure from federal authorities, erased thousands of reports of vaccine injuries, even when those reports were accurate. The Stanford Virality Project coordinated these efforts, framing truthful information as "misinformation" to suppress dissent. This was not about public health—it was about narrative control and protecting powerful interests.

While a handful of outlets have since retracted or corrected their defamatory coverage, the vast majority have not. It is imperative that all colluding parties—from government agencies to media organizations—issue public apologies and corrections. This is not only a matter of justice for the individuals targeted but also a necessary step toward rebuilding public trust.

As detailed in GreenMedInfo’s analyses of the CCDH’s report (link 1, link 2), the methodology used to label these individuals was deeply flawed and misleading. The retractions by a few outlets are a testament to the validity of our claims and the need for broader accountability.

A Call for Public Rectification

This executive order provides a foundation for addressing the wrongs committed against the Disinformation Dozen. However, more must be done to rectify the damage. A formal public statement should be issued to clear the names of those wrongfully accused. Additionally, all media organizations that participated in the defamation must retract and correct their coverage to restore the reputations of these brave individuals.

The evidence of government-led suppression efforts, such as the partnership between the U.S. Surgeon General and Big Tech, must also be fully investigated and disclosed. This systematic censorship not only violated free speech but also cost lives by denying the public access to critical information about vaccine risks.

Conclusion & Call to Action

President Trump’s executive order is a bold step toward restoring the fundamental right to free speech and holding those who violated it accountable. For figures like the Disinformation Dozen, it represents a long-overdue acknowledgment of the truth. The fight is far from over, but this is a pivotal moment in the battle for transparency, justice, and the integrity of information in the digital age.



