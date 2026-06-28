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John Wright's avatar
John Wright
10h

It's not all precaution. It's also filtering for people that are most likely pro freedom and object to coerced medical procedures.

Why should that be any less honorable than filtering for height, weight, age or whatever else you might use to filter dating?

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LMS's avatar
LMS
9h

While I appreciate everything you say about the labels msm puts on us non-compliers I proudly wear the label of anti-vaxxer & conspiracy theorist. All my conpsiracy theories have proven to be truth. I am happily married to an anti-vaxxer. If this was not my life situation I would ask a prospective date about his vaccination status first thing, absolutely the first question.

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