The Arabella Advisors-linked dark money PAC Committee to Protect Health Care, announced that over 17,000 doctors have recently signed its letter urging the U.S. Senate to reject the nomination of Robert F. Kennedy Jr. as Secretary of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. This movement, reported by CBS News, underscores the significant resistance Kennedy faces from within the medical establishment as he seeks a pivotal role in shaping the nation's health policies. In stark contrast, grassroots organizations like Stand for Health Freedom have garnered more than 20,600 petition signatures from the public in support of his nomination, as well as 28,000 constituent written emails sent to Senators to support his confirmation as HHS Secretary.

The Campaign Against Kennedy's Nomination

The campaign, presumably initiated by a coalition of doctors (whose dark money backers names remain concealed), expresses grave concerns about Kennedy's previous criticisms of vaccine mandates and his approach to public health governance. These doctors argue that his leadership could undermine the scientific work and advancements in public health, especially in light of his controversial stance during the COVID-19 pandemic, albeit increasingly popularly held.

Industry Stakeholders and the Broader Resistance

This opposition is part of a broader landscape of resistance that includes powerful entities within the pharmaceutical industry and allied medical professionals. They contend that Kennedy’s appointment could disrupt the regulatory frameworks that have governed healthcare practices and pharmaceutical approvals, potentially affecting public health outcomes adversely. Ironically, however, 77 Nobel Laureates made similar arguments but lauded the virtues of public fluoridation, essentially sullying their credibility in the very process of their attacking RFK Jr.’s. Read more on that here: What the Nobel Laureates Aren’t Saying: The Real Reason They Oppose RFK Jr

Support and Defense from Advocates

In contrast, Kennedy's supporters are mobilizing to counteract this opposition, highlighting his advocacy for transparency and patient rights in healthcare. They champion his commitment to reforming health policy to prioritize individual rights and informed consent, challenging what they view as an opaque and conflicted healthcare system.

A Call to Public Action

As the Senate deliberates on Kennedy's nomination, please act now and make your voice heard! Email the 119th Congress before the hearings begin and stand up for health freedom. Join over 20,600 others who believe in a transparent and accountable health policy. Visit Stand for Health Freedom to send your message and support Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s nomination for Secretary of Health and Human Services. Don’t miss this chance to influence the future of our nation's health policies.