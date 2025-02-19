As measles outbreaks continue to surface, the mainstream media is now using them as a political weapon, attempting to blame our new HHS secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. for so-called "anti-vaccine rhetoric." The Wall Street Journal recently ran an opinion piece titled “RFK Jr. as Health Secretary? Look at the Texas Measles Outbreak”, insinuating that his advocacy for vaccine safety is responsible for rising measles cases. This narrative is not only baseless but ignores decades of documented measles vaccine failures—failures that have occurred in highly vaccinated populations all over the world.

Read the CNN article here: https://www.cnn.com/2025/02/18/health/texas-measles-outbreak/index.html

The real issue is not a failure to vaccinate but a failing vaccine. As this article will demonstrate, measles outbreaks have repeatedly occurred in communities with 95%+ vaccine coverage, proving that the vaccine itself does not provide durable immunity. The ongoing effort to scapegoat RFK Jr. is simply a distraction from the deeper scientific and historical evidence that challenges the mainstream vaccine narrative.

A Long History of Measles Vaccine Failures

For over 25 years, outbreaks have been reported in populations with vaccination rates exceeding 95%, undermining the mainstream assumption that vaccines are the singular solution to measles control. Here is a documented historical record of such vaccine failures:

1985, Texas, USA : A study published in the New England Journal of Medicine in 1987 analyzed a measles outbreak in Corpus Christi, Texas, where 99% of students were vaccinated and more than 95% were immune. The researchers concluded: "Outbreaks of measles can occur in secondary schools, even when more than 99 percent of the students have been vaccinated and more than 95 percent are immune." [1]

1985, Montana, USA : An article in the American Journal of Epidemiology examined an outbreak of 137 measles cases in Montana, despite a 98.7% vaccination rate . The researchers stated: "This outbreak suggests that measles transmission may persist in some settings despite appropriate implementation of the current measles elimination strategy." [2]

1988, Colorado, USA : A measles outbreak at a Colorado college infected 84 students , even though over 98% had documented immunity due to strict vaccination policies. Researchers concluded that "measles outbreaks can occur among highly vaccinated college populations." [3]

1989, Quebec, Canada : Initially blamed on low vaccine coverage, a study published in the Canadian Journal of Public Health concluded: "Incomplete vaccination coverage is not a valid explanation for the Quebec City measles outbreak." [4]

1991-1992, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil : A study published in the Revista da Sociedade Brasileira de Medicina Tropical found that 76.4% of measles cases in this outbreak had been vaccinated before their first birthday. [5]

1992, Cape Town, South Africa: A study in the South African Medical Journal documented an outbreak where 91% of children were vaccinated, and vaccine efficacy was only 79%. The researchers concluded that primary and secondary vaccine failure contributed to the outbreak. [6]

These are just a handful of examples from an extensive body of literature documenting measles outbreaks occurring in highly vaccinated populations—clear evidence that vaccine-induced immunity is neither lifelong nor consistently effective.

Ignoring History Won't Make Vaccine Failures Disappear

Public health officials continue to ignore these well-documented failures while insisting that stricter vaccine mandates are the only way to prevent measles. However, history shows that vaccination does not equal immunization. The widespread belief that vaccines alone can eliminate measles is more faith-based than evidence-based, as seen in the knee-jerk blame placed on the unvaccinated whenever outbreaks occur.

Ironically, those who highlight peer-reviewed evidence of vaccine failures are dismissed as "anti-vaccine," even though they are merely pro-truth and pro-vaccine awareness. The global health agenda, led by organizations such as UNICEF and the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, continues to push mass vaccination campaigns while ignoring the real issues: poor sanitation, malnutrition, and compromised immune health.

The media’s attempt to pin measles outbreaks on RFK Jr. is not based in science but in political opportunism. RFK Jr. has consistently advocated for vaccine safety and medical choice—principles that are far from “anti-vaccine.” If anything, his warnings about vaccine-induced injuries and failures are validated by the very outbreaks being reported today.

Measles: A Disease With Real Risks—And Real Benefits

Measles is a real disease, and while it can have serious complications, it is largely determined by an individual's immune status. Before widespread vaccination campaigns, measles was a common childhood illness that conferred lifelong immunity. Now, due to waning vaccine-induced immunity, adults—who are at higher risk for complications—are increasingly affected by outbreaks.

However, what mainstream medicine rarely acknowledges is that measles is not just a disease to be feared—it also has long-documented health benefits. Emerging research shows that natural measles infection plays a critical role in immune system development and may help protect against chronic diseases, certain cancers, and autoimmune disorders.

Additionally, while the measles vaccine is heavily promoted as safe, a growing body of evidence reveals dozens of serious adverse events associated with the MMR vaccine. According to adverse event data compiled on GreenMedInfo, these include:

Encephalitis (brain inflammation)

Seizures and febrile convulsions

Autoimmune disorders such as Guillain-Barré Syndrome

Chronic arthritis and joint pain

Thrombocytopenia (low platelet count leading to bleeding disorders)

Anaphylactic shock and severe allergic reactions

Increased risk of type 1 diabetes

These well-documented risks raise critical questions about the one-size-fits-all vaccination policy being enforced through mandates. The notion that every child must be vaccinated without consideration for individual risk factors ignores the reality that vaccines—like any medical intervention—carry risks that must be weighed against their benefits.

Instead of blindly pursuing a strategy of endless boosters and mandates, public health should take an honest, science-based approach that considers both the risks and benefits of natural measles infection.

Learn about the Underreported Down Side of Vaccination

If history teaches us anything, it is that the measles vaccine alone is not the solution. To explore the scientific literature on the unintended, adverse effects of vaccinations, visit our Vaccine Research Database:

🔎 Health Guide: Vaccine Research

Join the discussion on X: https://x.com/sayerjigmi/status/1892007787065942462

References

[1] New England Journal of Medicine, 1987. PMID: 3821823

[2] American Journal of Epidemiology, 1987. PMID: 3618578

[3] American Journal of Public Health, 1991. PMID: 1994745

[4] Canadian Journal of Public Health, 1991. PMID: 1884314

[5] Revista da Sociedade Brasileira de Medicina Tropical, 1995. PMID: 8668833

[6] South African Medical Journal, 1994. PMID: 7740350

[7] GreenMedInfo, MMR Vaccine Adverse Events Database, 2025.