As far as the present ‘measles outbreak’ goes and what to do about it, it all comes down to one crucial question: Is it safer and healthier to receive the MMR vaccine or not? The answer is clear. Even amidst ongoing vaccine injury cover-ups, the data shows that more deaths and injuries have resulted from the measles vaccine than from measles itself. In the past 20 years, only three deaths have been attributed to measles, while the toll from the vaccine is significantly higher. Meanwhile, we are facing an autism epidemic of unprecedented scale—a vaccine injury crisis almost beyond imagination.

Going into Bobby’s confirmation hearings, and throughout the process, it became disturbingly clear that securing the position of HHS Secretary—hinging on Senator Cassidy’s vote—would require him to publicly affirm his support for the current vaccine schedule. This expectation loomed over him, forcing a commitment that may have contradicted both his conscience and his vast knowledge, at least until he could “look under the hood” and push for more rigorous safety evaluations. And so, in that pivotal moment, he made the pledge—one that made me physically cringe as I sat in the confirmation hearing room with him in DC. He vowed to uphold the present schedule as ‘safe and effective’—a phrase that has arguably been responsible for countless tragedies, as the world bore witness during the dark chapter of history marked by the declared Covid-19 pandemic.

For those of us who have fought tirelessly to expose the catastrophic harm of vaccines, this moment is not just disappointing—it is devastating. Bobby’s confirmation has made one thing undeniable: political survival, even for our staunchest allies, requires concessions that seem to run diametrically opposed to the very work that defined their activism. After years of exposing the dangers of the MMR vaccine, standing with families shattered by vaccine injuries, and fighting against pharmaceutical corruption, Bobby has now publicly endorsed the same schedule we know to be riddled with risks, yet does not mention them in his Fox News op-ed when he writes:



”Vaccines not only protect individual children from measles, but also contribute to community immunity, protecting those who are unable to be vaccinated due to medical reasons.”

Yet, despite this painful reality, there are truths we cannot ignore. Bobby has remained unwavering in his stance on personal choice and informed consent. In his op-ed, he reinforced that vaccination is a personal decision—a sacred principle of our movement. He also pointed to nutrition as the best defense against measles, a bold statement in a political climate that refuses to acknowledge natural immunity. These are signs that progress has been made, even if not at the level needed to stop the flood of unnecessary injuries.

But let’s be clear: we don’t just need an HHS Secretary who believes in choice. We need one who acknowledges the hard and inconvenient truth—the MMR vaccine is causing far more harm than is officially recognized by a broken adverse event reporting system (VAERS), which captures perhaps no more than 1% of actual vaccine injuries. We need an HHS that does not operate as a shield for pharmaceutical giants, allowing them to march forward with impunity while an injury epidemic unfolds before our eyes. And we need to end the perverse liability protections that give vaccine manufacturers a free pass while families are left to suffer alone.

And yet, if this moment proves anything, it is this: no government, no MAHA Commission, no HHS Secretary—Bobby included—is going to save us. We must save ourselves. The responsibility to reclaim our health, assert our bodily sovereignty, and dismantle the lie that vaccines are unequivocally safe and effective falls squarely on us. The only way MAHA will succeed is if we Make Ourselves Healthy Again first.

Perhaps this latest twist of fate is teaching us a painful but necessary lesson: politics is a meat grinder, and one of our own—someone to whom many of us have tethered our hopes—is caught in its relentless gears. We feel the pressure, the squeeze, even the pain of it. But maybe that’s not a curse; maybe it’s a call to action. If we don’t pull ourselves free, we risk watching this machine grind not just Bobby, but our movement—and the lives of countless children—into dust once more. The time to act is now…



