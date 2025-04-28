Sayer Ji's Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Crixcyon's avatar
Crixcyon
1d

I have been an anti-vaxxer for over 50 years. Actually more like anti-drugs. I don't give a crap if I fall under the anti-vaxxer title...it is certainly NO disgrace and one of the best steps to take to remain healthy.

2 replies
Jon Olsen's avatar
Jon Olsen
18h

Along with "anti-vaxxer," the other most use term is "conspiracy theorist, used pejoratively. But that CIA term deliberately sabotages and short-circuits any rational discussion of actual evidence, and so is profoundly dishonest. Let us say so every time someone uses it, either deliberately by agents of the deep state or those who have chosen to remain ignorant of the evidence.

1 reply
22 more comments...

