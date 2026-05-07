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Deb Nance's avatar
Deb Nance
1h

Thank you for your deep dive into this unpleasant but important matter.

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Anne's avatar
Anne
1h

I don't understand how it isn't abundantly clear to everyone. Epstein, was more then likely, in intelligence. I don't know what country. Sadly, the women, no matter the age, were a "carrot," so to speak. They are presently being used today, just as they were used for years, to hide the true story. IMHO. This is about the "intelligence, " world. This is influence pedaling, blackmail, and make no mistake, this is how you handle and control the elite and top Government officials, in many countries.

My opinion.

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