Washington, D.C. — December 18, 2025

In a moment that marks a historic rupture with more than a decade of ideologically driven medical policy, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) today formally declared that so-called “gender-affirming care” for minors constitutes chemical and surgical mutilation—and will no longer be permitted, funded, or protected by the federal government.

The announcement, delivered by Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., represents the full execution of President Donald J. Trump’s January 28, 2025 Executive Order, “Protecting Children from Chemical and Surgical Mutilation,” the foundational MAHA directive issued during the administration’s first week in office.

What had long been marketed as compassionate, evidence-based care was today officially reclassified by the federal government as unsafe, ineffective, and outside professionally recognized standards of medicine.

“This is not medicine. It is malpractice.”

— Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

From Ideology to Enforcement

Standing alongside CMS Administrator Dr. Mehmet Oz, FDA Commissioner Dr. Marty Makary, NIH Director Dr. Jay Bhattacharya, and U.S. Public Health Service leadership, Secretary Kennedy announced a package of enforcement actions that effectively ends pediatric medical transition in federally connected healthcare systems.

Dr. Oz, speaking with unusual moral clarity for a federal health official, framed the issue not as politics—but as a betrayal of medicine itself.

“Doctors assume a solemn obligation to protect children.

What we have witnessed instead are needless and irreversible sex-rejecting procedures that violate the Hippocratic Oath and endanger the very lives physicians are sworn to safeguard.”

Oz directly accused major medical associations—including the American Medical Association and the American Academy of Pediatrics—of promoting false claims that these interventions benefit children, stating they had “betrayed an estimated 300,000 American youth” conditioned to believe sex can be changed.

“So-called gender-affirming care has inflicted lasting physical and psychological damage on vulnerable young people.

This is not medicine. It is malpractice.” Share

The Question Behind the Policy: How Did This Happen?

Oz’s indictment of the medical establishment raises a question today’s announcement does not fully answer: How did experimental procedures with thin evidence bases become institutionalized so rapidly—and who drove that process?

Investigative journalist Jennifer Bilek has spent the past decade documenting what she describes as the political economy behind the transgender medical movement. Her reporting traces the role of pharmaceutical, medical device, and fertility-technology interests; the influence of venture capital, private equity, and billionaire philanthropy; and the coordination between NGOs, academic institutions, law firms, and media that normalized experimental practices under the language of “human rights.”

Bilek’s work suggests that “gender-affirming care” functions not merely as a medical category but as an on-ramp to broader techno-medical markets—and that children, particularly adolescent girls, became the primary growth demographic. Her investigation focuses not on individual patients but on systems of power, money flows, and institutional capture.

Many of the questions she raised years ago are now, implicitly, questions the federal government is asking: Who benefits? Who pays the price? And why were safeguards abandoned?

For those seeking deeper context on the architecture behind this moment, her investigative interview offers essential background.

The MAHA Origin: Trump’s Executive Order

Both Kennedy and Oz repeatedly emphasized that today’s actions originate directly from President Trump’s Executive Order, which explicitly defined puberty blockers, cross-sex hormones, and sex-reassignment surgeries for minors as chemical and surgical mutilation.

That order required HHS to:

End reliance on WPATH guidance

Publish a gold-standard evidence review

Defund and regulate institutions performing these procedures

Protect whistleblowers

Restore medical ethics and informed consent

Today’s announcement is the regulatory and enforcement phase of that mandate.

“This all came out of the President’s executive order protecting children from chemical and surgical mutilation,”

Oz stated. “Simple title. Descriptive. Accurate.”

What HHS Did Today

HHS announced six decisive actions, grounded in a peer-reviewed, several-hundred-page scientific review produced by the Office of the Assistant Secretary for Health:

Formal Medical Declaration

Secretary Kennedy signed a declaration stating that sex-rejecting procedures for minors are neither safe nor effective and fail recognized standards of care. Medicare & Medicaid Enforcement

CMS will bar nearly all U.S. hospitals from performing these procedures as a condition of participation. Federal Funding Prohibition

Medicaid and CHIP funds will no longer be used to finance puberty blockers, cross-sex hormones, or surgeries for minors. FDA Enforcement Actions

Warning letters issued to manufacturers illegally marketing breast binders to children, with seizures and injunctions possible. Reversal of “Disability” Classification

HHS will undo Biden-era rules that classified gender dysphoria as a disability—rules Kennedy said served commercial interests, not vulnerable children. Public Health Warning

The U.S. Public Health Service formally stated that evidence does not support safety or benefit claims for these interventions in children.

Dr. Oz: “When You Mix Politics and Medicine, You Get Politics”

Oz delivered one of the most striking indictments of politicized medicine ever voiced from within HHS:

“You know what you get when you mix politics and medicine?

Politics. There is no medicine left.”

He described a system where children were placed on “fast-track care” pathways leading rapidly to irreversible interventions, while dissenting physicians were pressured into silence.

He outlined the concrete harms:

Puberty blockers : reduced bone density, altered brain development, lifelong sexual dysfunction

Cross-sex hormones: infertility, cardiovascular damage, permanent physiological changes

“Few children have achieved the inner peace promised by these charlatans,” Oz said.

“Many are left with the most tragic consequences imaginable.”

“This Is Predatory”: Dr. Marty Makary Breaks the Medical Silence

FDA Commissioner Dr. Marty Makary delivered some of the most direct and unfiltered remarks of the day—remarks that underscored why federal intervention had become unavoidable.

“Let’s be honest—and I’m going to say what you’re not supposed to say,” Makary began.

“Pushing transgender ideology on children is predatory. It’s wrong. And it needs to stop.”

Makary drew a sharp distinction between legitimate medical care and what he described as an ideologically driven belief system imposed on children—often without parental knowledge or consent.

“We are not talking about children with differences of sexual development—intersex conditions, chromosomal abnormalities, or rare endocrine disorders,” he said.

“We are talking about an ideology supported by flawed science, telling children as young as four that they must choose from an array of genders.”

He warned that what was once understood as a normal, sometimes confusing period of childhood development is now being medicalized into a pipeline of irreversible interventions.

“Puberty can be stressful. Growing up has always been awkward at times,” Makary said.

“But to put children on a path of chest binders, drugs, castration, mastectomies—this is a path that many children now deeply regret.”

Makary also condemned policies that deliberately sideline parents, calling them ethically indefensible.

“A child can’t get an ibuprofen at school without parental consent,” he noted.

“Yet some states argue that children should be allowed to make irreversible medical decisions without their parents even knowing.”

Citing the United Kingdom’s Cass Review, which found no evidence supporting puberty blockers for children, Makary emphasized that international evidence has already dismantled the scientific claims used to justify these practices.

Finally, he addressed the climate of fear that silenced dissent within medicine and academia.

“Many who have challenged this dogma have been railroaded—dismissed, fired, labeled,” Makary said.

“This is a form of modern-day McCarthyism.”

He pointed to cases like Dr. Lisa Littman, whose research on social contagion in adolescent gender dysphoria led to professional persecution rather than scientific debate.

“We, as doctors, have a duty to speak up,” Makary concluded.

“That’s why we’re here—against this cruel practice.”

A Line Has Been Drawn

Secretary Kennedy closed his presentation with a statement that now defines the MAHA era of federal health policy:

“There is divine worth in every person, and it shines most brightly in our children.

That worth commands us to protect them.”

With today’s action, “gender-affirming care” has been officially stripped of its euphemism and reclassified by the U.S. government for what it is: irreversible harm imposed on children under the banner of ideology.

This is not the end of the debate.

But it is the end of institutional silence.

And it is the moment the federal government said: enough.