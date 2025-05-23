In a time when speaking the truth can cost your freedom—or your reputation—what began as public health discourse has now morphed into a high-tech, globalized censorship regime. A growing body of evidence reveals how the U.S. and U.K. governments colluded with Big Tech and intelligence agencies to target American citizens—myself included—as “Domestic Violent Extremists” (DVEs), not for acts of violence, but for sharing dissenting views on COVID-19 mandates and medical autonomy. This is not hyperbole; it is documented history unfolding in real time.

1. The UK-U.S. Meeting that Sparked a Global Playbook

In August 2021, the Biden-Harris administration hosted a closed-door interagency meeting with the United Kingdom’s Counter Disinformation Unit (CDU). The intent? To replicate the UK’s aggressive censorship model across U.S. government agencies—including the CIA, FBI, DHS, and HHS—with the goal of suppressing what was euphemistically labeled “misinformation” [1].

The CDU presented its framework: create specialized units for censorship coordination, push legislation to force tech compliance, and form global partnerships to standardize speech regulation. These were not hypothetical strategies—they were blueprints for a censorship-industrial complex that rapidly took shape under the guise of pandemic response [2].

2. Domestic Dissent Reclassified as “Terrorism”

Just months later, in December 2021, an intelligence bulletin co-authored by the FBI, DHS, and National Counterterrorism Center suggested that narratives opposing COVID-19 vaccines and mask mandates could be signs of potential domestic terrorism. By lowering the bar from actions to opinions, federal agencies gained a mandate to surveil, deplatform, and investigate U.S. citizens based on speech alone [3].

This policy was not just chilling—it was dangerous. It criminalized questioning. It painted parents, doctors, scientists, and natural health advocates as threats to national security. It labeled a dozen Americans as part of the so-called "Disinformation Dozen" and helped justify our systemic censorship and erasure from the digital commons [4].

3. Civil Liberties on Life Support

Under the banner of "safety," a precedent was established: disagree with the government's health policies and you may be flagged as a radical. Former FBI agent Steve Friend warned that this approach would be used to pressure platforms like Facebook and Twitter (now X) to silence dissenters, effectively privatizing censorship with plausible deniability [5].

This government-tech fusion of power has triggered what some are calling a “Second Red Scare”—only this time, the ideological enemy is not communism, but unapproved speech concerning fundamental human rights, such as the right to choose what happens to your constitutionally protected body.

4. A Sudden Reversal—or a Tactical Retreat?

In early 2025, Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard publicly announced the end of the Biden-era domestic terrorism strategy, calling it an "abuse of power" that conflated political opposition with national security threats. Domestic terrorism was subsequently removed from the list of top intelligence priorities [6].

Yet, this reversal did not undo the damage already inflicted: countless Americans had been surveilled, deplatformed, and vilified for engaging in constitutionally protected expression. Lives were ruined. Trust was shattered.

5. Legal Accountability Begins

The tide, however, is turning. Lawsuits have now been filed against those who orchestrated this coordinated takedown of free speech. Among the named is the UK-based Center for Countering Digital Hate (CCDH) and its CEO, Imran Ahmed. Their actions—colluding with governments to silence critics—are now under legal scrutiny [7].

As I shared in my recent exposé, “They Came for Me... and for Free Speech,” this battle is deeply personal. The truth is not just under attack—it is rising through those of us who refuse to stay silent. We are reclaiming our voices, our platforms, and our sacred right to speak without fear [8].

Conclusion

We are living through a defining moment in history. The pandemic may have ended, but the authoritarian impulse it unleashed remains. From covert interagency meetings to de facto blacklists, the war on dissent has shown its face. But so too has the resilience of those who stand for truth, health freedom, and the inalienable rights endowed to us all.

Let this be a record. Let it be a warning. And let it be a call to rise.

References

