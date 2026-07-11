Sayer Ji's Substack

Sayer Ji's Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Laura Mueller's avatar
Laura Mueller
7h

An ongoing example of the dangers of misuse of biosurveillance that provides a simple analogy is Flock cameras, which police and sheriff departments are using to follow people, not just license plates as the company desperate to control the misuse narrative naively asserts.

Those who abuse their positions with officious use of the Flock system to follow romantic prospects, partners and ex-partners' dates are driven by lower emotions, such as anger and jealousy that highjack their pre-frontal executive functions: dozens of times a day and hundreds of times over a few months. And those are only the ones who have been caught.

More details at: https://substack.com/home/post/p-206579051

Reply
Share
2 replies
Jennifer Murphy's avatar
Jennifer Murphy
2h

I subscribe to both Robert Malone and Sayer Ji and see from both the desire to leave this world better than they found it. Or at least, help us to appreciate the natural world….. and both are brave enough to follow their truth no matter the circumstances.

Reply
Share
17 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Sayer Ji · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture