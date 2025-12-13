The Most Powerful “Supplement” on Earth — And Why Almost No One Is Getting It Anymore

Imagine a “supplement” so potent it can:

Reduce autoimmune conditions by half

Decrease breast and colorectal cancer risk by 50%

Lift mood and sharpen cognition within minutes

Balance hormones, restore libido, and increase testosterone naturally

Improve sleep and boost melatonin production

Prevent weight gain and optimize metabolic health

Strengthen immunity and dramatically lower all-cause mortality

Now imagine that this “supplement” isn’t a pill at all—

but a wavelength of light your ancestors bathed in daily…

one that modern living has silently stripped from your biology.

That wavelength is UVB.

And as you’ll discover in this groundbreaking presentation, UVB—and the full-spectrum sunlight it’s embedded within—activates over 3,000 biological processes that no supplement can truly replace.

Once you understand what sunlight actually does inside your cells, your mitochondria, your brain, and your hormones…

you will never see daylight the same way again.

A Crisis Hiding in Plain Sight

In this landmark deep dive, Sayer Ji, Dr. Joel Bohemier, and Guti Gutierrez (founder of Mitolux) reveal the truth behind a global crisis almost no one is talking about:

We are living in a state of light malnutrition .

Despite living near windows, under LEDs, and even in sunny climates, nearly everyone is now profoundly deficient in:

UVB (required for vitamin D + thousands of downstream processes)

Infrared light (needed for mitochondrial energy, melatonin, and cellular repair)

Full-spectrum sunlight as nature designed it

The consequences are everywhere:

vitamin D collapse, autoimmune disorders, mood issues, metabolic dysfunction, fertility decline, chronic inflammation, and rapid hormonal deterioration.

In this webinar you’ll discover:

🔹 Why vitamin D supplements cannot replicate the effects of natural UVB

Studies show that many health benefits attributed to vitamin D come not from the molecule itself—but from UVB exposure and the dozens of vitamin D–like compounds your body makes only when UVB hits your skin.

🔹 Why LED lighting, windows, clothing & latitude have created a silent epidemic

Modern indoor living filters out nearly all UVB and infrared, replacing them with a narrow blue-heavy spectrum that stresses mitochondria and accelerates aging.

🔹 How UVA, UVB, red & near-infrared work together to heal

This synergy affects nitric oxide, melatonin, serotonin, dopamine, leptin, collagen production, immune function, gut microbiome composition, and sexual hormone balance.

🔹 The staggering research

NIH-backed studies now show that insufficient sunlight exposure contributes to hundreds of thousands of preventable deaths annually—rivaling the risk profile of smoking.

🔹 The personal journeys

Sayer, Joel, and Guti share their own profound transformations—including improvements in testosterone, sleep, mood, cognitive clarity, metabolic health, and overall vitality—after restoring natural wavelengths their bodies had been missing for years.

RESTORING THE MISSING WAVELENGTH

Introducing the Mitolux UVB + Red/NIR Sun Lamp

For the first time, a compact, elegantly engineered device can safely recreate the exact wavelengths modern life has taken from us:

295 nm UVB for natural vitamin D creation & 3,000+ light-activated biological pathways

Six red & near-infrared wavelengths (590–940 nm) for mitochondrial repair, melatonin production, nitric oxide, skin & joint support

Fireplace Mode to offset harsh blue light in your office or bedroom

Advanced safety features , including skin-type protocols, UVB priming & recovery phases, and a distance sensor to ensure perfect dosing

Portable & beautifully designed for daily use in any home or office

After six months of personal testing, Sayer Ji and Dr. Joel Bohemier described the results as "miraculous" and "unlike anything else we've used."

This technology is not a luxury.

It is a restoration of a biological input we were never meant to live without.

