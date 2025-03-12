When Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. published an op-ed in Fox News about the recent measles outbreak, he presented a perspective which can be considered a radical, yet evidence-based departure from previous government sanctioned views on disease prevention—one that challenged the rigid, vaccine-centric public health narrative.

Yet, instead of engaging with his arguments, the mainstream media immediately launched a coordinated smear campaign, falsely attributing statements to him—only to "debunk" them in an absurd exercise of manufactured disinformation.

1. RFK Jr. Never Claimed Vitamin A Prevents Measles

Here’s what he actually wrote:

“Malnourished children are at the highest risk from measles, and ensuring proper nutrition—including sufficient levels of vitamin A—has been shown to reduce measles complications and deaths.” (RFK Jr., Fox News Op-Ed)

This statement is 100% backed by science. The World Health Organization (WHO), the CDC, and multiple peer-reviewed studies confirm that vitamin A supplementation reduces measles severity and mortality—especially in undernourished children [See references at the bottom of this article]

However, The Boston Globe, CNN, and other outlets deliberately distorted his message, falsely implying that he claimed vitamin A prevents measles, only to “debunk” the claim he never made.

This is a classic media disinformation tactic: misrepresent, distort, and then attack a fabricated version of what was said.

2. RFK Jr.’s Revolutionary Stance on Disease Causation: It’s Not Just About Germs

In one of the most radical departures from conventional public health dogma, RFK Jr. pointed out that disease prevention goes far beyond vaccines and pharmaceutical interventions. He highlighted the role of nutrition, sanitation, and overall environmental factors in historical declines in infectious disease.

"Tens of thousands died with, or of, measles annually in 19th Century America. By 1960 -- before the vaccine’s introduction -- improvements in sanitation and nutrition had eliminated 98% of measles deaths." (RFK Jr., Fox News Op-Ed)

This is a critical point the media refuses to acknowledge. The decline in measles mortality preceded the vaccine by decades, driven by better nutrition, sanitation, and overall public health measures.

Scientific Evidence Supporting RFK Jr.’s Claim

McKeown (1976) – The Role of Medicine: Dream, Mirage or Nemesis? Found that improved living standards (nutrition, clean water, hygiene) were responsible for most infectious disease declines before vaccines were introduced.

Guyer et al. (2000) – Pediatrics Journal Analyzed U.S. child mortality trends (1900–1998) and confirmed that infectious disease deaths plummeted before vaccines became widespread , largely due to nutrition and public health measures.

Palmer et al. (2019) – International Journal of Environmental Research & Public Health Showed that poverty and malnutrition are the strongest predictors of severe measles outcomes , not lack of vaccination alone.



A New Public Health Paradigm: Beyond the Germ Theory

The single-minded focus on vaccines as the only disease prevention tool is scientifically and historically flawed. RFK Jr. is offering a more holistic approach—one that acknowledges the role of environmental and nutritional factors in immunity, a stance supported by historical and modern epidemiological data.

For an extensive review of this literature, consult the classic book on the topic: Dissolving Illusions: Disease, Vaccines, and the Forgotten History.

3. RFK Jr. Was 100% Correct About Vitamin A and Measles

The media tried to dismiss his nutrition-based approach, but the science is unassailable.

Here’s what the World Health Organization (WHO) officially states:

"Vitamin A supplementation is recommended for all children diagnosed with measles, as it can significantly reduce measles-related morbidity and mortality, particularly in malnourished populations." (WHO Guidelines on Measles, 2023)【WHO Reference】

Cochrane Collaboration Evidence

The Cochrane Database of Systematic Reviews (2022) confirmed that vitamin A reduces measles complications, hospitalizations, and death rates, especially in vitamin A-deficient populations【Cochrane Reference.

Additional Scientific Evidence Supporting RFK Jr.’s Claim

Sommer et al. (1986) – The Lancet A randomized controlled trial found that vitamin A supplementation reduced childhood mortality by 34%, mainly by decreasing the severity of infections like measles【Sommer et al., 1986】. Barclay, Foster & Sommer (1987) – British Medical Journal (BMJ) A clinical trial found that vitamin A supplementation halved the risk of death in children hospitalized with measles, underscoring its critical role in reducing measles-related mortality【Barclay et al., 1987】. Imdad et al. (2022) – Cochrane Database of Systematic Reviews This systematic review of multiple studies confirmed that vitamin A supplementation significantly reduces measles-related complications, including pneumonia and severe hospitalizations【Imdad et al., 2022】. West et al. (1999) – BMJ A double-blind, cluster-randomized trial demonstrated that vitamin A reduced infant mortality and lowered severe complications from infections like measles【West et al., 1999】. Frieden et al. (1992) – American Journal of Diseases of Children Found that children with lower vitamin A levels had prolonged fever, higher hospitalization rates, and increased risk of severe measles outcomes, reinforcing vitamin A’s role in immune system resilience【Frieden et al., 1992】. Semba (1999) – Proceedings of the Nutrition Society Reviewed multiple clinical trials and concluded that vitamin A supplementation lowers morbidity and mortality from measles, diarrhea, pneumonia, HIV, and malaria【Semba, 1999】. Kawasaki et al. (1999) – Kansenshogaku Zasshi (Japanese Journal of Infectious Diseases) Demonstrated that vitamin A supplementation enhanced immune responses and reduced complications from measles and RSV infections【Kawasaki et al., 1999】. Palmer et al. (2019) – International Journal of Environmental Research & Public Health Showed that poverty and malnutrition are the strongest predictors of severe measles outcomes, supporting RFK Jr.’s stance that disease is not just a virus-driven phenomenon, but also deeply influenced by nutrition and immunity【Palmer et al., 2019】

4. The Media Ignores the MMR Vaccine’s Own Failures and Contagious Nature

The most underreported fact about measles is that the MMR vaccine itself can cause measles-like symptoms and may even shed, contributing to outbreaks.

A confirmed case of vaccine-strain measles in a patient after receiving the MMR vaccine was documented in a 2023 study. (Confirmed: MMR Strain Measles is Real)

A major measles outbreak in Texas has raised serious concerns that it was triggered by the MMR vaccine itself . (Did the MMR Vaccine Fuel the Texas Outbreak?)

Long-documented failures of the measles vaccine, including waning immunity and primary vaccine failure, have been repressed by health authorities. (Measles Vaccine Failures Documented)

This challenges the official narrative that measles outbreaks are solely due to a “lack of vaccination” rather than a failure of the vaccine itself.

5. RFK Jr.’s Groundbreaking Affirmation of Medical Freedom: A Shift in Public Health Policy

One of the most significant—and completely ignored—parts of RFK Jr.’s Fox News op-ed was his unprecedented affirmation of personal choice in vaccination. Unlike previous HHS leadership, which has pushed blanket mandates, RFK Jr. publicly acknowledged parental rights and medical freedom.

Here’s what he actually wrote:

"Parents play a pivotal role in safeguarding their children’s health. All parents should consult with their healthcare providers to understand their options to get the MMR vaccine. The decision to vaccinate is a personal one." (RFK Jr., Fox News Op-Ed)

This statement completely disrupts the typical "vaccinate or else" messaging pushed by the CDC, HHS, and mainstream medical establishment.

Why This is a Radical Shift in Public Health Messaging:

✅ Acknowledges parental rights—a stance previously avoided by government health agencies.

✅ Respects informed choice, rather than forcing mandates through coercion.

✅ Recognizes that vaccine decisions are personal, which directly opposes the pharma-backed "one-size-fits-all" vaccine policy.

✅ Validates concerns about vaccine risks and failures without demonizing those who question them.

A Break From the “Government Knows Best” Narrative

For decades, HHS and the CDC have framed vaccination as a social duty rather than a personal choice. RFK Jr.’s approach respects individual autonomy while balancing the conversation about public health measures.

This is exactly why the media is trying to distort his position—because he is reshaping public health policy in a way that puts power back in the hands of individuals instead of pharmaceutical lobbyists and government bureaucrats.

6. Conclusion: The Media Lied—RFK Jr. is Right

🔹 Measles is not a “vaccine deficiency” but is linked to a deficiency of nutrients like vitamin A.

🔹 RFK Jr.’s approach—root cause resolution through nutrition—makes far more sense than a blind reliance on vaccines.

🔹 MMR vaccines themselves can cause measles-like symptoms and may even shed, spreading the virus.

🔹 RFK Jr. is the first HHS leader to affirm medical freedom—giving parents the right to choose.

🔹 The mainstream media falsely attributes claims to RFK Jr. just to "debunk" them in bad faith.

Final Thought:

The real disinformation agents are not those discussing evidence-based nutrition—they are the mainstream media outlets actively distorting facts to push an agenda that ignores holistic health solutions.

It’s time to hold the media accountable for manufacturing disinformation—not just about RFK Jr., but about everything they don’t want the public to know.

Please share this article to counter the wave of propaganda being disseminated in the mainstream media.