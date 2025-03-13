In a quiet but revealing move, the National Institutes of Health (NIH) has cut funding for grants aimed at combating vaccine hesitancy—particularly regarding mRNA vaccines. This decision signals a retreat from the heavy-handed social engineering tactics used to enforce compliance with experimental medical products. But make no mistake: this is not a sign of accountability—it’s a shift in strategy.

For years, government institutions and their corporate media allies have spent billions trying to convince, coerce, and ultimately silence those who dared to question the rushed deployment of mRNA vaccines. These efforts were never about addressing legitimate concerns with transparency and scientific rigor. Instead, they framed skepticism as a public health crisis, casting dissenters as dangerous rather than acknowledging the growing body of evidence that validated their concerns.

And now, with the NIH quietly backing away from these propaganda efforts, we must ask: Why now? And who will be held accountable for the lives lost, the injuries covered up, and the deliberate gaslighting of the public?

The Surgeon General’s Role in the Cover-Up

While the NIH is retreating from its vaccine hesitancy initiatives, the institutional cover-up of vaccine-related injuries and deaths continues.

As I have previously documented, the acting U.S. Surgeon General, Dr. Vivek Murthy, has actively participated in the suppression of true stories of vaccine injuries and deaths. Instead of confronting the growing medical catastrophe unfolding in real time, Murthy and his allies have worked to reframe the problem as the public’s reluctance to comply—going so far as to label vaccine hesitancy as a psychological condition rather than a rational response to unprecedented levels of medical fraud, injury, and censorship.

The playbook is clear: deny the evidence, attack the dissenters, and blame the victims.

Rather than acknowledge:

The undeniable rise in myocarditis, blood clots, autoimmune disorders, and sudden deaths post-vaccination,

The thousands of healthcare workers who have spoken out about severe, sometimes fatal, reactions,

The whistleblowers who have risked their careers to expose fraudulent data in vaccine trials,

Murthy and his ilk have pretended these issues don’t exist—while simultaneously demanding sweeping censorship of those who try to warn the public.

Vaccine Hesitancy Isn’t a Disease—It’s a Rational Response to Lies

For years, Americans and people worldwide have been gaslit into believing that questioning an experimental drug—one that was rushed through clinical trials, granted emergency authorization under dubious conditions, and forced upon populations with no long-term safety data—was somehow an act of ignorance or extremism.

The reality?

The so-called “hesitant” were the only ones thinking critically.

They saw:

The shifting goalposts (“two doses to freedom” turned into endless boosters).

The outright censorship of experts like Dr. Robert Malone, Dr. Peter McCullough, the so-called “disinformation dozen,” and countless others who raised red flags.

The suppression of early treatment alternatives that could have saved lives.

The refusal to publicly discuss the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS), despite thousands of documented cases of injury and death.

And now, instead of apologizing, instead of taking accountability, the NIH is simply cutting funding for vaccine persuasion campaigns as if the entire episode never happened.

The Real Reason for the NIH’s Retreat

The NIH’s decision to defund these programs is not an admission of wrongdoing. It is a quiet acknowledgment that the public relations battle has already been lost.

No amount of behavioral psychology, social media censorship, or CDC-funded celebrity endorsements could erase the lived experiences of those who suffered adverse effects, lost loved ones, or saw firsthand the corruption and conflicts of interest at the highest levels of government and medicine.

The failure of the pro-mandate agenda is not due to “misinformation.” It is due to the truth breaking through despite every effort to suppress it.

What Happens Next?

Demand Accountability – The cutting of these NIH grants is a small victory, but the larger battle remains: those responsible for pushing dangerous, ineffective, and coercive medical interventions must face real consequences.

Expose the Cover-Up – The acting Surgeon General and other government officials who deliberately ignored or actively hid vaccine injuries must be held accountable for their role in this scandal.

Rebuild Health Freedom – The era of blind trust in government-aligned medical authorities is over. The future of healthcare belongs in the hands of individuals, independent scientists, and decentralized health networks.

The NIH’s decision is not the end of the story—it’s merely a pivot. The same forces that drove the pandemic response are already preparing for the next crisis, the next round of mandates, the next wave of censorship.

The question is: Will we let them get away with it again?

CALL TO ACTION: CCDH, and its CEO Imran Ahmed, were pivotal in not only suppressing the truth about the mRNA vaccine dangers, but actively vilified those who warned the public about it, is set to receive a prestigious award and a 300k cash prize this May in Miami. Please take a moment to sign the petition to call for the Elevate Prize Foundation to reconsider their intention to honor an organization and operative who have done great harm to the civil liberties and rights of countless Americans here: SIGN PETITION.