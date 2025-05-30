Disclaimer: This publication is submitted for informational and public interest purposes only. It reflects my personal experiences, lawful assertions, and constitutionally protected viewpoints as a U.S. citizen, protected under the First Amendment and relevant international speech frameworks (including Article 19 of the UDHR and ICCPR). It does not constitute legal advice, nor should it be interpreted as imputing misconduct to any named or unnamed individual, law firm, institution, or authority. All statements of fact are based on publicly available records and firsthand knowledge. Commentary is offered in good faith, with full respect for the rule of law and due process. Legal counsel referenced herein are noted solely for transparency regarding lawful support. All rights reserved.

The Line That Was Crossed

On May 5, 2025, I published a Substack essay titled “Four Years of Lawfare and Black Ops: The Silence Ends Here. It was a personal account—truthful, lawful, and protected by the U.S. Constitution—detailing the censorship and targeting I’ve endured for speaking freely.

That article has now been cited in a live criminal case in the United Kingdom.

Let that settle in: my own words—written on American soil, protected by American law—have been entered into a foreign legal proceeding, reframed as if they imply criminal intent or wrongdoing.

I was never informed. Never consulted. Never given a chance to respond.

But I am responding now.

The Catalyst: A Substack Post as “Evidence”

What triggered this? A deliberate repurposing of protected speech.

The May 5 Substack piece, rooted in truth and public record, was cited in a UK prosecutorial letter. My image, words, and constitutionally protected commentary were recontextualized to suggest criminal association—despite the fact that I am not, and have never been, a party to the case.

This is not a misunderstanding. This is narrative weaponization.

If this precedent is allowed to stand, it sets a terrifying standard: that lawful speech, even when truthful, can be criminalized by insinuation alone.

Why I Took Action

On May 30, I formally submitted a letter to the UK Crown Prosecution Service (CPS), asserting my rights and objecting to the misuse of my speech in this context.

This action was necessary.

The day prior, a direct communication was issued to U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio, formally alerting him and his office to the cross-border misuse of my constitutionally protected speech. Courtesy copies were also shared with the U.S. Embassy in London, the United Nations Special Rapporteur on Freedom of Expression, and members of my legal advisory team.

I took this stand to affirm a principle: that American speech must remain sovereign—not selectively criminalized by foreign actors or private legal interests.

The Broader Issue: Protected Speech on Trial

If this precedent stands, speech—lawful, constitutionally protected, and internationally affirmed—can be criminalized by insinuation alone. And this is EXACTLY what I have been warning the public about as a journalist and whistleblower in my previous writings—work for which I have been targeted, defamed, debanked, deplatformed, and subject to tactics that fall within classical definitions of lawfare.

This isn’t just overreach:

It is a violation of due process.

It is a distortion of legal boundaries.

And it puts every journalist, advocate, and dissident at risk.

This is why I had no choice but to act.

Pattern Recognition: The Speech Suppression Playbook

This isn’t happening in isolation.

In 2021, I was listed in the Center for Countering Digital Hate (CCDH)’s now widely discredited “Disinformation Dozen” report — a document that sought to label dissenting medical voices as dangerous, bypassing due process. Reports and firsthand accounts at the time raised concerns about CCDH’s potential involvement in coordinated reputation attacks, as well as threats of legal action that may have been connected to affiliated entities.

Around the same time, individuals ideologically adjacent to these initiatives—such as Brian Rothschild of a Utah-based organization—publicly discussed launching mass tort lawsuits not for legal merit, but to “make it expensive” for those they oppose. This was described as classic lawfare: punishment through process, not justice.

Those tactics failed in the U.S. system. But now, strikingly similar ones appear to be reemerging in the UK under a new jurisdictional flag.

A U.S. Response Has Begun

On May 28, 2025, Secretary of State Marco Rubio issued a landmark policy:

“It is unacceptable for foreign officials to issue or threaten arrest warrants on U.S. citizens or U.S. residents for social media posts on American platforms while physically present on U.S. soil.”

Backed by Section 212(a)(3)(C) of the U.S. Immigration and Nationality Act, this policy activates visa restrictions for foreign nationals who engage in censorship of U.S. citizens.

This complements Executive Order 14149 (April 2025), which forbids any U.S. agency from collaborating—directly or indirectly—with foreign efforts to suppress lawful American speech.

What My Letter Says

My formal communication to the UK Crown Prosecution Service (CPS)—co-signed by legal counsel Scott Tips, Esq. and Tom Renz, Esq., and submitted with a copy sent directly to both Secretary of State Marco Rubio and his office—affirms the following fundamental legal protections:

My speech is lawfully protected under:

The First Amendment of the U.S. Constitution

Article 19 of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights

Article 19 of the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights (ICCPR) — ratified by both the U.S. and UK

Executive Order 14149 (April 2025), which prohibits U.S. agency collusion with foreign or third-party actors in the censorship of lawful American speech

Ashcroft v. Free Speech Coalition – establishing that lawful expression cannot be criminalized by speculative inference

R.A.V. v. City of St. Paul – prohibiting government punishment of speech based on content or viewpoint

The unauthorized use of my personal data — including home address and published commentary — violates data protection laws, specifically:

The UK Data Protection Act 2018

The General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR)

Any attempt to infer criminality or complicity based solely on public speech, reputation, or personal relationships is a misuse of legal framing and an affront to democratic due process.

The weaponization of foreign-origin materials — particularly from the discredited UK-based Center for Countering Digital Hate (CCDH) — without evidentiary merit or procedural necessity, constitutes potential abuse of process and reputational harm.

Who Received This Letter and Why

The letter was submitted to:

The UK Crown Prosecution Service (CPS)

With courtesy copies sent to:

The United Kingdom Attorney General’s Office , for public interest oversight and prosecutorial integrity

The U.S. Department of State , specifically the Office of Secretary Marco Rubio, in alignment with recent U.S. policy protecting American speech from foreign retaliation

The U.S. Embassy in London , Legal and Political Affairs Divisions, for consular awareness and support

The United Nations Special Rapporteur on the Promotion and Protection of the Right to Freedom of Opinion and Expression (Irene Khan) , to notify international human rights authorities of the potential misuse of protected speech

Scott C. Tips, JD, Esquire , President of the National Health Federation and international legal advisor in matters of speech and medical freedom

Tom Renz, Esquire, Lead Attorney for the Global Wellness Forum and legal counsel on transnational censorship and retaliation

My legal team is actively reviewing the materials associated with this matter and will follow up with a formal legal response as necessary.

A Deliberate Tone of Restraint

I have not publicly named the law firm referenced in this matter, though I respectfully reserve the right to do so if warranted. I offer this space for reflection in the spirit of due process and professional courtesy, allowing the parties involved the opportunity to conduct an internal review and, if necessary, correct any procedural or narrative overreach.

⚖️ Contextualizing My Experience: When Speech Meets an Unstable Legal Terrain

As I reflect on recent developments surrounding the use of my constitutionally protected speech in a foreign legal proceeding, I believe it’s vital to situate what I’m facing within a wider and increasingly recognized pattern—one that has drawn scrutiny across political, legal, and journalistic circles in the United Kingdom.

In the UK, private prosecutions—where entities other than the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) can initiate criminal proceedings—have come under intensifying scrutiny in recent years. A series of high-profile miscarriages of justice, particularly the Post Office Horizon scandal, exposed how the absence of statutory oversight can lead to serious, sometimes systemic harm. In that case, over 900 individuals were wrongfully convicted, prompting urgent legislative action and government admissions of failure. The Guardian and The Week UK have both reported extensively on the long-standing prosecutorial powers exercised by the Post Office and the lack of safeguards that allowed this to persist unchecked .

In response, the UK Ministry of Justice launched a formal consultation in 2025, titled “Oversight and Regulation of Private Prosecutors”, to consider reforms such as:

A mandatory code of practice for all non-CPS prosecutors,

Independent inspection regimes ,

New rules around data transparency and pre-prosecution review, and

Greater accountability when using mechanisms like the Single Justice Procedure .

This movement toward reform reflects a growing institutional awareness that prosecutorial powers—particularly those exercised outside the Crown structure—require clearer standards to prevent overreach, misapplication, or unintended consequences.

In parallel, public discourse has also taken notice of politically sensitive cases involving figures such as Tommy Robinson, Russell Brand, and the Tate brothers, all of which have sparked debate about the role of media pressure, institutional bias, and legal process integrity in high-visibility investigations. I do not comment here on the facts or merits of any of those individual cases. Rather, I simply note the shared public concern that justice systems should remain free from politicization and that due process must be respected in both perception and practice.

I raise these examples not as direct comparisons to my own situation, but to illustrate that a broader societal conversation is now underway—one that transcends ideology and focuses instead on ensuring that legal instruments are used responsibly, proportionately, and in accordance with principles of fairness and international law.

My response—lawful, measured, and rooted in well-established rights under both U.S. and international frameworks—is part of that larger call for integrity in legal process, relevant to citizens of all nations. I’m not here to pass judgment on any legal system or individual case. I’m here to defend my rights—and to add my voice to the growing call for transparency, fairness, and due process wherever they are at risk.

What Happens Now

Through the Global Wellness Forum and in alliance with the National Health Federation, an international legal team is being mobilized to stand against the weaponization of speech. Our aim is not to retaliate, but to restore lawful integrity and transnational respect for sovereign speech rights.

🛡️ Support the Legal Defense

To contribute:

Donate here or Learn More

Or email me for major donor coordination: sayerji@greenmedinfo.com

“When lawful speech is twisted into criminality, the soul of liberty is on trial.”

Final Thoughts

This is about more than one letter. It is about precedent — that American speech, especially when lawful and constitutionally protected, will not be rebranded as criminal across borders.

Thank you to all who have offered support, counsel, and solidarity in this moment. You are helping to protect not just a voice — but a principle.

With resolve,

Sayer Ji

Founder, GreenMedInfo

Chairman, Global Wellness Forum

