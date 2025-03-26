View the CNN propaganda piece here.

After Robert F. Kennedy Jr. responded to my post calling out geoengineering and the public’s growing concern over so-called “chemtrails,” CNN rushed to publish a hit piece.

Their goal? To “debunk” what 25 U.S. states are now actively legislating against.

Let that sink in:

Half the country is moving to ban atmospheric spraying.

And yet corporate media still mocks the people.

This is not journalism.

It’s coordinated gaslighting.

It’s psychological warfare.

Here's What Happened:

I published a post on X spotlighting the growing public demand to end atmospheric manipulation, with support surging across party lines and state lines alike. Robert F. Kennedy Jr. directly responded to that post, affirming the urgency of this issue and pledging action. Just hours later, CNN released a piece ridiculing the movement, conveniently ignoring the bipartisan wave of legislation and portraying truth-tellers as conspiracy theorists.

This isn’t coincidence.

This is narrative management.

The Stakes Couldn’t Be Higher

This isn’t just about trails in the sky.

It’s about who controls the atmosphere, the narrative, and the people.

Geoengineering and solar radiation management (SRM) have long been discussed in military, academic, and corporate circles. Now that the public has caught on, legacy media is working overtime to discredit the awakening.

But the truth is breaking through.

⚠️ Informed consent? Violated

⚠️ Public trust? Gone

⚡ The awakening? Irreversible

We are not conspiracy theorists — we are informed citizens demanding transparency. The era of passive trust is over. For over 75 years, weather modification has been openly documented and, in some cases, weaponized. This isn’t speculation; it’s historical fact, and we've compiled the evidence here for your review here.

🚨 MAJOR CALL TO ACTION: FLORIDA’S BILL IS BEING BLOCKED

Calling All Floridians: Urgent Action Needed to Protect Our Skies!

Despite over 20,000 Floridians emailing the Capitol demanding legislative action to end aerial pollution, the will of We The People is being ignored.

The Situation:

📝 SB 56 / HB 477 seeks to ban geoengineering in Florida.

✅ It’s moving in the Senate.

🚫 But it’s stalled in the House — and hasn’t been scheduled for key committee hearings.

Without public pressure, this bill could quietly die.

📞 Here’s What You Can Do Right Now :

Call and email these key Florida House decision-makers and demand they place HB 477 on the agenda:

Natural Resources & Disaster Subcommittee

🚨Chair: Rep. Adam Botana – (850) 717-5080 «« Key Decision-Maker Believe to be Blocking This Bill 🚨

Vice Chair: Rep. William Cloud Robinson Jr. – (850) 717-5071

State Affairs Committee

Chair: Rep. Jim Mooney, Jr. – (850) 717-5120

🕊️ Send emails instantly via this one-click action portal:

👉 StandForHealthFreedom.com/actions/hb477

Why It Matters:

This bill helps protect Florida’s skies from toxic pollutants released through covert atmospheric operations. These chemicals impact our:

🌬️ Air

💧 Water

🌱 Soil

🌾 Crops

🧬 And our children’s health

Let’s make sure the Sunshine State stays pristine, radiant, and truly free.

📝 A National Vision: Executive Support Is Within Reach

To support this state-by-state movement, I recently published a draft Executive Order proposal which with enough support, could be implemented to align with the will of We the People. This EO would provide:

✅ A federal framework that recognizes the sovereignty of states and individuals over their airspace

✅ A national ban on geoengineering and SRM operations conducted without public consent

✅ A formal acknowledgment of citizen-led skywatching and environmental health advocacy groups

This Is the Moment We’ve Been Waiting For

The veil is lifting.

The media lies are collapsing.

And a truly grassroots, transpartisan movement is taking back control — one state, one sky, one truth at a time.

We are rising together:

✊ Farmers

🌿 Healers

🕊️ Mothers

🔬 Scientists

🌎 Protectors of the sacred

From Florida’s stalled bill, to 25 states legislating, to a proposed Executive Order, the fight for clean skies is no longer theoretical — it's political, personal, and planetary.

🕊️ SHARE & SOUND THE ALARM

📨 Forward this post to every Floridian you know.

📣 Tag elected officials.

📍 Post on local message boards and Telegram groups.

🕊️ Pray for truth. Prepare for action.

We are just getting started.

And we will not stop until the skies are sovereign and the people are free.