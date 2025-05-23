Pictured above are my daughters—my life’s greatest joy and the purest embodiment of love I’ve ever known.

This photo was taken before the storm—before the attacks began. In that moment, our world and family was still whole.

They have since watched their father suffer under the weight of immense attacks and injustices. And yet, through it all, they have continued to love me with the fierce, unwavering grace that only earth angels possess.

I have fought to shield them with everything I have—channeling strength, levity, and whatever transcendence my soul could summon. But now, the time has come to speak—not only for myself, but for them.

No one should be forced to endure what they’ve put us through—and what they continue to put us through.

This is a call to truth. A stand for love. A promise to protect what is sacred.

In this critical moment, I write not only as an advocate for health freedom, bodily sovereignty, and truth—but also as a human being under siege. What I now face is not a mere disagreement or debate in the public square, but a coordinated and escalating campaign of lawfare, economic sabotage, deplatforming, and covert disruption.

This is a spiritual war cloaked in legalese and bureaucratic shadow.

This is a personal message. And it is a call for solidarity.

What I'm Facing

Over the past few years, and especially in recent months, I have been targeted through:

Lawfare : Strategic misuse of civil and international legal frameworks to entangle me and my loved ones in endless litigation, draining time, energy, and resources.

Economic Sabotage : Efforts to intimidate would-be supporters, disrupt business relationships, and block financial access have been relentless.

Deplatforming : From social media censorship to the erasure of years of work and content, my digital voice has been systematically muted - including the recent shuttering of www.unite.live, a censorship free alternative to the Big Tech stack who mistreated countless millions - the sizable cost of which I bore alone, and could no longer sustain.

Covert Black Operations: These include misinformation campaigns, infiltration attempts, and other actions that, while hard to prove in court, leave no doubt of their malicious origin.

All of this has not only harmed me, but has directly impacted my loved ones, my children, my partner, and the greater mission I have dedicated my life to.

For example, GreenMedInfo.com is a free platform, providing access to over 100,000 studies in support of natural medicine and informed medical choice, and sends 150-170 million free emails, across 200 countries, annually. The cost of doing this is $145,000 a year. This is only a fraction of the cost of operating the free resources that have served billions of inquiries with answers that they needed to make healthy and empowered choices. But sustaining this for decades, and especially while under increasing attack, is a weight I can no longer shoulder alone.

And all this was already a burden, before a secretive, international group of NGOs, governmental organizations, and media assets, with limitless resources decided they wanted to wipe me off the map.

Why This Matters

This is not only about me.

What is being tested here is the very principle of whether those who challenge centralized power and narrative orthodoxy—especially in health, freedom, and environmental truth—can be silenced by attrition, or whether we will rise together in community and consciousness.

The Purpose of This Fund

I am now establishing a Legal Defense and Sovereignty Protection Fund. Contributions will support:

Active and future legal battles ( see our latest lawsuit here )

Investigative support to uncover black ops and organized smear campaigns

Protection of my digital and financial infrastructure

Development of legal precedents to defend others facing similar attacks

Keep the free services and work I do for the world alive, and well.

This fund is not only about defense; it is also about precedent. It is time to push back. It is time to expose and dismantle these covert mechanisms.

Why I Am Asking Now

In my 25 years of non-stop advocacy, I have only rarely asked for support, and always for keeping my free platforms alive and functioning—not for personal reasons. I am realizing that this is not only not feasible—given how devastating the economic impacts have been—but it is not fair to prevent the many people who support me from directly contributing. I am ready to receive the support that is there, with humility, dignity, and deep gratitude.

How You Can Help

Become a Paying Subscriber : Support my ongoing work by subscribing on Substack.

Upgrade to Founding Member : This higher-tier membership offers deeper engagement and more direct support.

Donate : Any amount is appreciated and will go directly toward legal and operational support. You can contribute diredctly via GreenMedInfo.com .

Share : Spread this message widely. Awareness is defense, especially given they removed 2 million of our follows across the social media landscape in 2021-2023 alone.

Pray/Activate/Send Light: Energetic support is as vital as financial. We are weaving a field of remembrance and resilience.

Final Words

I believe in the power of truth to prevail. But I also understand the terrain we are walking: a landscape of legal complexity, psychological warfare, and spiritual initiation. If you feel called to walk this path with me—whether in silence, action, or prayer—I thank you.

We do this not only for ourselves but for the children, for the ancestors, and for the future Earth that is calling us home.

With endless dedication and love,

Sayer Ji