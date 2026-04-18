In December 2012, a sitting British Prime Minister's team personally offered to expedite a UK visa for one of Jeffrey Epstein's young female associates. The offer routed through the senior British diplomat in New York. The email is sitting in the US Department of Justice's Epstein Files — and nobody has reported it. Parliament meets Monday.

If you have ever waited months for a visa, or watched a family member stuck in an immigration queue, or been told by an embassy that the process takes what it takes — this story will interest you.

Because the story is not about immigration policy. It is about what immigration policy looks like on the other end: for the kind of person who, instead of waiting, picks up the phone.

Between 2003 and 2016, Jeffrey Epstein — the American financier who is now universally known as a child sex trafficker, and who died in a federal jail cell in 2019 while awaiting trial — had operational access to two governments’ immigration systems.

On the US side, four of his companies held federal approval to move foreign nationals across the US border; he personally signed the US Department of Justice paperwork in 2005. One of the companies was named Air Ghislaine, Inc. — a Delaware corporation apparently named for Ghislaine Maxwell, his longtime partner, who is currently serving a 20-year federal sentence for helping him traffic minors.

On the UK side, the British Prime Minister’s office expedited visas for his associates.

This article is about the UK side.

As is the case with my previous investigative pieces in this series, every document cited here is in the US Department of Justice’s public release of the Epstein Files — a body of roughly 3.5 million pages made public under the Epstein Files Transparency Act, which President Trump signed into law in November 2025 after Congress passed it near-unanimously. The documents are retrievable at justice.gov/epstein. The identifying numbers — “EFTA” followed by a seven- or eight-digit string — are the Bates numbers the Justice Department uses to catalog the production. They appear throughout this piece and, in full, in the methodology section at the end.

The specific email at the heart of this article has not, to date, been reported by any UK or American news outlet.

What happened on December 5, 2012

It was just before midnight in London on Wednesday, December 5, 2012. A British investor named Ian Osborne was in Las Vegas, in and out of back-to-back meetings at the Goldman Sachs internet conference. When he finally got to his phone, he saw he had missed two calls from Jeffrey Epstein.

The calls were about a visa. Someone — her name is redacted in the public document — needed a UK visa in a hurry. Her application had been routed to the British Embassy in Paris; it had gotten stuck. Epstein had been trying to reach Osborne to fix the problem.

At 23:51:54 UTC — just before midnight in London — Osborne wrote back. The subject line carried only “Re:”. The first sentence apologized for missing the call. The second sentence was this:

“I’ve heard back from No. 10 — the Paris embassy isn’t able to sort this out.” (EFTA00659281)

“No. 10” is 10 Downing Street — the official residence and working office of the British Prime Minister. Think of it as the UK equivalent of the White House. If someone writes that they have “heard back from No. 10,” they mean they have just been in contact with the Prime Minister’s staff.

The Prime Minister in December 2012 was David Cameron, a Conservative, in his third year in office. Ian Osborne was not a member of his government — Osborne was a private British investor, later the founder of the technology investment fund Hedosophia — but he was a longtime adviser and informal ally of Cameron’s. And he had, as the rest of this article will document, routine access to Downing Street.

Osborne’s email to Epstein continued:

“Rather incredibly, the UK Embassy in paris contracts out all its visa applications to an outside agency (hence having to mail the application) and that company does the fingerprinting, vetting etc. Only in emergencies can the embassy issue temporary visas. So I fear it won’t be possible to sort for this weekend.”

So Paris was out. Then came the alternative — the operational offer from the Prime Minister’s team:

“What the PM’s team has offered is when [NAME] is in New York, i.e. next week, to have the Consulate-General take care of it in 3-4 days. I’m in touch with Danny Lopez, the new HM Consul-General and I’m to notify him when she’s ready to submit. I know this doesn’t solve Saturday but should take care of the next 5 years.”

Translated into plain English: the Prime Minister’s staff, having looked at the problem internally, offered to route the application through the British Consul-General in New York — Britain’s senior diplomat for the New York region. Osborne was personally in touch with that diplomat, a man named Danny Lopez, who had been appointed to the New York role in July 2011 and served until 2016. The expected turnaround was three to four days. The expected output was a five-year multiple-entry UK visa.

Epstein’s reply, one minute and thirty-one seconds later, was one word: “thanks.”

The Bates number for the Osborne email is EFTA00659281. For Epstein’s reply, EFTA00949763.

Four facts sit on the face of that email, each of which can be verified by anyone with an internet connection:

The sitting UK Prime Minister’s staff personally consulted on whether and how to expedite a UK visa for an associate of Jeffrey Epstein. When the default route (the Paris embassy) couldn’t deliver, the PM’s team proposed an alternative — routing through Britain’s senior diplomat in New York. The intermediary, Ian Osborne, was in direct personal contact with that diplomat. The expected deliverable was a 5-year UK visa, processed in 3–4 days.

The year was 2012. Epstein had been out of prison for three years. He had served 13 months in a Palm Beach work-release program following a 2008 conviction for soliciting prostitution from a minor. He was a registered sex offender at the time of the December 2012 email.

This is not what the immigration system is supposed to do for anyone

A UK visa processed in three to four days, with five-year multiple-entry validity, is not a routine administrative outcome. It is a favor — one that requires specific institutional intervention to produce.

The Home Office, which governs UK immigration, publishes service standards for visa processing. For a standard visitor visa issued at a British Visa Application Centre, the target turnaround is three weeks, often longer in practice. Five-year multiple-entry visitor visas require demonstrating a documented travel history, financial standing, and a pattern of prior UK visits — they are not issued casually, and they are not the default outcome of a single application. Applications routed through the Consul-General in New York — rather than a visa processing center — are not a generally available option. That channel exists for diplomatic and governmental exceptions.

What the December 2012 email describes is the Prime Minister’s office producing a governmental exception for an associate of a convicted sex offender. For a reader who has ever waited on a normal visa, this is the point where the story becomes concrete.

The US side: four Epstein companies, one named Air Ghislaine

The UK visa email did not come out of nowhere. For nearly a decade before December 2012, Epstein’s corporate network had been moving people across the US border under federal immigration authority — not as the beneficiary of exceptions, but as an authorized carrier of the US government’s own visa-waiver program.

Here is what the DOJ production documents.

January 2003. Two Epstein-controlled aviation entities — Hyperion Air, Inc. and JEGE, Inc., both operating out of 457 Madison Avenue, New York, under the legal representation of Epstein’s longtime lawyer Darren Indyke — received approved Form I-775 agreements from the US Immigration and Naturalization Service (INS). These agreements authorized the companies to transport nonimmigrant visitors to the United States under the Visa Waiver Program — the federal regime that allows citizens of designated countries (like the UK, France, Germany, Japan) to enter the US for up to 90 days without a visa. A carrier signatory on Form I-775 is essentially a commercial operator vouching to the US government for the eligibility of its passengers. Bates EFTA00310737–EFTA00310755.

August 2003. TSA security waiver request forms were filed for the three-aircraft Epstein fleet — a Gulfstream 2 (tail number N909JE), a Boeing 727-100 (N908JE), and a Bell 407 helicopter (N491GM). The passenger section of those filings named two individuals: “EPSTEIN, JEFFREY E, 20-JAN-53, AMERICAN” and “MAXWELL, GHISLAINE.” Bates EFTA00310745, EFTA00310759. This is, on the face of a federal aviation-security filing, Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell listed together as authorized passengers on an aircraft operating under a federal visa-waiver carrier agreement. August 2003 is five years before Epstein’s first criminal conviction; seventeen years before Maxwell’s.

April 6, 2005. Jeffrey Epstein personally signed a third Form I-775 agreement with the INS, in New York, in his own hand. The signatory was L.S.J., LLC — a Virgin Islands entity registered to 6100 Red Hook Quarters, Suite B-3, St. Thomas (a known Epstein-network address). Epstein signed as “Managing Member.” His signature, printed name, and title are visible on the signatory page. Bates EFTA00600341.

May 2011. US Customs and Border Protection — which in 2003 absorbed the INS — wrote formally to Air Ghislaine, Inc., a Delaware company registered at 1209 N Orange Street, Wilmington. CBP was confirming the company’s status as a continuing signatory to the Visa Waiver Program and requiring it to renew its paperwork under a new corporate designation. The renewal forms were executed the following month in New York, by Darren K. Indyke — Epstein’s lawyer — signing as Vice President of a company now named Freedom Air International, Inc. Bates EFTA00310728–EFTA00310732.

May 2016. Epstein’s flight-support operation, Universal Weather & Aviation (the same firm that had handled the 2003 TSA filings and the 2005 L.S.J. signing), worked through the logistics of a day-trip from St. Thomas to Bermuda en route to Paris — aboard a JEGE-registered Gulfstream 4. The operational question: whether a Belorussian-passport-holding passenger needed a Bermuda visa. The answer, from Cedar Aviation in Bermuda: no, provided she held a US Green Card or US visa. Bates EFTA01739694.

The architecture here is not complicated. Between 2003 and 2016, at least four Epstein-controlled companies — Hyperion Air, JEGE, L.S.J., and Air Ghislaine / Freedom Air International — operated as signatory carriers under the US Visa Waiver Program. Epstein signed the paperwork personally in 2005. One of the companies was apparently named for Ghislaine Maxwell.

The December 2012 UK visa email — in which the Prime Minister’s office expedited a five-year UK visa for an associate of Epstein through the British Consul-General in New York — is not an isolated fact. It is the UK-side expression of the same architecture: a convicted sex offender whose network was operationally integrated with the immigration machinery of both countries.

The Osborne channel: this was not a one-off

The December 5, 2012 email is one of roughly 2,846 emails in the DOJ production that are responsive to a search for “Ian Osborne.” Across those messages, Osborne’s access to 10 Downing Street during David Cameron’s government is continuous, routine, and documentary.

July 23, 2011. Osborne forwarded Epstein an email originating from Cameron’s senior staff. The sender was Rohan Silva, then Head of the Prime Minister’s Policy Unit — the small team inside No. 10 that shaped Cameron’s policy agenda. The email was sent from rsilva@no10.x.gsi.gov.uk , an address on the UK Government Secure Intranet scoped to 10 Downing Street itself. Silva’s message, co-signed with Steve Hilton (Cameron’s Director of Strategy, later a Fox News contributor in the US), was informal:

“Hi — a funny one this, but Steve and I are really keen to meet up with Woody Allen.”

Osborne forwarded it to Epstein with a cover note:

“Dear Jeffrey, Just in case your friend Woody Allen is interested... If he is London any time soon, they would love to welcome him to No 10.”

Epstein wrote back: “woudl cameron be there?”

Osborne’s reply:

“Yes, we would arrange it so that Cameron would be there for at least part of his time at No 10.”

Bates EFTA01861186 (Osborne’s forward), EFTA00915742 (the full exchange including the Cameron reply).

The two most senior political advisers in David Cameron’s Downing Street — Silva and Hilton — routed a Woody Allen meeting request through Osborne, who routed it to Epstein. Osborne told Epstein the sitting Prime Minister would personally attend. Neither Silva nor Hilton has, as of the date of this article, been publicly asked about this exchange.

March 18, 2012. Osborne emailed Epstein rescheduling a meeting: “I’ve been called to an 8am here tomorrow with the PM and can’t get back from Paris in time.” A Monday-morning meeting with the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, called on less than 24 hours’ notice, displaced the Osborne-Epstein schedule. Bates EFTA01839699.

April 2, 2012. Osborne to Epstein, at 12:56 UTC (just before 2 PM London time): “Just at Downing St. Will call in 1-2 hours when done here...” Bates EFTA00718913. Osborne was inside 10 Downing Street, mid-day, telling Epstein to wait for his call.

April 17, 2012. Osborne declined a dinner invitation from John Brockman, founder of the intellectual-salon organization Edge Foundation. The dinner was at Brian Eno’s London studio; Epstein was cc’d on the invitation, along with senior editors from Nature, The Economist, The Guardian, and Wired. Osborne’s reason for declining: “Sadly I’ve got to be at meetings in Downing Street thru at least 8pm.” Bates EFTA02554029.

March 18, 2013. Osborne to Epstein, returning from Washington: “just got back here. Was in DC yesterday & today at WH, Treasury.” Bates EFTA01896806. By 2013, Osborne’s access portfolio had extended across the Atlantic to the Obama White House and US Treasury. He was reporting the visits to Epstein as routine correspondence.

What these emails establish is not “a social relationship.” They establish a channel: Ian Osborne had standing operational access to the British Prime Minister and the Prime Minister’s most senior staff, and he was reporting that access to Jeffrey Epstein in real time. In December 2012, when Epstein needed a UK visa expedited, that channel was available — and it was used.

Same destination, different party: Brown, Mandelson, and the Labour side

The December 2012 email documents a Conservative-era Downing Street access channel. But the same phenomenon — Epstein obtaining operational proximity to 10 Downing Street — had been documented under the previous Labour government, through a different intermediary.

From 2007 to 2010, the British Prime Minister was Gordon Brown of the Labour Party. His most powerful cabinet colleague was Peter Mandelson, a political operator who had been twice forced out of earlier governments and who returned in 2008 as Business Secretary and then First Secretary of State — the most senior unelected position in the UK government.

The DOJ production contains approximately 5,973 emails and files responsive to “Mandelson.” The relationship they document is extensive: Mandelson accepted $75,000 in payments from Epstein-connected accounts in 2003–2004; he called Epstein his “best pal” in a handwritten 50th-birthday note; he routed classified UK Treasury intelligence on US financial regulation to Epstein’s personal Gmail within five minutes of receiving it from his own staff; he coached Epstein on how the CEO of JPMorgan should pressure the UK Chancellor of the Exchequer.

One document from the Mandelson corpus is particularly illustrative. On May 10, 2010 — the day Gordon Brown announced he would step down as Labour leader to enable coalition negotiations, during a frenzied 24-hour window when the UK government was being reconstructed — Mandelson described to Epstein, in writing, a specific piece of physical Prime Ministerial movement:

“Including the underground walk from no10 to the Ministry of Defence with GB for secret late night talk with Libs..”

“GB” is Gordon Brown. “Libs” is the Liberal Democrats, the party Brown was trying to coax into coalition. The “underground walk from no10 to the Ministry of Defence” is a reference to the physical passage connecting Downing Street to the adjacent MoD building — a route used for movement of senior officials without public observation of the Downing Street entrance.

A British Cabinet minister was describing, to a convicted sex offender’s personal Gmail, the secret-route movement of the sitting Prime Minister during the most politically sensitive night in a generation of British government formation. Bates EFTA02425523 (preserving the full four-message thread).

The significance of this is not that Mandelson and Osborne were the same person, or that Labour and the Conservatives were doing the same thing. The significance is that 10 Downing Street — as an institution — was accessible to Jeffrey Epstein under both Labour and Conservative governments, through different intermediaries, across roughly a decade. Different political parties. Different personnel. Different registers. Same operational destination.

Peter Mandelson was appointed UK Ambassador to the United States by Prime Minister Keir Starmer in December 2024 and took up the post in February 2025. He was dismissed in September 2025 after the first tranche of DOJ Epstein material surfaced his relationship with Epstein in greater detail than his appointment vetting had acknowledged. On February 23, 2026, he was arrested by the Metropolitan Police on suspicion of misconduct in public office.

He has not been charged. He denies wrongdoing.

Why this week — and why Monday

Over the past ten days, the Mandelson scandal has escalated into the biggest institutional crisis of Keir Starmer’s premiership.

On Thursday, April 16, The Guardian reported that UK Security Vetting — the government body responsible for clearing officials for sensitive posts — had formally denied Mandelson developed-vetting clearance in January 2025. The Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) had overruled that denial within 48 hours, under authority rarely used. Prime Minister Starmer says he was not told. The top civil servant at the FCDO, Sir Olly Robbins, left his post on April 16–17.

On Friday, April 17, Darren Jones, Starmer’s Chief Secretary, publicly confirmed that UKSV had recommended against Mandelson’s appointment and that the FCDO had ignored the recommendation. Kemi Badenoch, leader of the opposition Conservative Party, said the Prime Minister was “taking us for fools” and that “all roads lead to a resignation.” Ed Davey, the Liberal Democrat leader, referred Starmer to the Prime Minister’s ethics adviser. Nigel Farage of Reform UK and Zack Polanski of the Green Party called for Starmer to step down; Polanski said it should happen “today.”

On Monday, April 20, Starmer will stand before the House of Commons and attempt to survive all of this. He has committed to “set out all the relevant facts in true transparency” on the Mandelson vetting.

The question this article exists to ask is simple.

What does “all the relevant facts” contain?

If Monday’s parliamentary statement addresses only Mandelson — only the Labour-side architecture of Epstein’s British access — then the transparency commitment has not been met. Because the same DOJ production that supplied the Mandelson material supplies the December 2012 Osborne / No. 10 / Danny Lopez visa email. It supplies the July 2011 Woody Allen / Cameron exchange. It supplies the continuous 2012 Downing Street access pattern. It supplies the transatlantic Osborne-to-Treasury-and-White-House reach of March 2013.

These documents are Bates-numbered in a public US government production. Their absence from the UK public record, to this date, is not an intelligence question. It is a disclosure question.

What a real test of transparency would look like

Three questions will tell you, by the end of Starmer’s Monday appearance, whether the commitment to “all the relevant facts” has actually been met.

One: does the disclosure cross party lines? The DOJ Epstein production contains material relevant to Downing Street under both Gordon Brown’s Labour government and David Cameron’s Conservative government. If Monday only covers Mandelson — the Labour-side material — it isn’t transparency. It’s partisan damage control.

Two: does the Metropolitan Police investigation match the documentary scope? The Met’s misconduct-in-public-office inquiry into Mandelson was launched on February 3, 2026. Whether that inquiry has defined its scope to include or exclude the Cameron-era Osborne material is not currently known. If it has excluded it, the Cameron-era documents are operating under a different standard of institutional response than the Labour-era ones. That is a political judgment, not a legal one.

Three: does the UK disclose what it has, or hide behind a classification defense that doesn't apply? From January 2020 onward, Britain's National Crime Agency operated a classified intelligence channel out of its Washington embassy, dedicated to gathering material on Epstein's UK connections — the pipeline Part 5 of this series documented in detail. Some of what the NCA gathered has since surfaced in the public DOJ production. Some, by the nature of intelligence compartmentalization, remains classified on the UK side. But the December 2012 visa email is not classified intelligence. It is a routine commercial email, preserved in a US public-record production that has been retrievable online for months. Its absence from the UK public record has nothing to do with intelligence compartmentalization. It is a disclosure question — one whose answer, to date, is that nobody in a position of institutional responsibility has chosen to look. [Get the full details here: “None of Us Knew”: The Classified Epstein Intelligence Trail That Runs Straight Through Starmer’s Defense]

If the answer to any of these three questions is “no,” then what Starmer presents on Monday is something narrower than “all the relevant facts.” It is a Labour-contained version of a scandal whose documentary record is not, in fact, contained by party.

The universal version of this story

Strip away the names. Strip away the party politics. Strip away the specific institutional details of which British official held which post in which year.

What is left is this: a convicted sex offender, between 2003 and 2016, had operational access to the immigration machinery of the United Kingdom and the United States. He moved his associates across borders through channels that the ordinary citizen of either country could not and cannot access. On the US side, he and Ghislaine Maxwell appeared as named passengers on aviation-security filings for a company he co-owned and signed federal paperwork for. On the UK side, the Prime Minister’s office personally expedited visas for his associates through the senior British diplomat in New York.

The documents that establish this are public. They have been public for months. They are free to retrieve, free to read, free to verify.

The only scarce thing is the institutional will to read them.

What Parliament does on Monday — what it asks, what it refuses to ask, what it decides qualifies as “all the relevant facts” — will answer a question bigger than the Mandelson affair and bigger than this article.

It will answer whether the documentary record of how a sex offender got governments to work for him is something the British state intends to face, or something it intends to manage.

Methodology and verification

Every Bates-numbered document cited in this piece is retrievable from the US Department of Justice’s Epstein disclosures portal at justice.gov/epstein.

The core UK document — the December 5, 2012 Osborne / No. 10 / Danny Lopez thread: EFTA00659281 (Osborne to Epstein, 23:51:54 UTC); EFTA00949763 (Epstein’s “thanks” reply, 23:53:25 UTC); page 2 at EFTA00949764.

The July 24, 2011 Woody Allen / Cameron thread: EFTA01861186 (Osborne’s forward); EFTA00915742 and EFTA00915743 (the full exchange including “Yes, we would arrange it so that Cameron would be there”); parallel production Bates EFTA_R1_00261527.

The March 18, 2012 “8am with PM” message: EFTA01839699, page 2 at EFTA01839700; parallel EFTA_R1_00223758, EFTA_R1_00223759.

The April 2, 2012 “Just at Downing St” message: EFTA00718913.

The April 17, 2012 “Downing Street thru 8pm” message: EFTA02554029, pages 2–3 at EFTA02554030 and EFTA02554031; parallel EFTA_R1_01711239–41.

The March 18, 2013 “DC yesterday, WH, Treasury” message: EFTA01896806, page 2 at EFTA01896807; parallel EFTA_R1_00322074, EFTA_R1_00322075.

The May 10, 2010 No. 10 / MoD underground-walk disclosure: EFTA02425523, pages 1–2 at EFTA_R1_01493884 and EFTA_R1_01493885; the partial thread is also preserved at EFTA00892100.

The March 9, 2010 “would you like to see number 10 downing” email: EFTA01824861, page 2 at EFTA01824862; parallel EFTA_R1_00199067, EFTA_R1_00199088.

The 2003 INS Visa Waiver Pilot Program documentation for Hyperion Air, Inc. and JEGE, Inc.: EFTA00310737 through EFTA00310755, including the INS National Fines Office approval letter of January 22, 2003 (EFTA00310739); the signed Form I-775 Agreements (EFTA00310740–741, EFTA00310747–750); the August 2003 TSA fleet-waiver request forms naming Jeffrey E. Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell as listed passengers (EFTA00310745, EFTA00310759).

The 2005 L.S.J., LLC Form I-775 Agreement personally signed by Jeffrey Epstein as Managing Member: EFTA00600341 (signature page); EFTA00600340 (preceding page); EFTA00600337–339 (accompanying 2006 Form I-420 Section 233(a) agreements); EFTA00600336 (June 2007 Universal Weather & Aviation correspondence to the St. Thomas address).

The 2011 CBP VWP renewal correspondence with Air Ghislaine, Inc. and Freedom Air International, Inc.: EFTA00310728 (CBP Carrier Fines Branch notice, May 2011); EFTA00310729–731 (signed renewal agreements executed in New York by Darren K. Indyke, Vice President, June 2011); EFTA00310732 (CT Corporation service-of-process record).

The May 2016 Bermuda transit correspondence: EFTA01739694 / EFTA_R1_00028429–EFTA_R1_00028431, the Universal Weather / Cedar Aviation / Lesley Groff / Jeffrey Epstein thread.

Corpus volumes: approximately 3,074 emails responsive to “Mandelson” keyword search; approximately 2,846 emails responsive to “Ian Osborne” keyword search. Both corpora span 2009 through 2019.

Neither Ian Osborne, David Cameron, Rohan Silva, Steve Hilton, Danny Lopez, nor Darren Indyke has, as of the publication date of this article, been publicly named as the subject of any UK criminal inquiry connected to the Epstein matter. This article does not allege criminal conduct by any living person; all individuals referenced are presumed innocent of any wrongdoing unless and until proven otherwise in a court of law. The documentary record established by the Epstein Files Transparency Act production is the record this article reports on.

Parliament meets Monday. What “all the relevant facts” is made to contain is the question this piece of British politics — and, by extension, the integrity of the transatlantic institutional-disclosure architecture — now depends on.

This piece is part ofthe Epstein Files Investigation series. Part 5, published February 11, 2026, documented the National Crime Agency’s classified Washington-embassy intelligence pipeline on Epstein and Prime Minister Starmer’s February 5, 2026 Commons confirmation that the Mandelson vetting flagged his Epstein relationship. Sources for the current news cycle include the Associated Press, CBC News, the Guardian, Reuters, LBC, the Financial Times, the Telegraph, Asia Sentinel, Dimsum Daily, Fortune, Time, New Statesman, and Al Jazeera. All EFTA Bates numbers are retrievable at justice.gov/epstein.