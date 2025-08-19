[Important Note: The following essay represents an unusually abstract and highly theoretical inquiry, distinct from the more accessible pieces typically published here. It forms part of an ongoing collaboration with scientists and philosophers and is offered in its unadapted academic language for those wishing to explore these ideas at their most rigorous depth.]

Abstract: Information and causation represent two complementary modes of interaction in nature, yet modern science lacks a unified framework encompassing both. Codality, introduced by Ji and Davis, denotes information- or code-mediated correlations between objects via a third entity, contrasted with direct energy/force causality[1]. This paper extends the codality framework by positing a fundamental aether as an informational medium that underlies and integrates codality and causality. We review literature across physics, biology, and consciousness studies – from Maxwell’s quaternion electrodynamics and Tesla’s scalar waves to Sheldrake’s morphogenetic fields and DNA communication experiments – to synthesize a new model of “aetheric codality.” In this model, the aether serves as a ubiquitous scalar field that carries informational codes (patterns, blueprints) nonlocally, mediating correlations among physical and biological systems. We propose that codality emerges as structured information within the aether, explaining phenomena ranging from quantum entanglement and nonlocal healing to developmental pattern formation and consciousness beyond the brain. Theoretical integration is followed by implications for quantum biology (e.g. DNA’s scalar signaling, morphogenetic regulation) and consciousness (e.g. brain-aether interfacing, near-death experiences). Finally, we outline experimental validation pathways – including detecting nonlocal entanglement in living systems, scalar coherence in DNA, interferometric EEG correlations, and novel scalar technologies (e.g. RASHA) targeting intronic reprogramming – to test this paradigm. By uniting energy-based causality with code-based codality through an informational aether, we aim to expand the scientific understanding of life and mind as processes in an integrated physical-information continuum.

Introduction

Modern science distinguishes two fundamental ways that elements of the universe influence each other: through energy-mediated causal interactions and through information-mediated correlations. The classical physical worldview (from Newton to Einstein) has been dominated by causality, wherein forces or energy exchanges cause changes in a contiguous chain of events (e.g. one billiard ball striking another)[1]. By contrast, living systems and communication processes often exhibit codality – correlations not easily explained by direct forces, but by shared information or code. Ji and Davis define codality as a code-dependent correlation between objects mediated by a third entity (an informational medium or code)[1]. For example, the genetic similarity between two organisms (such as chimpanzees and humans) is a codal correlation: it arises not from one directly causing the other, but from shared informational templates (DNA code) inherited from a common ancestor[2]. Codality is thus more conspicuous in biology (and possibly consciousness), whereas causality is more pronounced in physics[3].

Despite clear examples of codality – from DNA regulatory codes to synchronized neural patterns – mainstream science lacks a unifying conceptual framework that treats information on equal footing with energy. Ji and Davis have argued that acknowledging codality may resolve certain paradoxes in physics. In particular, they suggest that the famed Bohr–Einstein debate over quantum mechanics (wave-particle duality and nonlocal entanglement) can be reframed: Bohr emphasized dynamic, measurement-dependent aspects of quanta, while Einstein insisted on static, pre-existing elements of reality; each missed the full picture[4]. The codality framework bridges this divide by positing that quantum correlations (entanglement) involve an informational connection (a “code”) linking entangled entities – what they term “spiritual resonance,” isomorphic to quantum entanglement[5]. Such resonance hints at an underlying informational medium enabling instantaneous correlations, beyond classical cause-effect chains.

This paper advances the codality concept by explicitly integrating the long-revoked notion of aether as that informational medium. Historically, the luminiferous aether was proposed as an all-pervasive substratum carrying light waves and forces through space[6]. While the Michelson–Morley experiment (1887) failed to detect aether drift and led to its abandonment in orthodox physics[7], the concept has persisted in various forms – from the quantum vacuum of field theory[8] to “zero-point” fields and modern ether-like models[9]. Here we revive the aether concept not as a material ether wind, but as a universal informational field (or scalar field) that can support codal interactions (information transfer) even without energy exchange in the normal sense.

Crucially, if such an informational aether exists, it could be the “third entity” mediating codality in both physics and biology. Aether would function as a global information reservoir or morphogenetic field in which patterns and correlations are stored and transmitted. Codality would then describe how systems “read” and “write” information in the aether to coordinate with each other, analogous to how computers exchange data over an unseen medium. In this way, causality and codality could be seen as two complementary interactions – energy exchange vs. information exchange – within one unified substrate.

The goals of this interdisciplinary inquiry are therefore: (1) to review evidence and theory for scalar fields and aether as physical constructs, alongside morphogenetic fields and genetic information transfer as biological constructs; (2) to propose a theoretical integration wherein codality is the informational structure of the aether, providing a continuous connection between quantum nonlocality, life’s organization, and consciousness; and (3) to discuss implications for quantum biology and consciousness studies, suggesting how phenomena like nonlocal biological communication, near-death experiences, and mind-matter interaction might be better understood via an aetheric codality. Finally, we delineate validation pathways – experimental approaches (from entanglement tests to biofield measurements and emerging scalar technologies) – that could empirically substantiate or falsify this framework.

By bridging historical physics (Maxwell’s and Tesla’s era of aether and scalar waves) with cutting-edge biophysics (DNA wave communication, biofield science) and consciousness research (the hard problem, NDEs), we aim to lay the groundwork for a more holistic science. This new science recognizes information as a fundamental ontological element, with aether as its medium, codality as its modus operandi, and causality as the energetic mechanism that coexists and interacts with it (Figure 1).

Figure 1. Conceptual triadic schema linking causality (energy/force-based interactions), codality (information/code-based correlations), and aether as the underlying informational medium that interconnects and supports both.

Literature Review

Codality and Information Fields in Physics and Biology

Ji and Davis introduced “codality” to denote information-mediated correlation as distinct from force-mediated causation[1]. Both types of correlation operate in nature, but codality becomes especially salient in contexts where a shared code or pattern links entities without a direct energy exchange. Biology is rich with such examples: the bilateral symmetry in animal body plans, the synchronized firing of distant neural assemblies, or even the parallel evolution of traits in separated species (which some theorists like Rupert Sheldrake attribute to morphic resonance). In these cases, a guiding information pattern seems to coordinate outcomes across space or time.

In their recent work, Ji and Davis argue that codality may be “written into” space-time itself[1]. They speculate that space-time can encode information such that two objects can correlate by accessing that common code[2]. An analogy is how two distant computers synchronize data via a cloud server: the cloud (third-party medium) holds the information that both retrieve, so they can show correlated states without direct contact. Similarly, codality implies an information channel or field that mediates correlations. Traditional physics lacked such a channel; nonlocal correlations (e.g. quantum entanglement) were deemed “spooky action at a distance” by Einstein. But rather than action (force) at a distance, entanglement might be better viewed as correlation at a distance – which naturally invites an informational interpretation. Ji & Davis’s proposal aligns with other quantum interpretations suggesting that information, not just physical signals, underlies quantum connections.