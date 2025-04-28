It is said that history is written by the victors. Yet in times of profound mass delusion, it is often those who dared to dissent—quietly or loudly—who ultimately shape the true narrative for generations to come.

One of the most telling artifacts of our recent past is the term "anti-vaxxer", which was wielded not as a descriptor, but as a weapon. It served as a modern brand of heresy, a scarlet letter seared onto the foreheads of those who refused to submit to an emergent biopolitical orthodoxy.

In a post I wrote years ago on GreenMedInfo titled "Vaccine Extremism, Hate Speech, and the Well Beaten Path Toward Genocide," I warned of the dangerous and historically recognizable pattern of dehumanizing language. I explained how the weaponization of “anti-vaxxer” was not merely about public health messaging, but about constructing an enemy class — one that could be scapegoated, excluded, and ultimately subjected to discrimination, censorship, and violence.

Today, a strange and tragic irony unfolds before us: those who most zealously wielded this term, having embraced the endless booster subscription model without question, are increasingly no longer among us—or are visibly declining. As such, the very usage of the slur is losing its hosts. The pejorative is fading not because minds were changed, but because mouths were silenced — sometimes by the very policies they endorsed.

The Psychology of Myth over Science

At the heart of this phenomenon lies a profound psychological dissonance: if vaccines worked exactly as advertised, the vaccinated would have no reason to fear the unvaccinated. In a rational world, the idea that someone else's bodily autonomy could somehow threaten your own immunological security would be absurd on its face.

Yet this was never about science, or even empirical observation. It was about mythology — the construction of a secular, biopolitical religion where "the greater good" justified coercion, exclusion, and moral superiority. This greater good was not born of controlled studies, not validated through centuries of naturalistic observation; it was, and remains, a manufactured belief system. A form of civic faith, enforced by shame, fear, and sometimes outright force.

In truth, the vaccinated demanded not biological security, but social conformity. The visible act of vaccination — like wearing a talisman — became a sacrament of belonging, not a shield against disease. The unvaccinated, regardless of health status, threatened this fragile illusion, and thus had to be stigmatized.

Biopolitics and the Sacrifice of Sovereignty

What emerged was a textbook case of biopolitics: the fusion of medical interventions with political authority, in which individual sovereignty was subsumed by the demands of an imagined collective body.

This collectivism, however, was not true community. True community thrives on informed consent, dialogue, diversity of thought, and mutual respect. What we witnessed instead was a form of ideological socialism, where individual differences were not tolerated but eradicated in the name of a falsely universal good.

The mythology demanded unanimity, and the term "anti-vaxxer" served to identify and isolate dissenters — those who refused the symbolic act of allegiance.

But myths built on lies, no matter how aggressively propagated, eventually crumble. Natural law, biological reality, and the human spirit assert themselves in time.

The Closing of a Chapter, and the Opening of Another

Thus, history will likely record that the term “anti-vaxxer” faded not because it was defeated in debate, but because those who depended on it — those who clung to the endless medical interventions it defended — disappeared from the public square, by one tragic means or another.

This is not cause for triumphalism. It is a somber moment for reflection. How easily the most sacred principles — bodily autonomy, freedom of conscience, the right to dissent — were abandoned when fear ruled the day.

And yet, those who stood firm, often at great personal cost, are still here.

Their courage, their memory, and their deep intuitive knowing remain the seeds from which a new era may yet grow.

One where health is reclaimed, sovereignty is honored, and myths are recognized not as science, but as the cautionary tales they have always been.

