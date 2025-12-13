Read and share this post on X here.

Story-at-a-glance

Modern humans have severed their connection to deep biological time through C-sections, antibiotics, and sterile environments, creating a generation hosting overgrowth of opportunistic bacteria instead of ancestral allies

Raw honey contains 80-million-year-old Lactobacillus strains that maintain biological memory across geological time spans, offering solutions to modern health challenges¹

The human holobiont requires microbial partners for full functionality , with 99% of our genetic material belonging to our microbiome—without these partners, we cannot access our full biological potential²

Traditional fermented foods act as temporal bridges, carrying coherent microbial communities that can restore disrupted microbiomes and reconnect us to our evolutionary heritage³

There’s a spoonful of raw honey sitting before you. What you’re about to taste contains something that should be impossible: living bacteria that have been reproducing, unchanged, for 80 million years. These ancient Lactobacillus kunkeei strains were already old when the last dinosaurs walked the Earth⁴. They’ve survived ice ages, mass extinctions, and the rise of mammals, carrying within their tiny cellular bodies a form of biological memory that modern science is only beginning to understand.

As I explored in “How Raw Honey Could Save Your Microbiome (and Travel Back In Time)”, these microbial time travelers offer us a direct connection to our evolutionary past and a means to recover and cultivate into perpetuity the immense vitality and healing potential encoded within it.

This is where our story begins—not with mystical claims, but with a scientific mystery that opens into something far more profound than we imagined. How do these microbes maintain their identity across such vast stretches of time? And more mysteriously, why does consuming them seem to activate healing potentials in our own bodies that feel less like medicine and more like... remembering?

The etymology of “remember” literally means “bring back (re-) into bodily being (-member),” and consuming foods with an ancient microbiome intact restores the body to an Edenic past still recoverable in modern times. This linguistic truth points to something our ancestors understood intuitively: memory isn’t just mental—it’s cellular, microbial, visceral.

The Great Severance: How We Lost Our Microbial Souls

The answer to these mysteries becomes even more urgent when we consider what we’ve lost. Walk through any modern maternity ward, and you’ll witness a profound biological tragedy unfolding with each cesarean birth. The average modern human is born through a sterile surgical procedure, immediately washed with antimicrobial soaps, and raised in environments scrubbed clean of the infinitely complex and highly intelligent and capable microbial diversity that shaped our evolution.

By the time we reach adulthood, we’re hosting methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus (MRSA), Candida overgrowths, and other opportunistic invaders instead of the ancient bacterial allies that should rightfully inhabit our bodies⁵. We’ve traded our biological birthright for the illusion of cleanliness, and the cost is becoming terrifyingly clear in epidemic rates of autism, allergies, autoimmune conditions, and mental illness - and the rapid decline in our species’ health, especially our children, and which is only now being reversed with the rise of movements like MAHA and MEHA around the world.

To understand the magnitude of what’s at stake, we need to grasp a revolutionary truth that’s overturning our basic concept of human identity. You are not an individual. You are a holobiont—a superorganism composed of human cells and microbial cells in roughly equal numbers⁶. In fact, genetically speaking, you are only about 1% human. The other 99% of the genetic material you carry belongs to the bacteria, fungi, viruses, and other microorganisms that call your body home⁷. Without these “germs” and “pests,” within hours if not minutes, you would cease to exist.

As I detailed in “How the Microbiome Undermines the Ego, Vaccine Policy, and Patriarchy”, this revelation fundamentally challenges our notions of individual identity and even the patriarchal assumptions about biological inheritance.

This isn’t a metaphor or an exaggeration. It’s biological fact. And it means that without your full complement of microbial partners, you literally cannot be fully human. Consider what we now know about the holobiont’s capabilities:

Neurotransmitter Production : Up to 95% of your body’s serotonin is produced by gut bacteria⁸. Without the right microbes, you cannot experience the full spectrum of human emotion.

Immune Education : Your immune system learns through early microbial exposure what to defend against and destroy and what to tolerate⁹. Without proper teachers, it remains ignorant and reactive.

Nutrient Synthesis : B vitamins, vitamin K, and other essential nutrients are produced by your microbial partners - even vitamin C¹⁰. Without them, you’re nutritionally incomplete regardless of diet.

Genetic Expression: Your microbiome profoundly influences the expression of your own genes, effectively determining which version of yourself gets expressed¹¹.

The Hidden History of Humanity’s Microbial Partners

To truly appreciate what we’ve lost, we need to understand the depth of our co-evolutionary relationship with microbes. For over 99.9% of human history, every baby was born vaginally, immediately coated with mother’s protective microbiome. Every child played in dirt, ate fermented foods, and lived in intimate contact with animals and nature. Every adult hosted a diverse ecosystem of thousands of microbial species, each contributing unique capabilities to the human holobiont.

These weren’t random associations. Over millions of years, we co-evolved specific partnerships:

Lactobacillus species that perfectly match the pH of the human vagina, creating an acidic environment hostile to pathogens while nurturing beneficial species

Bifidobacteria that specifically digest human milk oligosaccharides—sugars in breast milk that humans can’t digest but that feed these crucial infant microbes

Bacteroides that help us extract nutrients from plant fibers our own enzymes can’t touch

Psychobiotic strains that produce neurotransmitters and influence our mood and cognition

Each of these relationships represents millions of years of co-evolutionary (or, use ‘co-designed,’ if you are a Creationist) fine-tuning. When we sever these connections through C-sections, formula feeding, antibiotics, and sterile living, we’re not just losing a few bacteria. We’re losing evolutionary/intelligently designed partnerships that define our humanity.

The Physics of Biological Memory

To understand what’s really happening when we eat temporally deep foods—and why they matter more than ever in our sterilized age—we need to explore how biological information persists across time. In “Bridging Energy and Information: Codality in an Aetheric Framework”, I explored with my father Dr. Sungchul Ji how information and causation represent two complementary modes of interaction in nature, with codality denoting information-mediated correlations between objects via an informational field.

This isn’t just abstract physics. It has profound implications for how we understand food, health, and our connection to deep time. DNA isn’t merely a storage system for genetic information. Research by Dr. Konstantin Meyl and others suggests it also functions as an antenna system, capable of transmitting and receiving biological information¹². When DNA unzips during replication, it creates electromagnetic vortexes—little whirlpools that may generate waves carrying the information of life itself.

But how does this explain the persistence of biological memory across millions of years? The answer may lie in what physicists call phase conjugation—a phenomenon where waves can create “time-reversed” mirrors that restore order from chaos. When you consume that spoonful of honey containing ancient Lactobacillus strains, you’re not just introducing bacteria. You’re creating conditions for phase conjugate healing, where the ancient order encoded in these microbes can help restore your own disrupted biological patterns.

The Mechanism of Microbial Time Travel

This mechanism helps explain the “microbial time travel” phenomenon I described in my honey article. When those 80-million-year-old Lactobacillus enter your gut, several remarkable things happen:

1. Immediate Recognition: Despite millions of years of separation, your cells recognize these ancient allies. Research shows beneficial bacteria can influence gene expression in human intestinal cells within hours of colonization¹³.

2. Chemical Conversation: The bacteria begin producing metabolites—short-chain fatty acids, vitamins, neurotransmitters—that your cells have evolved to expect and utilize.

3. Genetic Dialogue: Through horizontal gene transfer, microRNAs, and extracellular vesicles, the bacteria share genetic information with your cells and other microbes¹⁴.

4. Field Effects: If Meyl’s research is correct, the bacteria’s DNA creates scalar field patterns that resonate with your own DNA, facilitating information transfer beyond mere chemistry. In fact, certain bacteria DNA and scalar field effects generated by them may pull unique energy and information out of the the morphogenetic field (aether), with profound implications to human health, consciousness, and well-being.

5. Ecological Restoration: The ancient bacteria begin rebuilding ecological niches in your gut, creating conditions that favor other beneficial species while inhibiting pathogens.

This isn’t just colonization—it’s biological remembering at the deepest level.

The Inter-Kingdom Symphony

As explored in “Leonardo da Vinci & The New Biology,” we now understand that organisms communicate across kingdom boundaries through microRNAs—small RNA molecules that can survive digestion and directly regulate gene expression in other species¹⁵. This revelation completely transforms our understanding of nutrition.

When you eat a tomato, you’re not just consuming lycopene and vitamin C. You’re downloading tomato microRNAs that can:

Regulate inflammation pathways in your cells

Influence your antioxidant production

Modify your cellular stress responses

Even affect your gene expression patterns for hours or days

This inter-kingdom communication becomes even more profound when we consider fermented foods. Each ferment contains not just bacteria but an entire ecosystem producing bioactive compounds:

Neurotransmitters : GABA, serotonin, dopamine produced by specific bacterial strains

Vitamins : B12, K2, and others synthesized by microbial communities

Regulatory RNAs : Complex networks of genetic regulators from multiple species

Bioactive Peptides : Protein fragments with hormone-like effects

Organic Acids: Compounds that modulate pH and cellular metabolism

A single spoonful of authentic sauerkraut contains more biological information than any pharmaceutical drug ever created.

Royal Jelly: Nature’s Epigenetic Time Machine

To truly grasp biological time manipulation, consider royal jelly—that mysterious substance that transforms an ordinary bee larva destined to live six weeks into a queen who can live six years. As I detailed in “The Sacred Biology of Royal Jelly”, this isn’t just nutrition—it’s biological alchemy.

Royal jelly works primarily through epigenetic mechanisms. The protein royalactin activates signaling pathways that alter gene expression patterns throughout the developing bee¹⁶. What’s remarkable is that these same pathways exist in humans. When human cells are exposed to royal jelly, researchers have documented:

Telomerase Activation : The enzyme that rebuilds chromosome caps, essentially reversing cellular aging

Stem Cell Proliferation : Increased production and activity of regenerative cells

Mitochondrial Biogenesis : Creation of new cellular power plants

Epigenetic Reprogramming: Reversal of age-related gene methylation patterns

But beyond these molecular mechanisms lies a deeper truth. Royal jelly represents concentrated biological time—the queen-making potential that exists in every female bee larva, waiting to be activated. When we consume royal jelly, we’re accessing this same potential for transformation encoded in our own cells.

The Meristem Principle: Life’s Immortality Algorithm

In “The Immortal Fractal: How Meristem Cells Reveal Life’s Scalar Blueprint”, I explored how plant meristem cells maintain perpetual embryonic potential—they can divide endlessly without aging. This same principle appears to operate in certain microbial communities, especially those preserved in traditional ferments.

Consider a sourdough starter maintained for centuries. Unlike isolated laboratory cultures that gradually accumulate mutations and lose vitality, these traditional cultures maintain remarkable stability. Why? Because they’re not just collections of microbes—they’re coherent biological systems exhibiting collective intelligence.

In a healthy ferment:

Multiple species create metabolic networks more stable than any single organism

Bacteriocins and other compounds maintain ecological balance

Horizontal gene transfer allows rapid adaptation without losing core identity

The community exhibits emergent properties no single species possesses

When you maintain a sourdough starter or kefir culture, you’re not just keeping bacteria alive—you’re stewarding a practically immortal biological system that exhibits the same perpetual renewal as plant meristems.

The Sacred Geometry of Fermentation

The connection between fermentation and sacred geometry isn’t metaphorical. Microbial colonies often organize themselves into precise geometric patterns—hexagons, spirals, fractals—that maximize efficiency and communication. These patterns mirror those found throughout nature:

The hexagonal cells of honeycomb

The spiral of a nautilus shell

The branching patterns of blood vessels

The golden ratio in flower petals

As I explored in “The Immortal Fractal,” these patterns aren’t arbitrary. They represent optimal solutions to biological challenges, refined over billions of years. When we consume fermented foods, we’re ingesting these patterns—not just physically, but informationally.

The Sacred Technology of Prayer Hands

As I explored in “Your Body’s Hidden Technology: The Scalar Field Between Your Hands”, even simple practices like bringing your palms together in prayer position may create bioelectric conditions that support healing and coherence. This becomes even more relevant when we understand the electromagnetic nature of our microbial partners.

Your body generates multiple electromagnetic fields:

The heart’s field extends several feet beyond the body

The brain produces complex wave patterns

Every cell maintains an electrical potential

Your microbiome collectively generates its own field signatures

When you create coherent bioelectric states through meditation, prayer, or other practices, you’re not just affecting your own cells. You’re creating an electromagnetic environment that:

Supports beneficial microbes that thrive in coherent fields

Inhibits pathogens that prefer chaotic electromagnetic environments

Facilitates communication between your cells and your microbiome

May enhance the scalar field effects that coordinate biological systems

The Hygiene Hypothesis Validated: The True Cost of Sterility

The “hygiene hypothesis” has evolved into the “old friends hypothesis”—the recognition that humans co-evolved with certain microorganisms essential for proper development¹⁷. The evidence is now overwhelming:

Children raised on farms have 50% lower rates of asthma and allergies¹⁸

Amish children, living in close contact with animals and soil, have virtually no autism¹⁹

Each course of antibiotics in infancy increases risk of obesity, diabetes, and inflammatory bowel disease²⁰

C-section birth correlates with 20% higher risk of asthma, 40% higher risk of immune disorders²¹

Without microbial teachers, our immune systems remain uneducated, unable to distinguish friend from foe. The result is an immune system that either overreacts (allergies, autoimmune conditions) or underreacts (chronic infections, cancer).

But the cost goes beyond physical health. The gut-brain axis means our mental health depends on our microbiome:

Depression correlates with reduced microbial diversity²²

Anxiety disorders show consistent microbiome disruptions²³

Autism spectrum disorders involve significant gut dysbiosis²⁴

Even personality traits correlate with microbiome composition²⁵

We haven’t just sanitized our environment—we’ve sanitized our souls.

Water: The Universal Solvent of Time

Water deserves special attention in our exploration of biological time. Not all water is created equal. Gerald Pollack’s research on “fourth phase” or “exclusion zone” water reveals that water in biological systems forms highly ordered structures that can store and transmit information²⁶.

Spring water that has percolated through mineral-rich geological formations for thousands of years carries:

Mineral matrices that support specific microbial communities

Electromagnetic signatures from its underground journey

Structural patterns that influence how it interacts with living systems

Microbial ecosystems adapted to that specific water source

Traditional peoples didn’t just prefer certain springs for their taste. They recognized that different waters carried different healing properties—what we now understand as distinct microbial communities and mineral profiles that support different aspects of health.

Modern water treatment destroys these properties:

Chlorination kills beneficial microbes while selecting for resistant pathogens

High-pressure pumping destroys water’s structural organization

Straight pipes eliminate the vortexing motion that naturally structures water

Fluoridation may interfere with microbial communication systems

The result is “dead” water that cannot properly support the microbial ecosystems we need to thrive.

Share

The Path of Restoration: Practical Protocols

Understanding these principles transforms how we approach healing. We’re not trying to add health to a broken system—we’re removing obstacles to our natural state of biological coherence. Here’s an expanded protocol for rebuilding your connections to deep biological time:

Phase 1: Cessation and Recognition (Weeks 1-4)

Stop the Assault

Eliminate antimicrobial soaps, replacing with simple castile soap

Switch from chlorinated tap water to spring water or filtered water

Discontinue unnecessary medications that disrupt microbiome (under medical guidance)

Remove processed foods that feed pathogenic organisms

Create Space for Healing

Begin each meal with gratitude for the biological intelligence in your food

Spend 10 minutes daily in nature, barefoot if possible

Practice the prayer hands meditation to create bioelectric coherence

Start a journal documenting your relationship with your microbiome

Phase 2: Gentle Introduction (Weeks 5-8)

Begin with Liquid Probiotics

Start with 1 teaspoon of sauerkraut juice or kefir water daily

Gradually increase to 1/4 cup over two weeks

Add 1 teaspoon raw honey to warm (not hot) water each morning

Introduce one new fermented food weekly

Support with Prebiotics

Jerusalem artichokes, dandelion greens, garlic, onions

Green bananas and cooled potatoes for resistant starch

Diverse vegetables to feed diverse microbes

Traditional stocks and broths for gut healing

Phase 3: Colonization and Cultivation (Weeks 9-16)

Expand Fermented Foods

Add solid fermented vegetables, starting with 1 tablespoon per meal

Introduce milk kefir or yogurt if tolerated

Try water kefir for a probiotic beverage option

Experiment with fermented condiments (mustard, hot sauce, chutney)

Royal Jelly Protocol

Start with 1/8 teaspoon royal jelly under the tongue

Hold for 30 seconds before swallowing for sublingual absorption

Gradually increase to 1/4 teaspoon daily

Best taken on empty stomach for maximum effect

Phase 4: Deep Integration (Weeks 17-24)

Advanced Fermentation

Start your own sourdough culture or kefir grains

Learn to ferment seasonal vegetables

Share and exchange cultures with others

Create a “fermentation pharmacy” with multiple active cultures

Environmental Microbiome

Garden without gloves to exchange microbes with soil

Adopt a pet if possible for microbial diversity

Swim in natural bodies of water (if you are able to, visit an ancient ceynote in Mexico)

Create a home environment that supports beneficial microbes

Phase 5: Maintenance and Evolution (Ongoing)

Living in Biological Time

Maintain daily fermented food consumption

Continue bioelectric coherence practices (learn more)

Seasonal eating to align with natural microbial cycles

Regular fasting to allow microbial ecosystem recalibration

Share the Wisdom

Teach others about the holobiont nature of humanity

Share fermentation cultures and knowledge

Create community around traditional food preparation

Document and pass on successful protocols

Signs of Successful Restoration

As you rebuild your microbial partnerships, watch for these indicators:

Physical Signs

Improved digestion and regular elimination

Clearer skin and brighter eyes

Increased energy and stamina

Reduced cravings for sugar and processed foods

Better sleep and morning vitality

Mental/Emotional Signs

Enhanced mood stability

Improved focus and mental clarity

Greater emotional resilience

Increased creativity and intuition

Sense of groundedness and connection

Spiritual Signs

Feeling more connected to nature

Increased synchronicities

Enhanced intuition about food choices

Sense of participating in something larger than yourself

Direct experience of the sacred in everyday life

Common Challenges and Solutions

Die-off Reactions As pathogenic/opportunistically overgrown organisms die and release toxins, you may experience temporary symptoms. Support detoxification with:

Activated charcoal between meals

Plenty of pure water (create your own biological water super-hydration solution here)

Gentle movement and sweating

Rest and stress reduction

Social Resistance Family and friends may not understand your new relationship with microbes.

Lead by example rather than preaching

Share delicious fermented foods

Focus on how you feel rather than defending choices

Find community with others on similar paths

Time and Complexity Fermentation and traditional food preparation take time.

Start small with one ferment at a time

Batch preparation on weekends

See it as meditation rather than chore

Remember you’re maintaining ancient traditions

The Science of Sacred Foods: Evidence from GreenMedInfo.com

The GreenMedInfo.com database provides extensive scientific validation for these traditional foods:

Raw Honey: Over 200 studies document benefits including:

Wound healing superior to conventional treatments²⁷

Antimicrobial effects against drug-resistant pathogens²⁸

Prebiotic properties supporting beneficial bacteria²⁹

Cognitive protection and memory enhancement³⁰

Fermented Foods: Research confirms:

Reduced inflammation markers³¹

Enhanced nutrient absorption³²

Mental health improvements³³

Immune system modulation³⁴

Royal Jelly: Studies demonstrate:

Telomerase activation and cellular regeneration³⁵

Cognitive enhancement and neuroprotection³⁶

Immune system support³⁷

Anti-aging effects at the molecular level³⁸

The Future of Human Health: Remembering Forward

As we stand at this crossroads, we face a choice that will determine the trajectory of human health for generations. We can continue down the path of sterility, viewing microbes as enemies to be destroyed, bodies as machines to be fixed, and food as mere fuel to be processed. Or we can choose the path of remembering—reconnecting with the microbial majority that makes us human.

This isn’t about returning to a romanticized past. It’s about integrating ancient wisdom with modern understanding to create something new: a conscious relationship with the microbial world that honors both tradition and science.

Imagine a future where:

Every child is born into a rich microbial inheritance

Fermented foods are recognized as essential medicines

Homes and hospitals cultivate beneficial microbiomes

Food is understood as biological information

Health is measured by microbial diversity

We see ourselves as holobionts rather than individuals

This future is not only possible—it’s necessary for our survival as a species. Learn more about this vision by watching the Global Wellness Forum mission video here.

The Ultimate Recognition: We Are Temporal Beings

We are not isolated individuals trapped in the present moment. We are temporal rivers, carrying forward the accumulated wisdom of billions of years of evolution. Every cell in our bodies contains this deep time memory. Every beneficial microbe we host connects us to successful adaptations across geological ages.

When you consume raw honey, you’re not just eating sugar and enzymes. You’re downloading 80 million years of bacterial solutions to biological challenges - and experiencing the microbial equivalent of time travel and subsequently an ancestral rite of restoration of your birthright of health and wellbeing. When you maintain a sourdough culture, you’re not just making bread. You’re participating in an unbroken chain of microbial cultivation stretching back to the dawn of agriculture. When you practice bioelectric coherence, you’re not just meditating. You’re creating the electromagnetic and scalar conditions that have supported life since the first cells emerged in the primordial soup.

Conclusion: The Sacred in the Scientific

The title of this series—Sacred Technology—points to a profound truth. The most advanced technologies for human health and healing aren’t being developed in laboratories. They already exist in the traditional foods and practices that our ancestors maintained through millennia.

These foods and practices are sacred not because of religious dogma, but because they maintain our connection to the deepest currents of biological time. They are technologies not because they’re complex, but because they reliably produce specific outcomes—outcomes that include not just physical health but mental clarity, emotional resilience, and spiritual connection.

The path forward is clear. We must:

Honor the Microbial Majority : Recognize that we are 99% microbe and make choices accordingly.

Rebuild the Bridges : Use traditional foods as temporal bridges to reconnect with our evolutionary heritage.

Create New Traditions : Adapt ancient practices to modern contexts while maintaining their essential wisdom.

Share the Knowledge : Teach others that health isn’t something we achieve but something we remember.

Trust the Process: Understanding that healing happens on biological time, not human schedules.

Every choice matters. Every meal is an opportunity to vote for connection over isolation, depth over superficiality, wisdom over cleverness. In a world that profits from our disconnection, choosing to commune with deep biological time through our food is both radical resistance and profound healing.

We were never meant to be alone. We were designed as walking ecosystems in constant communion with the living world. That communion is still available, encoded in every drop of raw honey, every bubble of fermentation, every glass of living water.

The ancient microbes are still broadcasting their wisdom. The scalar fields still carry their songs. The temporal bridges still span the ages. We need only tune back in, one conscious bite at a time.

This is the true sacred technology: using nature’s time-traveling pharmacy to remember who we’ve always been. Eden isn’t a place we’ve lost—it’s a state of biological coherence we can recover. And it begins with something as simple as a spoonful of honey, carrying the whispers of ancient allies ready to help us remember our way home.

If you are not yet an active supporting member of GreenMedInfo.com, consider becoming one here. Without our supporters and readers, we would not have made it this far. We are one of only a hand full of 100% user-supported and ad-free independent media platforms in the world.

References