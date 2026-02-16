Sayer Ji's Substack

John Stone
Mandelson protege, British Health Secretary Wes Streeting, is still pushing the agenda despite an official government review (Cass) ordering it to stop

https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-15535049/Parents-transgender-children-launch-legal-action-against-Wes-Streeting-health-officials-bid-stop-puberty-blockers-trial.html

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=O_EJwycbOEQ

Likewise the British Education Secretary Bridget Phillipson is promoting transsexualism for young children in schools

https://www.thesun.co.uk/news/38221296/labour-trans-guidance-schools-activists-kids-kemi-badenoch/

Of course, the lifetime health costs of supporting this (industry benefit) are x millions USD/£s per head, but it also fits depopulation agenda. Sick stuff.

