Sayer Ji's Substack

Sayer Ji's Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Tesstamona's avatar
Tesstamona
4h

Yes to all of this, and as someone who was diagnosed with Hashimoto's Thyroiditis and has been able to drop their antibodies and regulate -- I want to add something this article did not include under the section of ENVIRONMENTAL TOXINS:

If someone wants to not drunk fluoride in their water (no one should) they should also avoid buildings with toxic molds and mycotoxins, as they are directly linked to thyroid dis-ease, especially Hashimoto's.

Most people are living with it and have no idea. It's normal to have SOME of these species in your home unfortunately (due to modern building practices) but one should not be living in a biohazard, and often it takes years (if at all) for a person to discover it since 90 percent of mold is hidden.

Here's a few studies that link mycotoxins to thyroid diseases:

1. https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC5983839/

2. https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/abs/pii/S037842741201301X

3. https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC8618548/

Dr. Andrew Campbell (his talks can be found for free on YouTube at MyMycoLab) talks about this and many other effects extensively.

Thank you for this article, I'd never heard of the usage of black seed. Although I heavily co-sign her usage of non-pharmaceuticals, non-supplements and yoga + nature.. seems to be the best physicians of all, especially the Sun!

Reply
Share
1 reply
MXTM aka Pirate1er Vj TsunaMiX's avatar
MXTM aka Pirate1er Vj TsunaMiX
4h

I move to Mexico, lived under the sun no more high spread temperature fluctuations my thyroid is now calm I eat better here than u ever could up North I feel much better nowadays no more thyroid pains or discomfort without drugs or further diagnostic test results. I just know.

Reply
Share
7 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Sayer Ji · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture