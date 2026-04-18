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Ian Sinclair's avatar
Ian Sinclair
15h

Rumour is that an avalanche of classified information is about to be released without restrictions, dating back to as far as 15 years. .covering several areas of controversial public interests and events

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Christine Pickersgill's avatar
Christine Pickersgill
12h

Brilliant piece. As a Brit I am looking forward to Monday to see just what happens.

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