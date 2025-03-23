A historic convergence is underway.

After more than a decade of being labeled a “misinformer” by global health authorities for my advocacy of natural health, informed choice, and biological sovereignty, I find myself stepping into a role that is as ironic as it is meaningful: I will be serving as a delegate to the Codex Alimentarius Committee on Food Additives (CCFA), March 24–29, 2025, in Seoul, Korea.

I will be representing the grassroots Make Americans Healthy Again (MAHA) movement and aligned grassroots coalitions, alongside longtime friend and ally Scott Tipps, JD, president of the National Health Federation. Together, we will advocate for principles of health freedom, food sovereignty, and regenerative wellness at one of the most powerful policy venues on the planet.

This isn’t just a symbolic moment. It’s a return—a re-entry into the very halls where international food and health policies are written, and where I intend to help rewrite the narrative on behalf of the people.

🏛️ What Is Codex Alimentarius?

The Codex Alimentarius Commission, founded in 1963 by the World Health Organization (WHO) and the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO), was designed to set global food safety and trade standards. On the surface, Codex exists to protect consumer health and ensure fair trade practices.

But beneath that mission lies a reality few understand: Codex has become a central instrument in a globalized, top-down system that prioritizes harmonization over sovereignty, industrial food over ancestral nutrition, and trade compliance over public health.

Over the years, Codex has quietly advanced policies that have:​

Lowered allowable levels of essential nutrients in food supplements, effectively undermining therapeutic dosing of vitamins like B12, C, and D, while labeling them “unsafe” at levels well tolerated (and often necessary) for optimal health.

Supported raising the upper allowable limits for toxic residues , such as glyphosate (a known endocrine disruptor and probable carcinogen) and heavy metals like lead and cadmium in processed foods.

Approved food additives and synthetic chemicals , including artificial sweeteners (like aspartame), colorants, emulsifiers, and preservatives—many of which have documented neurotoxic, metabolic, and microbiome-disrupting effects.

Turned a blind eye to the synergistic and cumulative impact of low-dose, chronic exposure to multiple contaminants, instead treating each additive as safe in isolation—a scientifically outdated and dangerous assumption.

Downplayed concerns about genetically modified organisms (GMOs) and their associated pesticide residues, endorsing their global trade while dismissing ecological and health concerns as “unscientific.”

These policies, often pushed through under the guise of “trade facilitation,” reflect a consistent bias toward industrial convenience and corporate interest, rather than holistic health and nutritional integrity.​

While Codex standards are technically voluntary, they have become de facto binding through their integration into the World Trade Organization’s Sanitary and Phytosanitary (SPS) Agreement. This means that if a nation tries to ban a Codex-approved chemical, additive, or GMO, it can be sued under international trade law unless it can produce WTO-approved "scientific" evidence of harm.

This is not just about food. This is about who controls the future of biology, agriculture, and public health.

🧪 Precaution vs. Profit: A Global Dilemma

At the heart of Codex is a dangerous epistemological flaw: its reliance on the “weight of evidence” model, which allows potentially harmful substances to enter the global marketplace unless harm is conclusively proven—often by "gold-standard" science funded and shaped by the industries that stand to profit.

This model has resulted in a flood of chemicals, technologies, and synthetic inputs into our food and ecosystems, while natural solutions, whole foods, and ancestral knowledge systems are sidelined or dismissed as “unscientific.”

In contrast, I advocate for the precautionary principle, which holds that if there is credible concern of harm—especially to vulnerable populations or ecosystems—the burden of proof lies with the producer, not the public.

As I’ve said many times before:

“Gold-standard science often just means those who own the gold make the science.”

It’s time we called that out—and built something more trustworthy in its place.

🌱 MAHA Meets Codex

Make Americans Healthy Again (MAHA) is not a slogan. It’s a grassroots policy framework and healing philosophy that calls for:

The regeneration of health through whole foods and natural medicine

The return of control to local communities

The protection of bodily autonomy and informed choice

The restoration of our connection to nature and ancestral wisdom

But MAHA cannot succeed if the global food system is dictated by unelected bureaucrats in Geneva, Rome, or Washington. That’s why we are expanding the vision.

You can’t Make America Healthy Again if the world’s food is controlled by global technocrats.

This is the birth of MAWHA: Make the World Healthy Again—the internationalization of the health sovereignty movement. And it is now one of the core missions of the Global Wellness Forum, which I co-founded to serve this purpose on a global scale.

🇺🇸 RFK Jr., MAHA, and the New American Health Vision

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has emerged as one of the most courageous and consistent critics of captured institutions like the WHO, WTO, and other unelected global bodies. He has called for a restoration of governance that serves people—not corporations, not technocrats, and not profit-driven agendas.

I share that conviction deeply, as do the communities and grassroots organizations I’ve had the honor of building alongside. For example, the organization I co-founded—Stand for Health Freedom—mobilized over 450,000 citizen actions urging U.S. lawmakers to Exit the WHO, pushing back against international overreach with unprecedented force.

More recently, Stand for Health Freedom helped catalyze a historic groundswell of support for RFK Jr.’s confirmation as Secretary of Health and Human Services. In just a few weeks, we generated over 150,000 emails to Senators, and at peak, over 600 phone calls per minute were flooding congressional offices—so many that several phone lines were shut down entirely.

These aren’t just numbers. They represent a citizen awakening—a rising demand for authentic, accountable, and health-literate leadership.

My role at Codex is not a retreat from the global stage—it’s a strategic re-engagement.

I’m bringing with me the spirit of MAHA, the insight of ancestral medicine, and the voice of millions who have been ignored or silenced, into a forum where global rules are written—rules that determine what we eat, what we grow, and ultimately, how we live.

🎯 My Delegate Mission at Codex

At Codex Seoul, I’ll be standing alongside legendary health freedom advocate Scott Tips and the National Health Federation (NHF)—the only non-state NGO at Codex wholly dedicated to defending the health rights of the world’s citizens. For over two decades, NHF has tirelessly championed the following principles, and I am honored to join them in advancing this critical work:

Recognition of regenerative, traditional, and indigenous food systems as legitimate frameworks for health and nutrition

Defense of natural health products and whole foods from being regulated out of existence by pharmaceutical-style risk models

Transparency in Codex deliberations , including full disclosure of industry influence and conflict of interest

Inclusion of emerging sciences —microbiomics, plant-human communication, epigenetics, and quantum biology

Protection of national and individual sovereignty against WTO-enforced “harmonization” policies that erase local values and freedoms

This is not a mere seat at the table. This is a stand for life, liberty, and the return of truth in science and policy.

🕊️ From Target to Delegate: A Poetic Turn

Let’s name the irony.

For over a decade, I’ve been attacked by powerful institutions and so-called “fact-checkers” for defending:

Natural and regenerative approaches to health

Telling the truth about the unintended, adverse effects and efficacy issues associated with pharmaceutical interventions, including vaccines.

The intelligence of the human body

The right to refuse harmful interventions

The legitimacy of indigenous and ancestral knowledge

The power of food as medicine

I’ve been deplatformed, censored, and smeared as a “super spreader of disinformation.”

And now? I will walk into Codex as a delegate, not a dissenter.

As a voice of the people, not a fringe critic.

This moment is more than personal. It’s a poetic turning point—for me, yes, but also for every practitioner, parent, farmer, and truth-seeker who has been told their wisdom doesn’t count.

Pictured above are members and supporters of our rapidly expanding coalition The Global Wellness Forum who joined forces to help get RFK Jr. confirmed at the Capitol.

The Path Forward

Codex is no longer a sleepy committee—it’s a battleground of paradigms. Will we submit to centralized control, synthetic biology, and profit-driven policies? Or will we co-create a regenerative Codex—one that honors Earth, culture, sovereignty, and life itself?

The MAHA movement is growing. MAWHA is rising. The Global Wellness Forum is here.

And We the People are no longer waiting for permission.

Let this be the start of a new Codex.

One that nourishes.

One that liberates.

One that remembers what it means to be truly well.

