“They didn’t just come for my work. They came for my name, my voice, and my family. But truth outlives propaganda—and justice is coming.”

Today, I’ve joined five courageous co-plaintiffs—Erin Elizabeth, Rizza Islam, Dr. Christiane Northrup, Ben Tapper, and Dr. Sherri Tenpenny—to file a federal lawsuit against the powerful entities that tried to erase us.

We are suing U.S. government officials, Big Tech platforms, and Imran Ahmed’s UK-based Center for Countering Digital Hate (CCDH) for their coordinated campaign of censorship, defamation, deplatforming, and digital persecution.

This is not just about what happened to me. It’s about what’s happening to free speech in America—and how easily that freedom can be lost when unelected bureaucrats and foreign agents are allowed to define who is allowed to speak.

The Smear Campaign That Tried to Destroy My Life

In 2021, Imran Ahmed, CEO of CCDH, publicly stated that I “profit from causing death.” This reckless and defamatory statement, among hundreds of others that were made as part of their ‘disinformation dozen’ black media campaign, wasn’t a slip—it was a calculated attack meant to dehumanize and discredit me, and intimidate millions of other Americans to stay silent in face of what were deadly propaganda efforts to coerce and force the mRNA jabs and similarly harmful COVID lockdown policies.

That one line, and a far larger character blackening campaign accusing me of “killing people with misinformation,” was picked up and amplified by media outlets, tech platforms, and government-aligned operatives, the world over. The consequences were immediate and devastating:

Twitter , Instagram , LinkedIn, and Facebook accounts deleted—thirteen years of work wiped out overnight.

YouTube banned , erasing hundreds of hours of educational content.

PayPal and Venmo shut down , disabling our ability to fund our work or operate our business.

GreenMedInfo, once a thriving educational platform, was digitally strangled.

And this was only the tip of the iceberg of damage they (and their many colluders) did to me.

But what many don’t know is that this didn’t stop with me.

They Attacked My Loved Ones, Too

Behind the scenes, I was also subjected to one of the most vile tactics imaginable: they targeted my loved ones.

In a baseless, deeply unethical move, shadow actors attempted to link people close to me with fabricated criminal implications—a guilt-by-association strategy clearly intended to further isolate and destroy me.

This was not just censorship. This was lawfare: coordinated, reputation-wrecking tactics meant to emotionally, economically, and spiritually exhaust their targets. They wanted me disgraced, unhirable, and voiceless.

🔗 I documented this in full detail here: Four Years of Lawfare and Black Ops

I Finally Spoke Out: Erased – The Interview

For the first time, I shared my story fully—its personal, professional, and emotional cost—on the podcast Erased.

▶️ Watch the full interview here

“Speaking out came at a price: my platforms, my livelihood, and parts of my life I cherished. But I won’t live in fear—and neither should you.”

This Lawsuit Is for Every American

We’re not suing just for ourselves.

We’re suing because this should never happen in a constitutional republic:

The U.S. government secretly pressuring tech companies to silence dissent

A foreign NGO (CCDH) dictating which Americans get to speak online, and executing the digital equivalent of colonial era seditious libel laws.

Private platforms acting as de facto arms of state suppression, and even international influence campaigns laundering suppression of our civil and constitutionally protected rights

Families and colleagues being dragged into reputational warfare by association

📄 View or download the full federal complaint here (PDF

(NOTE: While certain officials from both the Biden-Harris and Trump administrations are named in this legal action to fulfill procedural requirements, the core censorship actions detailed in the complaint were principally carried out and escalated during the Biden-Harris administration—in close coordination with the UK’s Counter Disinformation Unit (CDU) and affiliated entities such as the Center for Countering Digital Hate (CCDH). The naming of officials from the previous administration reflects the formal legal framework, not an equivalency of action or responsibility)

⚖️ What We’re Demanding

A ruling that affirms our First and Fifth Amendment rights

Accountability for defamation , tortious interference , and economic damages

An injunction to prevent further censorship-by-proxy

Transparency through discovery —so the American people can see how deep this coordination went

Disclosure to reveal the depths of collusion and allegedly illegal activities conducted by CCDH, Imran Ahmed, and those with which they colluded

📣 Here’s What You Can Do

Share this post —public awareness is our first defense.

Watch and share the interview : Erased – Sayer Ji Interview

Read the full background : Four Years of Lawfare and Black Ops

Support the legal effort —financially, vocally, morally. Make a donation here .

And most of all, don’t be silent. That’s what they want most.

⚖️ Justice Will Be Done

They thought if they made an example out of me, others would fall silent.

They thought if they blackened my name and severed my platforms, I would disappear.

They were wrong.

The wall they built to contain us is cracking.

Justice is coming.

And the truth is breaking through.

— Sayer Ji