The Elevate Prize Foundation, an organization that claims to celebrate individuals ‘elevating the human experience,’ has recently awarded Imran Ahmed, CEO of the Center for Countering Digital Hate (CCDH), a ‘prestigious prize.’ While this recognition is meant to honor those driving positive transformation, Ahmed’s track record raises critical concerns about whether his work aligns with the foundation’s stated values. It also raises serious questions as to why the foundation conferred this honor to him in the first place. And whether or not its chairman Joseph Deitch was personally involved in the decision.

Who is Imran Ahmed?

Imran Ahmed presents himself as a crusader against online hate and misinformation, using CCDH to pressure social media platforms into removing content deemed harmful. However, numerous reports suggest that CCDH’s operations go beyond ethical digital advocacy and into the realm of black operations, political interference, and suppression of dissent.

Leaked documents, first reported by independent journalists, reveal that CCDH engaged in covert smear campaigns against public figures, including U.S. presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. These internal memos show strategic discussions on how to deploy “black ops” to undermine Kennedy’s credibility, raising serious ethical and legal questions.

Legal and Political Backlash Against CCDH

Ahmed’s tactics have not gone unnoticed. Recent legal actions and investigations have emerged against CCDH, including:

Election Interference Complaints: The Trump campaign has filed a formal Federal Election Commission (FEC) complaint against CCDH, alleging illegal foreign meddling in U.S. elections.

Defamation Lawsuits: Public figures, medical professionals, and independent journalists have initiated legal action against CCDH, citing reputational and professional harm due to false allegation - including Mike Adams, and Charlene and Ty Bollinger, with another even higher profile lawsuit involving multiple plaintiffs to be announced soon.

Meta’s Public Refutation: Meta (formerly Facebook) has directly challenged CCDH’s widely publicized claim that 12 individuals were responsible for 65% of vaccine misinformation, revealing a 1,300-fold error in CCDH’s data.

Nonprofit Status Under Scrutiny: Investigations into CCDH’s 501(c)(3) tax-exempt status have raised concerns that it may be engaging in political advocacy that violates IRS regulations.

Imran Ahmed’s Unethical and Illegal Activities

Beyond his role as CEO of CCDH, Imran Ahmed has been implicated in numerous unethical and potentially illegal activities presently under investigation by Jim Jordan’s Committee on the Weaponization of the Federal Government, and that raise serious concerns about his credibility and impact, especially his involvement in Black Operations and Foreign Election Interference, presumably on behalf of the UK government and/or their intelligence agencies.

Black Operations and Targeted Smear Campaigns

Leaked documents and whistleblower reports have exposed CCDH’s involvement in covert influence operations designed to silence political opponents and dissenting voices. Notably, Ahmed directed "black ops" campaigns against figures such as Robert F. Kennedy Jr., deploying deceptive tactics to discredit and suppress opposing viewpoints. Moreover, "Black ops" (short for "black operations") typically refer to covert operations that are carried out in secret, often by military, intelligence, or government agencies. These operations are not officially acknowledged and usually fall outside of standard legal and political frameworks, which makes them "deniable" if exposed. All the more reason why the use of the term "black ops" by CEO Imram Ahmed raises serious concerns about his and his organization CCDH's motives and actions.

Foreign Election Interference

Investigations have revealed that CCDH, a UK-based organization, engaged in active interference in U.S. elections, allegedly influencing public discourse by pressuring social media platforms to deplatform or censor specific political candidates, and by conspiring to shift U.S. public perception on candidates in a way that would affect election results. The Trump campaign has filed a formal FEC complaint, arguing that CCDH’s actions constitute illegal foreign meddling in domestic democratic processes, and America First Legal urged the DOJ to probe CCDH’s alleged election interference.

Why is Ahmed Being Rewarded?

The Elevate Prize claims to recognize individuals who are at a “tipping point” and need additional resources to expand their impact. However, given the mounting evidence against Ahmed and CCDH, awarding him a $300,000 prize and extensive visibility raises serious questions:

Did the Elevate Prize Foundation conduct due diligence before selecting Ahmed?

Is the foundation aware of CCDH’s alleged involvement in black operations and election interference?

Does rewarding Ahmed align with the foundation’s goal of fostering positive social impact?

Awaiting a Response from the Elevate Prize Foundation

We reached out to the Elevate Prize Foundation for comment on these issues and will update this article with any response they provide. Given the gravity of the allegations against Ahmed, the foundation has a responsibility to clarify whether it stands by its decision or will reconsider its support.

This situation highlights the broader issue of organizations and institutions granting legitimacy to controversial figures without full transparency. As more information comes to light, it remains to be seen whether the Elevate Prize Foundation will uphold its commitment to ethical leadership or find itself complicit in rewarding potentially harmful and potentially illegal activities.

