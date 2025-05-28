[Image description: A symbolic depiction of diverging global paths—one rooted in the preservation of lawful speech, the other in its regulation through fear.]

Today’s announcement by U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio could not come at a more critical moment. In an official statement titled “Visa Restriction Policy Targeting Foreign Nationals Who Censor Americans”, the U.S. government has taken direct aim at a dangerous global trend:

“It is unacceptable for foreign officials to issue or threaten arrest warrants on U.S. citizens or U.S. residents for social media posts on American platforms while physically present on U.S. soil.”

This policy affirms what I and others have long reported: that a growing international effort to adjudicate and criminalize lawful speech has been underway, often behind closed doors. I explored these dangers in-depth last year here: “BREAKING: International Governments Are Criminalizing Free Speech Through Global Coordination”.

Although these platforms may operate outside the UK, the Online Safety Act asserts extraterritorial jurisdiction, empowering OFCOM to enforce compliance globally. Failure to remove content deemed "illegal" or "harmful" can lead to severe penalties. Alarmingly, the Act also enables international law enforcement cooperation, allowing UK authorities to request the extradition of foreign individuals, including U.S. citizens, for speech that is fully protected under the First Amendment. This sets a dangerous precedent for cross-border suppression of dissent and the erosion of national sovereignty over lawful expression.

The United States has now taken its clearest stance to date in opposing these violations of sovereignty and freedom, reaffirming that the civil liberties of U.S. citizens are not subject to the jurisdiction or interpretation of foreign powers—and attempts to circumvent that will now carry real consequences.

Why This Matters

Across the world, we are witnessing attempts to apply foreign standards of speech control to U.S. citizens—without jurisdiction, due process, or respect for the core rights enshrined in the U.S. Constitution.

In some cases, this includes referencing U.S. citizens in legal proceedings abroad, attempting to use their speech as evidence or context in matters over which they have no legal control. It includes the unauthorized use of private data, and the introduction of content from politically motivated third parties, such as the UK-based Center for Countering Digital Hate (CCDH)—a political advocacy group currently under U.S. congressional investigation for allegedly coordinating unlawful speech suppression efforts against American citizens

While I speak here in general terms, I have witnessed firsthand how lawful public speech can be mischaracterized when taken out of context—especially when third-party narratives are inserted into legal forums. This underscores the urgency of today's U.S. policy shift.

The Broader Stakes

This is not just a legal issue—it is a constitutional and diplomatic one.

In April 2025, Executive Order 14149 was signed into law, expressly forbidding any U.S. agency from coordinating with foreign or third-party entities to censor or suppress protected speech. The Order makes clear:

“No U.S. citizen should have their voice erased through collusion between foreign influence operations and domestic censorship proxies.”

And today, May 28, 2025, Secretary of State Marco Rubio issued a new policy grounded in Section 212(a)(3)(C) of the U.S. Immigration and Nationality Act, enforcing visa restrictions on foreign nationals who attempt to suppress American speech.

This landmark move signals that American sovereignty over speech will be defended not just domestically, but globally.

Full Legal Foundations and Rights Affirmed

The following constitutional, statutory, and international legal protections support this position:

First Amendment to the U.S. Constitution — Guarantees the right to freedom of speech and expression.

Article 19, Universal Declaration of Human Rights — Ensures global rights to expression and opinion without interference.

Article 19, International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights (ICCPR) — Reaffirms freedom of expression and information as a transnational right; ratified by both the U.S. and UK.

Executive Order 14149 (April 2025) — Prohibits indirect censorship through proxies and mandates scrutiny of foreign influence operations.

Section 212(a)(3)(C), U.S. Immigration and Nationality Act — Supports visa restrictions against foreign nationals involved in suppressing protected U.S. expression.

UK Data Protection Act 2018 and GDPR — Prohibits use of private data, including residential addresses, without informed consent or legal basis, especially across international boundaries.

Ashcroft v. Free Speech Coalition (U.S. Supreme Court) — Lawful speech cannot be banned due to speculative or assumed influence.

R.A.V. v. City of St. Paul (U.S. Supreme Court) — Government may not impose sanctions on speech based on content or viewpoint.

These rights are not theoretical. They are binding, enforceable, and global in scope.

The Bigger Picture

This moment is a litmus test:

Will we allow lawful speech to be criminalized across borders?

Will we stand silently as association becomes guilt, and dissent becomes risk?

Or will we defend the sacred right to speak truth—without borders, and without fear?

I choose the latter. And I invite you to stand with me.

Our voices are lawful. Our rights are protected. And together, we defend the boundary where sovereignty and truth meet.

Legal Disclaimer: This statement is shared solely in my personal capacity, and does not speak on behalf of, or in relation to, any other individual or legal matter.

With clarity and resolve,

Sayer Ji

Founder, GreenMedInfo

Chairman, The Global Wellness Forum