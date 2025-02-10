Who Was Really Spreading Misinformation?

The role of public health is to protect and inform the people. But what happens when the very institutions entrusted with that duty deliberately suppress truth and demonize those who seek to share it?

Recently, internal documents have confirmed what many of us suspected all along: The U.S. Surgeon General, Vivek Murthy, in collaboration with Big Tech giants like Facebook and institutions like the Stanford Virality Project, orchestrated an extensive effort to censor factual information about COVID-19 vaccine injuries and deaths​.

And when some of us raised concerns, we weren’t just ignored—we were vilified.

In a national press conference, Murthy accused individuals like me, along with prominent figures such as Robert F. Kennedy Jr., Dr. Mercola, and many others, of “killing people” simply for sharing factual reports and advocating for transparency​.

But who was really endangering lives?

A Coordinated Cover-Up

Leaked internal emails reveal that the U.S. government pressured social media platforms to remove content—even when it was factually accurate. A message from Facebook (Meta) explicitly states:

"The Surgeon General wants us to remove true information about side effects"​.

Let that sink in. The government was not simply flagging misinformation—they were actively demanding the removal of true reports that could have helped individuals make informed medical decisions.

Meanwhile, the Stanford Virality Project, acting as a coordinating hub, systematically flagged vaccine injury reports as “misinformation” and worked across multiple Big Tech platforms to erase the experiences of real victims​.

This wasn’t about public health.

This was about controlling the narrative.

Read my report: BREAKING: A 'Vast Censorship Enterprise' Funded by Taxpayers Knowingly Suppressed Vaccine Injury Content

Silencing Whistleblowers, Ignoring Victims

For those of us who have spent years advocating for medical transparency, this revelation is both validating and enraging.

Countless lives were lost or harmed because families were denied access to critical vaccine risk information​.

Individuals injured by the vaccines were ignored, dismissed, or gaslit , with their experiences labeled as “disinformation”​.

Social media giants actively partnered with the government to suppress open debate and remove any content that questioned the official narrative​.

And all the while, those responsible for these actions accused people like us of being the problem.

Read my article: Sayer Ji: Anti-Vaxx Extremist or Whistleblower? The SECRET to How I Survive

Violating the Medical Code of Ethics

Informed consent is a fundamental principle of medical ethics. The ability to weigh the risks and benefits of any medical intervention is a human right.

Yet this systematic censorship violated:

🚨 The Nuremberg Code – which prohibits medical coercion and mandates full transparency in medical decision-making​.

🚨 Basic human rights – by suppressing speech and withholding lifesaving information​.

🚨 Public trust in medical institutions – by prioritizing narrative control over patient safety​.

Who Will Be Held Accountable?

Mark Zuckerberg has now admitted that Facebook was pressured by the government to engage in censorship. But acknowledging this now does not undo the damage​.

Lives were lost.

Families were deceived.

Whistleblowers were persecuted.

It is time for accountability.

Vivek Murthy, Mark Zuckerberg, and the institutions involved in this deliberate suppression of medical truth must answer for their actions. If justice is to be served, there must be:

🔎 Congressional investigations into government-led censorship

📢 Legal action against those who violated informed consent laws

🛑 A public acknowledgment of the harm caused by these policies

🛑 Recognition by the new administration that the “Disinformation Dozen” were patriots who were standing up for the rights of fellow law-abiding Americans. If you agree, please share and comment on this post on X.

🛑 Holding accountable Imran Ahmed and CCDH, who have recently been awarded a ‘prestigious prize’ by Elevate Prize Foundation - an astounding decision, given the immense harm that this operation did to US citizens, including election interference.

We cannot move forward without first addressing the deep breach of trust that has occurred.

Truth and Reconciliation Starts Here

The only path to healing is through truth. Censorship only deepens division. If we are ever to restore integrity to public health, we must demand transparency, accountability, and above all—respect for the fundamental right to speak, question, and choose.

