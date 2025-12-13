The 80-Million-Year-Old Cure: How Ancient Microbes Restore Eden
How Fermented Foods Carry Tomorrow's Medicine from Yesterday's World
Modern humans have severed their connection to deep biological time through C-sections, antibiotics, and sterile environments, creating a generation hosting overgrowth of opportunistic bacteria instead of ancestral allies
Raw honey contains 80-million-year-old Lactobacillus strains that maintain biological memory across geological time spans, offering solutions to modern health challenges¹
The human holobiont requires microbial partners for full functionality, with 99% of our genetic material belonging to our microbiome—without these partners, we cannot access our full biological potential²
Traditional fermented foods act as temporal bridges, carrying coherent microbial communities that can restore disrupted microbiomes and reconnect us to our evolutionary heritage³
There’s a spoonful of raw honey sitting before you. What you’re about to taste contains something that should be impossible: living bacteria that have been reproducing, unchanged, for 80 million years. These ancient Lactobacillus kunkeei strains were already old when the last dinosaurs walked the Earth⁴. They’ve survived ice ages, mass extinctions, and the rise of mammals, carrying within their tiny cellular bodies a form of biological memory that modern science is only beginning to understand.
As I explored in “How Raw Honey Could Save Your Microbiome (and Travel Back In Time)”, these microbial time travelers offer us a direct connection to our evolutionary past and a means to recover and cultivate into perpetuity the immense vitality and healing potential encoded within it.
This is where our story begins—not with mystical claims, but with a scientific mystery that opens into something far more profound than we imagined. How do these microbes maintain their identity across such vast stretches of time? And more mysteriously, why does consuming them seem to activate healing potentials in our own bodies that feel less like medicine and more like... remembering?
The etymology of “remember” literally means “bring back (re-) into bodily being (-member),” and consuming foods with an ancient microbiome intact restores the body to an Edenic past still recoverable in modern times. This linguistic truth points to something our ancestors understood intuitively: memory isn’t just mental—it’s cellular, microbial, visceral.
The Great Severance: How We Lost Our Microbial Souls
The answer to these mysteries becomes even more urgent when we consider what we’ve lost. Walk through any modern maternity ward, and you’ll witness a profound biological tragedy unfolding with each cesarean birth. The average modern human is born through a sterile surgical procedure, immediately washed with antimicrobial soaps, and raised in environments scrubbed clean of the infinitely complex and highly intelligent and capable microbial diversity that shaped our evolution.
By the time we reach adulthood, we’re hosting methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus (MRSA), Candida overgrowths, and other opportunistic invaders instead of the ancient bacterial allies that should rightfully inhabit our bodies⁵. We’ve traded our biological birthright for the illusion of cleanliness, and the cost is becoming terrifyingly clear in epidemic rates of autism, allergies, autoimmune conditions, and mental illness - and the rapid decline in our species’ health, especially our children, and which is only now being reversed with the rise of movements like MAHA and MEHA around the world.
To understand the magnitude of what’s at stake, we need to grasp a revolutionary truth that’s overturning our basic concept of human identity. You are not an individual. You are a holobiont—a superorganism composed of human cells and microbial cells in roughly equal numbers⁶. In fact, genetically speaking, you are only about 1% human. The other 99% of the genetic material you carry belongs to the bacteria, fungi, viruses, and other microorganisms that call your body home⁷. Without these “germs” and “pests,” within hours if not minutes, you would cease to exist.
As I detailed in “How the Microbiome Undermines the Ego, Vaccine Policy, and Patriarchy”, this revelation fundamentally challenges our notions of individual identity and even the patriarchal assumptions about biological inheritance.
This isn’t a metaphor or an exaggeration. It’s biological fact. And it means that without your full complement of microbial partners, you literally cannot be fully human. Consider what we now know about the holobiont’s capabilities:
Neurotransmitter Production: Up to 95% of your body’s serotonin is produced by gut bacteria⁸. Without the right microbes, you cannot experience the full spectrum of human emotion.
Immune Education: Your immune system learns through early microbial exposure what to defend against and destroy and what to tolerate⁹. Without proper teachers, it remains ignorant and reactive.
Nutrient Synthesis: B vitamins, vitamin K, and other essential nutrients are produced by your microbial partners - even vitamin C¹⁰. Without them, you’re nutritionally incomplete regardless of diet.
Genetic Expression: Your microbiome profoundly influences the expression of your own genes, effectively determining which version of yourself gets expressed¹¹.
The Hidden History of Humanity’s Microbial Partners
To truly appreciate what we’ve lost, we need to understand the depth of our co-evolutionary relationship with microbes. For over 99.9% of human history, every baby was born vaginally, immediately coated with mother’s protective microbiome. Every child played in dirt, ate fermented foods, and lived in intimate contact with animals and nature. Every adult hosted a diverse ecosystem of thousands of microbial species, each contributing unique capabilities to the human holobiont.
These weren’t random associations. Over millions of years, we co-evolved specific partnerships:
Lactobacillus species that perfectly match the pH of the human vagina, creating an acidic environment hostile to pathogens while nurturing beneficial species
Bifidobacteria that specifically digest human milk oligosaccharides—sugars in breast milk that humans can’t digest but that feed these crucial infant microbes
Bacteroides that help us extract nutrients from plant fibers our own enzymes can’t touch
Psychobiotic strains that produce neurotransmitters and influence our mood and cognition
Each of these relationships represents millions of years of co-evolutionary (or, use ‘co-designed,’ if you are a Creationist) fine-tuning. When we sever these connections through C-sections, formula feeding, antibiotics, and sterile living, we’re not just losing a few bacteria. We’re losing evolutionary/intelligently designed partnerships that define our humanity.
The Physics of Biological Memory
To understand what’s really happening when we eat temporally deep foods—and why they matter more than ever in our sterilized age—we need to explore how biological information persists across time. In “Bridging Energy and Information: Codality in an Aetheric Framework”, I explored with my father Dr. Sungchul Ji how information and causation represent two complementary modes of interaction in nature, with codality denoting information-mediated correlations between objects via an informational field.
This isn’t just abstract physics. It has profound implications for how we understand food, health, and our connection to deep time. DNA isn’t merely a storage system for genetic information. Research by Dr. Konstantin Meyl and others suggests it also functions as an antenna system, capable of transmitting and receiving biological information¹². When DNA unzips during replication, it creates electromagnetic vortexes—little whirlpools that may generate waves carrying the information of life itself.
But how does this explain the persistence of biological memory across millions of years? The answer may lie in what physicists call phase conjugation—a phenomenon where waves can create “time-reversed” mirrors that restore order from chaos. When you consume that spoonful of honey containing ancient Lactobacillus strains, you’re not just introducing bacteria. You’re creating conditions for phase conjugate healing, where the ancient order encoded in these microbes can help restore your own disrupted biological patterns.
The Mechanism of Microbial Time Travel
This mechanism helps explain the “microbial time travel” phenomenon I described in my honey article. When those 80-million-year-old Lactobacillus enter your gut, several remarkable things happen:
1. Immediate Recognition: Despite millions of years of separation, your cells recognize these ancient allies. Research shows beneficial bacteria can influence gene expression in human intestinal cells within hours of colonization¹³.
2. Chemical Conversation: The bacteria begin producing metabolites—short-chain fatty acids, vitamins, neurotransmitters—that your cells have evolved to expect and utilize.
3. Genetic Dialogue: Through horizontal gene transfer, microRNAs, and extracellular vesicles, the bacteria share genetic information with your cells and other microbes¹⁴.
4. Field Effects: If Meyl’s research is correct, the bacteria’s DNA creates scalar field patterns that resonate with your own DNA, facilitating information transfer beyond mere chemistry. In fact, certain bacteria DNA and scalar field effects generated by them may pull unique energy and information out of the the morphogenetic field (aether), with profound implications to human health, consciousness, and well-being.
5. Ecological Restoration: The ancient bacteria begin rebuilding ecological niches in your gut, creating conditions that favor other beneficial species while inhibiting pathogens.
This isn’t just colonization—it’s biological remembering at the deepest level.
The Inter-Kingdom Symphony
As explored in “Leonardo da Vinci & The New Biology,” we now understand that organisms communicate across kingdom boundaries through microRNAs—small RNA molecules that can survive digestion and directly regulate gene expression in other species¹⁵. This revelation completely transforms our understanding of nutrition.
When you eat a tomato, you’re not just consuming lycopene and vitamin C. You’re downloading tomato microRNAs that can:
Regulate inflammation pathways in your cells
Influence your antioxidant production
Modify your cellular stress responses
Even affect your gene expression patterns for hours or days
This inter-kingdom communication becomes even more profound when we consider fermented foods. Each ferment contains not just bacteria but an entire ecosystem producing bioactive compounds:
Neurotransmitters: GABA, serotonin, dopamine produced by specific bacterial strains
Vitamins: B12, K2, and others synthesized by microbial communities
Regulatory RNAs: Complex networks of genetic regulators from multiple species
Bioactive Peptides: Protein fragments with hormone-like effects
Organic Acids: Compounds that modulate pH and cellular metabolism
A single spoonful of authentic sauerkraut contains more biological information than any pharmaceutical drug ever created.
Royal Jelly: Nature’s Epigenetic Time Machine
To truly grasp biological time manipulation, consider royal jelly—that mysterious substance that transforms an ordinary bee larva destined to live six weeks into a queen who can live six years. As I detailed in “The Sacred Biology of Royal Jelly”, this isn’t just nutrition—it’s biological alchemy.
Royal jelly works primarily through epigenetic mechanisms. The protein royalactin activates signaling pathways that alter gene expression patterns throughout the developing bee¹⁶. What’s remarkable is that these same pathways exist in humans. When human cells are exposed to royal jelly, researchers have documented:
Telomerase Activation: The enzyme that rebuilds chromosome caps, essentially reversing cellular aging
Stem Cell Proliferation: Increased production and activity of regenerative cells
Mitochondrial Biogenesis: Creation of new cellular power plants
Epigenetic Reprogramming: Reversal of age-related gene methylation patterns
But beyond these molecular mechanisms lies a deeper truth. Royal jelly represents concentrated biological time—the queen-making potential that exists in every female bee larva, waiting to be activated. When we consume royal jelly, we’re accessing this same potential for transformation encoded in our own cells.
The Meristem Principle: Life’s Immortality Algorithm
In “The Immortal Fractal: How Meristem Cells Reveal Life’s Scalar Blueprint”, I explored how plant meristem cells maintain perpetual embryonic potential—they can divide endlessly without aging. This same principle appears to operate in certain microbial communities, especially those preserved in traditional ferments.
Consider a sourdough starter maintained for centuries. Unlike isolated laboratory cultures that gradually accumulate mutations and lose vitality, these traditional cultures maintain remarkable stability. Why? Because they’re not just collections of microbes—they’re coherent biological systems exhibiting collective intelligence.
In a healthy ferment:
Multiple species create metabolic networks more stable than any single organism
Bacteriocins and other compounds maintain ecological balance
Horizontal gene transfer allows rapid adaptation without losing core identity
The community exhibits emergent properties no single species possesses
When you maintain a sourdough starter or kefir culture, you’re not just keeping bacteria alive—you’re stewarding a practically immortal biological system that exhibits the same perpetual renewal as plant meristems.
The Sacred Geometry of Fermentation
The connection between fermentation and sacred geometry isn’t metaphorical. Microbial colonies often organize themselves into precise geometric patterns—hexagons, spirals, fractals—that maximize efficiency and communication. These patterns mirror those found throughout nature:
The hexagonal cells of honeycomb
The spiral of a nautilus shell
The branching patterns of blood vessels
The golden ratio in flower petals
As I explored in “The Immortal Fractal,” these patterns aren’t arbitrary. They represent optimal solutions to biological challenges, refined over billions of years. When we consume fermented foods, we’re ingesting these patterns—not just physically, but informationally.
The Sacred Technology of Prayer Hands
As I explored in “Your Body’s Hidden Technology: The Scalar Field Between Your Hands”, even simple practices like bringing your palms together in prayer position may create bioelectric conditions that support healing and coherence. This becomes even more relevant when we understand the electromagnetic nature of our microbial partners.
Your body generates multiple electromagnetic fields:
The heart’s field extends several feet beyond the body
The brain produces complex wave patterns
Every cell maintains an electrical potential
Your microbiome collectively generates its own field signatures
When you create coherent bioelectric states through meditation, prayer, or other practices, you’re not just affecting your own cells. You’re creating an electromagnetic environment that:
Supports beneficial microbes that thrive in coherent fields
Inhibits pathogens that prefer chaotic electromagnetic environments
Facilitates communication between your cells and your microbiome
May enhance the scalar field effects that coordinate biological systems
The Hygiene Hypothesis Validated: The True Cost of Sterility
The “hygiene hypothesis” has evolved into the “old friends hypothesis”—the recognition that humans co-evolved with certain microorganisms essential for proper development¹⁷. The evidence is now overwhelming:
Children raised on farms have 50% lower rates of asthma and allergies¹⁸
Amish children, living in close contact with animals and soil, have virtually no autism¹⁹
Each course of antibiotics in infancy increases risk of obesity, diabetes, and inflammatory bowel disease²⁰
C-section birth correlates with 20% higher risk of asthma, 40% higher risk of immune disorders²¹
Without microbial teachers, our immune systems remain uneducated, unable to distinguish friend from foe. The result is an immune system that either overreacts (allergies, autoimmune conditions) or underreacts (chronic infections, cancer).
But the cost goes beyond physical health. The gut-brain axis means our mental health depends on our microbiome:
Depression correlates with reduced microbial diversity²²
Anxiety disorders show consistent microbiome disruptions²³
Autism spectrum disorders involve significant gut dysbiosis²⁴
Even personality traits correlate with microbiome composition²⁵
We haven’t just sanitized our environment—we’ve sanitized our souls.
Water: The Universal Solvent of Time
Water deserves special attention in our exploration of biological time. Not all water is created equal. Gerald Pollack’s research on “fourth phase” or “exclusion zone” water reveals that water in biological systems forms highly ordered structures that can store and transmit information²⁶.
Spring water that has percolated through mineral-rich geological formations for thousands of years carries:
Mineral matrices that support specific microbial communities
Electromagnetic signatures from its underground journey
Structural patterns that influence how it interacts with living systems
Microbial ecosystems adapted to that specific water source
Traditional peoples didn’t just prefer certain springs for their taste. They recognized that different waters carried different healing properties—what we now understand as distinct microbial communities and mineral profiles that support different aspects of health.
Modern water treatment destroys these properties:
Chlorination kills beneficial microbes while selecting for resistant pathogens
High-pressure pumping destroys water’s structural organization
Straight pipes eliminate the vortexing motion that naturally structures water
Fluoridation may interfere with microbial communication systems
The result is “dead” water that cannot properly support the microbial ecosystems we need to thrive.
The Path of Restoration: Practical Protocols
Understanding these principles transforms how we approach healing. We’re not trying to add health to a broken system—we’re removing obstacles to our natural state of biological coherence. Here’s an expanded protocol for rebuilding your connections to deep biological time:
Phase 1: Cessation and Recognition (Weeks 1-4)
Stop the Assault
Eliminate antimicrobial soaps, replacing with simple castile soap
Switch from chlorinated tap water to spring water or filtered water
Discontinue unnecessary medications that disrupt microbiome (under medical guidance)
Remove processed foods that feed pathogenic organisms
Create Space for Healing
Begin each meal with gratitude for the biological intelligence in your food
Spend 10 minutes daily in nature, barefoot if possible
Practice the prayer hands meditation to create bioelectric coherence
Start a journal documenting your relationship with your microbiome
Phase 2: Gentle Introduction (Weeks 5-8)
Begin with Liquid Probiotics
Start with 1 teaspoon of sauerkraut juice or kefir water daily
Gradually increase to 1/4 cup over two weeks
Add 1 teaspoon raw honey to warm (not hot) water each morning
Introduce one new fermented food weekly
Support with Prebiotics
Jerusalem artichokes, dandelion greens, garlic, onions
Green bananas and cooled potatoes for resistant starch
Diverse vegetables to feed diverse microbes
Traditional stocks and broths for gut healing
Phase 3: Colonization and Cultivation (Weeks 9-16)
Expand Fermented Foods
Add solid fermented vegetables, starting with 1 tablespoon per meal
Introduce milk kefir or yogurt if tolerated
Try water kefir for a probiotic beverage option
Experiment with fermented condiments (mustard, hot sauce, chutney)
Royal Jelly Protocol
Start with 1/8 teaspoon royal jelly under the tongue
Hold for 30 seconds before swallowing for sublingual absorption
Gradually increase to 1/4 teaspoon daily
Best taken on empty stomach for maximum effect
Phase 4: Deep Integration (Weeks 17-24)
Advanced Fermentation
Start your own sourdough culture or kefir grains
Learn to ferment seasonal vegetables
Share and exchange cultures with others
Create a “fermentation pharmacy” with multiple active cultures
Environmental Microbiome
Garden without gloves to exchange microbes with soil
Adopt a pet if possible for microbial diversity
Swim in natural bodies of water (if you are able to, visit an ancient ceynote in Mexico)
Create a home environment that supports beneficial microbes
Phase 5: Maintenance and Evolution (Ongoing)
Living in Biological Time
Maintain daily fermented food consumption
Continue bioelectric coherence practices (learn more)
Seasonal eating to align with natural microbial cycles
Regular fasting to allow microbial ecosystem recalibration
Share the Wisdom
Teach others about the holobiont nature of humanity
Share fermentation cultures and knowledge
Create community around traditional food preparation
Document and pass on successful protocols
Signs of Successful Restoration
As you rebuild your microbial partnerships, watch for these indicators:
Physical Signs
Improved digestion and regular elimination
Clearer skin and brighter eyes
Increased energy and stamina
Reduced cravings for sugar and processed foods
Better sleep and morning vitality
Mental/Emotional Signs
Enhanced mood stability
Improved focus and mental clarity
Greater emotional resilience
Increased creativity and intuition
Sense of groundedness and connection
Spiritual Signs
Feeling more connected to nature
Increased synchronicities
Enhanced intuition about food choices
Sense of participating in something larger than yourself
Direct experience of the sacred in everyday life
Common Challenges and Solutions
Die-off Reactions As pathogenic/opportunistically overgrown organisms die and release toxins, you may experience temporary symptoms. Support detoxification with:
Plenty of pure water (create your own biological water super-hydration solution here)
Gentle movement and sweating
Rest and stress reduction
Social Resistance Family and friends may not understand your new relationship with microbes.
Lead by example rather than preaching
Share delicious fermented foods
Focus on how you feel rather than defending choices
Find community with others on similar paths
Time and Complexity Fermentation and traditional food preparation take time.
Start small with one ferment at a time
Batch preparation on weekends
See it as meditation rather than chore
Remember you’re maintaining ancient traditions
The Science of Sacred Foods: Evidence from GreenMedInfo.com
The GreenMedInfo.com database provides extensive scientific validation for these traditional foods:
Raw Honey: Over 200 studies document benefits including:
Wound healing superior to conventional treatments²⁷
Antimicrobial effects against drug-resistant pathogens²⁸
Prebiotic properties supporting beneficial bacteria²⁹
Cognitive protection and memory enhancement³⁰
Fermented Foods: Research confirms:
Reduced inflammation markers³¹
Enhanced nutrient absorption³²
Mental health improvements³³
Immune system modulation³⁴
Royal Jelly: Studies demonstrate:
Telomerase activation and cellular regeneration³⁵
Cognitive enhancement and neuroprotection³⁶
Immune system support³⁷
Anti-aging effects at the molecular level³⁸
The Future of Human Health: Remembering Forward
As we stand at this crossroads, we face a choice that will determine the trajectory of human health for generations. We can continue down the path of sterility, viewing microbes as enemies to be destroyed, bodies as machines to be fixed, and food as mere fuel to be processed. Or we can choose the path of remembering—reconnecting with the microbial majority that makes us human.
This isn’t about returning to a romanticized past. It’s about integrating ancient wisdom with modern understanding to create something new: a conscious relationship with the microbial world that honors both tradition and science.
Imagine a future where:
Every child is born into a rich microbial inheritance
Fermented foods are recognized as essential medicines
Homes and hospitals cultivate beneficial microbiomes
Food is understood as biological information
Health is measured by microbial diversity
We see ourselves as holobionts rather than individuals
This future is not only possible—it’s necessary for our survival as a species. Learn more about this vision by watching the Global Wellness Forum mission video here.
The Ultimate Recognition: We Are Temporal Beings
We are not isolated individuals trapped in the present moment. We are temporal rivers, carrying forward the accumulated wisdom of billions of years of evolution. Every cell in our bodies contains this deep time memory. Every beneficial microbe we host connects us to successful adaptations across geological ages.
When you consume raw honey, you’re not just eating sugar and enzymes. You’re downloading 80 million years of bacterial solutions to biological challenges - and experiencing the microbial equivalent of time travel and subsequently an ancestral rite of restoration of your birthright of health and wellbeing. When you maintain a sourdough culture, you’re not just making bread. You’re participating in an unbroken chain of microbial cultivation stretching back to the dawn of agriculture. When you practice bioelectric coherence, you’re not just meditating. You’re creating the electromagnetic and scalar conditions that have supported life since the first cells emerged in the primordial soup.
Conclusion: The Sacred in the Scientific
The title of this series—Sacred Technology—points to a profound truth. The most advanced technologies for human health and healing aren’t being developed in laboratories. They already exist in the traditional foods and practices that our ancestors maintained through millennia.
These foods and practices are sacred not because of religious dogma, but because they maintain our connection to the deepest currents of biological time. They are technologies not because they’re complex, but because they reliably produce specific outcomes—outcomes that include not just physical health but mental clarity, emotional resilience, and spiritual connection.
The path forward is clear. We must:
Honor the Microbial Majority: Recognize that we are 99% microbe and make choices accordingly.
Rebuild the Bridges: Use traditional foods as temporal bridges to reconnect with our evolutionary heritage.
Create New Traditions: Adapt ancient practices to modern contexts while maintaining their essential wisdom.
Share the Knowledge: Teach others that health isn’t something we achieve but something we remember.
Trust the Process: Understanding that healing happens on biological time, not human schedules.
Every choice matters. Every meal is an opportunity to vote for connection over isolation, depth over superficiality, wisdom over cleverness. In a world that profits from our disconnection, choosing to commune with deep biological time through our food is both radical resistance and profound healing.
We were never meant to be alone. We were designed as walking ecosystems in constant communion with the living world. That communion is still available, encoded in every drop of raw honey, every bubble of fermentation, every glass of living water.
The ancient microbes are still broadcasting their wisdom. The scalar fields still carry their songs. The temporal bridges still span the ages. We need only tune back in, one conscious bite at a time.
This is the true sacred technology: using nature’s time-traveling pharmacy to remember who we’ve always been. Eden isn’t a place we’ve lost—it’s a state of biological coherence we can recover. And it begins with something as simple as a spoonful of honey, carrying the whispers of ancient allies ready to help us remember our way home.
References
