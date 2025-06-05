Sayer Ji's Substack

Sayer Ji's Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
denise ward's avatar
denise ward
12h

Go for it all you can Sayer. These punks must be held accountable for ruining the works that people have made. Just disgusting.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
Steve Mitzner's avatar
Steve Mitzner
11h

Talk about a David & Golith war, thanks for standing up for our [once] Creator inspired Law & Liberty!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
53 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Sayer Ji
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture