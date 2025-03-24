In the heart of our advocacy to restore environmental integrity, health, and sovereignty to our communities lies an urgent and powerful movement: Make America’s Sovereign Skies Blue Again. This initiative addresses one of the most concerning yet overlooked threats to our health, food security, and national security—covert geoengineering and weather modification programs.

Unveiling the Crisis: The Reality of Geoengineering

For decades, undisclosed geoengineering programs—often rationalized under the guise of climate mitigation—have been actively spraying toxic aerosols into our skies without public consent or congressional oversight. These harmful substances, including heavy metals and toxic chemicals like aluminum, sulfur dioxide, and black carbon, have been repeatedly linked to devastating health impacts ranging from respiratory illnesses to neurological disorders.

Moreover, these covert operations have directly undermined American agriculture, intensified weather disasters such as hurricanes and droughts, and jeopardized national security by disrupting essential GPS and satellite communications.

The Evidence is Clear and Undeniable

Thanks to courageous whistleblowers like Dr. Justin Mabie, Ph.D., from NOAA, we now possess undeniable evidence of these covert operations. Dr. Mabie, a scientist with secret clearance, revealed that government agencies possess data proving the existence and harmful impacts of these programs but have deliberately suppressed access. His brave disclosures emphasize the urgent need for transparency and accountability.

Victories for Blue Skies: Legislative Progress

Encouraging strides have already been made:

Tennessee: Became the first state to enact legislation explicitly banning unauthorized weather modification.

Florida: Senator Ileana Garcia's SB56 and its companion HB477 have advanced significantly, propelled by grassroots support and over 17,000 Floridians demanding accountability.

These successes represent monumental wins but must expand nationwide to effectively safeguard public health, agriculture, and environmental integrity.

Federal Support: An Essential Step Forward

The recent Executive Order proposal, Make America's Soverign Skies Blue Again, lays out clear and powerful actions to halt unauthorized geoengineering:

Immediate Funding Termination: Cease all unauthorized federal expenditures on aerosol spraying. Comprehensive Audit and Accountability: Audit NOAA, NASA, NSF, DoD, and associated entities, ensuring full accountability. Enhanced Transparency: Mandate Congressional oversight and rigorous public disclosures. Robust Whistleblower Protections: Safeguard and encourage disclosure of credible information about covert programs. Satellite-Based Monitoring: Leverage advanced technologies like SpaceX’s Starlink for real-time tracking of unauthorized aerosol spraying activities.

Why We Must Act Now

We cannot build healthy, organic, regenerative systems—nor ensure public health—when our skies are covertly contaminated. Geoengineering poses an existential threat to our environmental integrity, agricultural stability, and technological sovereignty. The responsibility to reclaim our skies and health falls to each of us.

Call to Action

Your voice matters immensely. Here's how you can help:

Support State and Federal Legislation: Encourage your representatives to support bans on unauthorized geoengineering.

Demand Transparency: Push for full Congressional oversight and transparency of these programs.

Educate and Mobilize: Share information widely and raise awareness in your communities about the realities and threats of covert geoengineering.

Together, we can reclaim the clarity of our skies, restore environmental integrity, and ensure the future health of our planet and communities. Join the movement to Make Our Skies Blue Again—your action today paves the way for clear skies and a healthier tomorrow.

Read about HHS Secretary RFK Jr.’s recent public statement of support for state-led geoengineering bans, indicating Executive Branch momentum shifting in support of We the People here.

Stay informed, engaged, and empowered. Follow and support our continued advocacy at the Global Wellness Forum.

Together, our skies will be clear again.